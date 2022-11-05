Read full article on original website
AZ middle of the road, slightly right
3d ago
Been enjoying weed since 1975 when I was a senior in high school. Am 65 now and much younger in health years than most of my non-weed friends. So glad it’s legal in Arizona. I hate the affects of alcohol. And drunk people can be a royal pain. Stoned people are damn funny and fun to be around!
Martha De la luz
3d ago
We been smoking before it was legal to help with depression pain and everything else breaking the law just because the government wanted to keep us on the real addictive drugs that causes us to die so young or look like zombies
Thomas Waitz
3d ago
thanks for the 10mg gummies. less than $2 /day. no smoke thankyou. maybe some herb topped Pizza. smoking is bad for me.
New in Arizona Cannabis: Shorties Launches Strain-Specific .35 gram Pre-Rolls
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- As cannabis rituals rapidly evolve in the age of legalization, Shorties meets the shifting landscape with a .35 gram premium, strain-specific pre-rolls that invite cannabis enthusiasts to savor whole joints in fun, brisk sessions. With Shorties, the days of tapping out half-smoked spliffs, trying later to relight the scorched tips and then drawing on burnt, bitter flower are over. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005337/en/ Finally, a joint you can finish! Forget lighting and relighting or wasting good weed. Shorties .35 gram joints are truly portable single-servings for new and seasoned consumers alike. Sure to satisfy every type of smoker, Shorties are the perfect size to finish without having to relight later on. With 45 rotating strains, Shorties provides consumers with individual strains in an individual size for an ideal cannabis experience. (Photo: Business Wire)
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
azbigmedia.com
REDW merges with Edwards, Largay, Mihaylo & Co. to expand Arizona presence
REDW LLC, which has offices in Phoenix, Albuquerque and Oklahoma City and is one of the Southwest’s 10 largest advisory and CPA firms, has announced that Phoenix-based tax and accounting firm Edwards, Largay, Mihaylo & Co., PLC (ELMCO) has joined with REDW effective October 31, 2022, increasing REDW’s Phoenix office to nearly 100 team members.
Washington Examiner
Lake says Arizona 'will show Texas how' to declare an invasion
(The Center Square) –Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reiterated her commitment to declare an invasion at the Arizona-Mexico border at a news conference on Friday. She said once she’s governor, “Arizona would show Texas how to do it.”. If elected, and after being sworn in, she...
themainewire.com
AZ Voting Meltdown as Lake, Masters Look to Upset Dems
UPDATE: Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake have filed suit against Maricopa County to keep the polls open following ballot machine errors this morning which slowed voting. An Election Day disaster is unfolding for election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, where voters are casting ballots in a widely watched gubernatorial...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona fails to deliver mental health help for student population
The state of Arizona is failing its student population by leaving schools understaffed for mental health support according to recent mental health reports. For every 100,000 teens in Arizona, there are 14 suicides, which is roughly 1.4 times the numbers for the United States. If Arizona spent more time prioritizing the prevalence of behavioral and student mental health in schools, this number could drastically drop.
KTAR.com
Arizona Votes: Here are the results from the state’s 10 ballot propositions
PHOENIX — Arizonans were asked to consider 10 ballot measures in Tuesday’s general election. The initiatives covered a wide range of subjects, including the voting process itself, taxation, the creation of a new statewide office and debt collection. Here’s a breakdown of Arizona’s ballot measures and how the...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona monthly job gains fall below average
Arizona monthly job gains fell below average in September. Arizona added 3,700 seasonally-adjusted jobs over the month in September, up from 1,700 in August, but far below the very strong gain of 26,000 in July. That was also below the average monthly job change during the five years before the pandemic began (6,300 per month).
azbigmedia.com
AZ Big Spotlight: Cresa, SB&H, Integrity CRE, Sagewood
Cresa’s Gary Gregg, Executive Chairman and Phoenix Managing Principal, announced today that Jason Malcolm has been promoted from Senior Vice President to Principal. “Jason has been a member of the Cresa team for more than a decade serving occupiers with their site selection and portfolio management requirements and building long term relationships with notable corporations,” said Gregg. “His well-deserved promotion is recognition of his hard work and dedication to his clients and the company.”
azbigmedia.com
Banner Alzheimer’s Institute expands training, mentoring in dementia care
Banner Alzheimer’s Institute is expanding a virtual training and mentoring program for Phoenix metro area physicians and other primary care professionals to help them effectively treat patients with cognitive disorders, including Alzheimer’s and related dementias. The Dementia ECHO (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes) is a free, 12-week course...
AZFamily
Attorney General’s Office demands RideShare2Vote to stop giving rides to Arizona voters
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is telling an organization that gives rides to voters on Election Day to stop, claiming they’re breaking state law by being partisan. Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright sent a cease and desist letter to RideShare2Vote, claiming that the organization persuades voters to vote for a particular candidate. The letter says that RideShare2Vote sent text messages to registered Democrats in Maricopa County and started “rolling out rides for early voting” on Oct. 29.
Exclusive: Inside the Arizona abortion clinic with 'nightmarish' atmosphere
As abortion laws in Arizona hang in the balance, patients and providers are left with the consequences. CNN visited Planned Parenthood in Tempe the day it resumed abortion services.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Taking a look at races for various Arizona statewide offices
PHOENIX - Besides governor, voters in Arizona are also casting their vote for various other statewide offices. Please check back tomorrow morning for further updates to the races below. Secretary of State. There are two major candidates who are vying to succeed incumbent Katie Hobbs: Republican Mark Finchem and Democrat...
Washington Examiner
Officials: Potential fraud in Maricopa 2020 vote
Arizona’s Maricopa County, which fought claims of 2020 election irregularities, has now coughed up dozens of potential election violations and referred them to the state attorney general, who has been asking for an example of fraud for nearly two years. Officials told Secrets that the county turned over “no...
Republicans Cry Conspiracy Over Ballot Printing Error In Arizona
Even as local GOP officials said all votes would be counted, politicians were quick to allege an election fraud conspiracy.
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Katie Hobbs backed bill to double Arizona gasoline taxes – Politifact
Katie Hobbs co-sponsored a bill in 2018 to raise gas taxes from 18 cents per gallon to 36 cents per gallon. The measure never received a vote by the full Senate. Arizona’s gas tax has remained at 18 cents per gallon since it was set in 1990. Without increases,...
KGUN 9
Prop 130 could restore long-defunct property tax break for veterans
PHOENIX (CRONKITE) — It’s been 32 years since disabled veterans in Arizona got the same break on their property taxes that widows, widowers and disabled individuals do. Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Kathy Lowrey Gallowitz thinks it’s past time to change that, which is why she’s supporting Proposition 130.
theprescotttimes.com
Governor Ducey Announces $100 Million To Enhance Arizona
PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey announced today a historic $100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in a critical sector of the state’s economy. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,”...
Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best truck stop eats.
Most Dangerous Cities in Arizona
Arizona has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Arizona, USA.By U.S. Government - ATSDR (part of the CDC) series of state-specific fact sheets. Public Domain.
