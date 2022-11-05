ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 26

AZ middle of the road, slightly right
3d ago

Been enjoying weed since 1975 when I was a senior in high school. Am 65 now and much younger in health years than most of my non-weed friends. So glad it’s legal in Arizona. I hate the affects of alcohol. And drunk people can be a royal pain. Stoned people are damn funny and fun to be around!

Reply(3)
22
Martha De la luz
3d ago

We been smoking before it was legal to help with depression pain and everything else breaking the law just because the government wanted to keep us on the real addictive drugs that causes us to die so young or look like zombies

Reply
18
Thomas Waitz
3d ago

thanks for the 10mg gummies. less than $2 /day. no smoke thankyou. maybe some herb topped Pizza. smoking is bad for me.

Reply(1)
8
Related
The Associated Press

New in Arizona Cannabis: Shorties Launches Strain-Specific .35 gram Pre-Rolls

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- As cannabis rituals rapidly evolve in the age of legalization, Shorties meets the shifting landscape with a .35 gram premium, strain-specific pre-rolls that invite cannabis enthusiasts to savor whole joints in fun, brisk sessions. With Shorties, the days of tapping out half-smoked spliffs, trying later to relight the scorched tips and then drawing on burnt, bitter flower are over. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005337/en/ Finally, a joint you can finish! Forget lighting and relighting or wasting good weed. Shorties .35 gram joints are truly portable single-servings for new and seasoned consumers alike. Sure to satisfy every type of smoker, Shorties are the perfect size to finish without having to relight later on. With 45 rotating strains, Shorties provides consumers with individual strains in an individual size for an ideal cannabis experience. (Photo: Business Wire)
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

REDW merges with Edwards, Largay, Mihaylo & Co. to expand Arizona presence

REDW LLC, which has offices in Phoenix, Albuquerque and Oklahoma City and is one of the Southwest’s 10 largest advisory and CPA firms, has announced that Phoenix-based tax and accounting firm Edwards, Largay, Mihaylo & Co., PLC (ELMCO) has joined with REDW effective October 31, 2022, increasing REDW’s Phoenix office to nearly 100 team members.
PHOENIX, AZ
Washington Examiner

Lake says Arizona 'will show Texas how' to declare an invasion

(The Center Square) –Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reiterated her commitment to declare an invasion at the Arizona-Mexico border at a news conference on Friday. She said once she’s governor, “Arizona would show Texas how to do it.”. If elected, and after being sworn in, she...
TEXAS STATE
themainewire.com

AZ Voting Meltdown as Lake, Masters Look to Upset Dems

UPDATE: Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake have filed suit against Maricopa County to keep the polls open following ballot machine errors this morning which slowed voting. An Election Day disaster is unfolding for election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, where voters are casting ballots in a widely watched gubernatorial...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona fails to deliver mental health help for student population

The state of Arizona is failing its student population by leaving schools understaffed for mental health support according to recent mental health reports. For every 100,000 teens in Arizona, there are 14 suicides, which is roughly 1.4 times the numbers for the United States. If Arizona spent more time prioritizing the prevalence of behavioral and student mental health in schools, this number could drastically drop.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Arizona monthly job gains fall below average

Arizona monthly job gains fell below average in September. Arizona added 3,700 seasonally-adjusted jobs over the month in September, up from 1,700 in August, but far below the very strong gain of 26,000 in July. That was also below the average monthly job change during the five years before the pandemic began (6,300 per month).
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

AZ Big Spotlight: Cresa, SB&H, Integrity CRE, Sagewood

Cresa’s Gary Gregg, Executive Chairman and Phoenix Managing Principal, announced today that Jason Malcolm has been promoted from Senior Vice President to Principal. “Jason has been a member of the Cresa team for more than a decade serving occupiers with their site selection and portfolio management requirements and building long term relationships with notable corporations,” said Gregg. “His well-deserved promotion is recognition of his hard work and dedication to his clients and the company.”
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Banner Alzheimer’s Institute expands training, mentoring in dementia care

Banner Alzheimer’s Institute is expanding a virtual training and mentoring program for Phoenix metro area physicians and other primary care professionals to help them effectively treat patients with cognitive disorders, including Alzheimer’s and related dementias. The Dementia ECHO (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes) is a free, 12-week course...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Attorney General’s Office demands RideShare2Vote to stop giving rides to Arizona voters

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is telling an organization that gives rides to voters on Election Day to stop, claiming they’re breaking state law by being partisan. Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright sent a cease and desist letter to RideShare2Vote, claiming that the organization persuades voters to vote for a particular candidate. The letter says that RideShare2Vote sent text messages to registered Democrats in Maricopa County and started “rolling out rides for early voting” on Oct. 29.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Taking a look at races for various Arizona statewide offices

PHOENIX - Besides governor, voters in Arizona are also casting their vote for various other statewide offices. Please check back tomorrow morning for further updates to the races below. Secretary of State. There are two major candidates who are vying to succeed incumbent Katie Hobbs: Republican Mark Finchem and Democrat...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Officials: Potential fraud in Maricopa 2020 vote

Arizona’s Maricopa County, which fought claims of 2020 election irregularities, has now coughed up dozens of potential election violations and referred them to the state attorney general, who has been asking for an example of fraud for nearly two years. Officials told Secrets that the county turned over “no...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KGUN 9

Prop 130 could restore long-defunct property tax break for veterans

PHOENIX (CRONKITE) — It’s been 32 years since disabled veterans in Arizona got the same break on their property taxes that widows, widowers and disabled individuals do. Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Kathy Lowrey Gallowitz thinks it’s past time to change that, which is why she’s supporting Proposition 130.
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Announces $100 Million To Enhance Arizona

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey announced today a historic $100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in a critical sector of the state’s economy. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,”...
ARIZONA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Cities in Arizona

Arizona has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Arizona, USA.By U.S. Government - ATSDR (part of the CDC) series of state-specific fact sheets. Public Domain.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy