Read full article on original website
Related
Man Drowns in Central Minnesota River
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - Stearns County Officials responded to a drowning Sunday. At about 1:45, a 9-1-1 call reported a man in the Sauk River near the 16000 block of County Road 49 in Wakefield Township. Reports claimed the man was 30-40 feet from the shore. The Cold Spring...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota turkey farmers still reeling from the toll of bird flu as Thanksgiving approaches
MELROSE, Minn. - Chris Huisinga drives to Willmar every Monday from his turkey farm in western Minnesota. Riding shotgun in his pickup truck? Test tubes filled with tracheal swabs. So far, he's avoided becoming a statistic: one of the 100-plus farms in Minnesota to get hit this year by highly...
willmarradio.com
Donation creates new genealogical research library at Willmar museum
(Willmar MN-) You may not have noticed, but The Kandiyohi County Historical Society Museum in Willmar was recently expanded, and Historical Society Director Jill Wohnoutka says the new space will be used for genealogical research. Wohnoutka says the addition was made possible by a generous donation from Harold and Mary Jo Larson...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person dies in crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota say a 34-year-old Albany man has died after a rollover crash in Stearns County. The single-vehicle crash took place Friday morning on County Road 44, just west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township near Clearwater. Investigators believe the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.
willmarradio.com
Doug Reese defeats Steve Peppin for Mayor of Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Former Willmar City Council Member and Kandiyohi County Commissioner Doug Reese has defeated Willmar Businessman Steve Peppin in the Willmar Mayor's Race. The final vote was 4623 to 1474, or 75% to 24%. Peppin gave this concession address:. One of the greatest things in the greatest nation in...
willmarradio.com
Tollefson unseats Holien in Kandiyohi County Sheriff's race, Anderson beats Larson in District 2
(Willmar MN-) Eric Tollefson unseated incumbent Eric Holein for Kandiyohi County Sheriff Tuesday, 12192 to 5525. Dale Anderson defeated Kim Larson for Kandiyohi County District 3 Commissioner, 2227 to 1809.
Epic Night Tubing w/ Synchronized Lights and Music in Minnesota
Make this winter one to never forget by checking out this epic night tubing in Minnesota. I've seen pictures but I've never been. I'm thinking this might be the year I need to go. I know I'm an adult but this looks too fun to pass up on!. Powder Ridge...
willmarradio.com
Willmar shooting began as argument over a cell phone
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says a shooting incident in Willmar over the weekend began as an argument over a cellphone. 21-year-old Jaedon Marshall of St. Cloud and a 15-year-old Willmar boy face attempted murder and felony assault charges after they opened fire on each other in the 700 Block of 3rd Street Southeast Saturday night. The teen was slightly injured and refused medical help. Marshall was shot in the face, fled the scene, and his vehicle was stopped near Litchfield where he was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, treated and arrested. Felt says even though the suspects and victims knew each other, any shooting puts everyone in peril...
willmarradio.com
Seatbelts show their importance in two area crashes
(Hector MN-) Two recent rollover crashes in our area illustrate the importance of wearing seatbelts. The Renville County Sheriff's Department says at 11:46 p.m. Saturday night they received a 911 call from Apple iPhone®’s Crash Detection system reporting a significant crash at a specific GPS location about 2 miles northeast of Hector.
willmarradio.com
Appleton Area Health conducting cereal drive for local food shelves
(Appleton MN-) Appleton Area Health is taking a bite out of hunger by conducting a cereal drive to support local Food Shelf. Appleton Area Health staff are donating boxes of cereal to help families start their day off with a nutritious meal. Food insecurity is a real issue for families...
willmarradio.com
Military and emergency worker coffee gathering in Willmar Monday
(Willmar MN-) Monday is another of the twice-a-month coffee gatherings for veterans at the Willmar Community Center. The informal meetings are a chance to talk with others who have served our country both in times of war and peace. Organizer and Vietnam War Vet Ron Mackedanz says sometimes it's good to just talk...
willmarradio.com
Tillie Hauge
Tillie G. Hauge, 93, of Willmar, died Sunday, November 6th at Prairie Senior Cottages in Wil…
I-94 briefly closed due to hit-and-run crash near Alexandria
Interstate 94 was closed in both directions between Alexandria and Osakis due to a hit-and-run crash Monday morning. Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol said detours were in place as of 7 a.m. between Exit 103 and Hwy 27. The State Patrol said in an update the hit-and-run...
willmarradio.com
West Central Antique Power Collectors "Holiday Banquet & Meeting" (register by Nov. 9)
West Central Antique Power Collectors "Holiday Banquet & Meeting" Tuesday, November 15: social at 5 pm, dinner at 5:30 pm. Register by Nov. 9th by calling Chuck at 320-905-4674 or Jen at 320-905-3981.
willmarradio.com
Court appearance Tuesday for man accused of flashing gun in a road rage incident
(Willmar MN-) A court hearing takes place in Willmar November 8th for a suspect in a road rage incident in which a handgun was brandished. 26-year-old Gabrielle McMahon of Lexington Texas is charged with fleeing police, possession of stolen property and felon in possession of a firearm. Police say he was driving a stolen vehicle and brandished a stolen handgun in a road rage incident in the Montevideo area July 16th. He was arrested after crashing the vehicle on the 1st Street Bridge on the south side of Willmar.
Sauk Rapids veteran wins big on "Wheel of Fortune"
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man took the "Wheel of Fortune" for a spin during the show's Veterans' Week, raking in a fortune in the process!Sauk Rapids resident Tim Johnson appeared on the beloved game show Monday evening, where he won more than $39,000 in cash and prizes, including a Caribbean vacation.RELATED: Minnesota 'Wheel Of Fortune' Co-Contestants Become Fast FriendsThe U.S. Air Force Veteran plans "to donate a portion of his winnings to local charities, along with getting himself a new telescope and camera," according to the show. Johnson, who was deployed in the United Arab Emirates and Alaska, is currently an adjunct professor at St. Cloud State University. He also volunteers for Miracle League Baseball, which gives child and adult athletes with disabilities a chance to shine on specialized fields.Johnson says he watched "Wheel" as a child alongside his grandmother, and he credits the show with helping him get better at spelling.RELATED: Answers to your "Wheel of Fortune" Good Questions
willmarradio.com
Two suspects arrested after shots fired in Willmar Saturday night
(Willmar MN-) An adult and a juvenile are under arrest after a shooting in Willmar Saturday night. Willmar Police say at around 11:12 p.m. they were called to a residence in the 700 Block of 3rd Street Southeast after a report of shots fired. Two people had been shot, one had minor injuries and refused treatment. The other was treated at the St. Cloud Hospital and released. 21-year old Jaedon Marshall of St. Cloud was arrested and faces charges of attempted murder and felony assault charges and is being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail. The other suspect is a 15-year-old boy from Willmar, also facing attempted murder and felony assault charges and is being held at the Prairie Lakes Youth Programs Secure Unit in Willmar.
willmarradio.com
Man falls asleep at the wheel, shears off light pole in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) An Olivia man escaped injury after falling asleep and hitting two light poles in Willmar. Police say early Thursday morning 19-year-old Jacob Haney was traveling southbound on Highway 71 near Ella Avenue when he fell asleep at the wheel and woke up as he was traveling in the median. Haney struck two light poles, knocking one over, but was not injured.
willmarradio.com
Dorothy Benson
Dorothy was born October 5, 1921, to (Clarence) Roy and Elizabeth (Gauer) Watson in Meadow, South Dakota. She died October 31, 2022, in Willmar, Minnesota at the age of 101. She married Harold Burton Benson on June 1, 1946, in the Lake Lillian Baptist Church and lived in Grove City, Minnesota most of their married life. Dorothy and Harold had 4 children: Dennis, Linda, Jerome, and Arthur. A few years after Harold passed away, Dorothy moved to Willmar where she worked for her son, Art, in his music store, Sound Image.
Comments / 0