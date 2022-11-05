ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City-area legislative seats to be decided in Tuesday's election

By Carmen Forman, Oklahoman
 3 days ago

With 31 Oklahoma House seats and seven Senate seats to be decided Tuesday, less than one-third of state legislative seats will be on the general election ballot.

Republicans already hold supermajorities in the 101-person House and 48-person state Senate. Undoubtedly, the GOP will remain in control of both chambers after Election Day.

But both parties are trying to protect their incumbent legislators while Republicans are aiming to pick up a few seats held by Democrats.

More than a dozen local legislative races will be decided in Tuesday's general election. Here's a look at some of the contested races in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area.

Senate District 22

Location: The district located in northwest Oklahoma County and northeast Canadian County includes parts of Edmond, Yukon and Piedmont.

After defeating state Sen. Jake Merrick in the primary election, Republican Kristen Thompson faces Democrat Blake Aguirre in Republican-leaning Senate District 22.

Thompson, who co-owns a general contracting company and restaurant group with her husband, is a political newcomer. A graduate of the University of Central Oklahoma, Aguirre also has never held elected office before.

Senate District 28

Location: SD 28 includes all of Lincoln and Seminole counties and parts of Oklahoma, Pottawatomie and Logan counties.

Wellston rancher Grant Green, a Republican, will face Democrat Karen Rackley, a nurse practitioner. The seat is open because Sen. Zack Taylor, R-Seminole, declined to seek reelection.

Senate District 30 and Senate District 40

Democratic Sens. Carri Hicks and Julia Kirt are seeking reelection. The Oklahoman previously reported on those two competitive races .

House District 87

Location: The district is located entirely in Oklahoma County.

Democrat Ellyn Hefner and Republican Gloria Banister are vying for the open Oklahoma City seat represented by Democratic Rep. Collin Walke, who is not seeking reelection.

There are more registered Democrats than Republicans in the district that is still considered somewhat competitive.

Banister, a small business owner, came out on top in a competitive GOP runoff primary election . Hefner is a financial adviser and disability rights advocate.

House District 83

Location: This Oklahoma City district is largely located just to the north of Lake Hefner, stretching up past the Kilpatrick Turnpike and eastward to Western Avenue.

First-term Republican Rep. Eric Roberts faces Democrat Greg Clyde in the district that was dramatically redrawn through last year's redistricting process. Roberts is a businessman and commercial real estate developer. Clyde owns a local pharmacy.

There are about 4,000 more registered Republicans in the district than there are Democrats.

House District 85

Location: This district includes Nichols Hills and The Village in addition to a few neighborhoods around Lake Hefner.

Democratic Rep. Cyndi Munson is on track to be the next House minority leader . She just has to win reelection first.

Munson faces Republican Donna Rice-Johnson, who unsuccessfully ran for Village City Council earlier this year. Republicans slightly outnumber Democrats in the district.

House District 88

Location: The district in the heart of Oklahoma City includes the Paseo and Plaza districts.

First-term Democratic Rep. Mauree Turner faces independent Jed Green.

Turner, an advocate for LGBTQ rights, is the nation's first nonbinary state lawmaker and the first Muslim elected to the Oklahoma Legislature. Green has a wealth of policy and politics experience, and was most recently involved in trying to qualify for the ballot state questions to legalize recreational marijuana and reform the state's medical marijuana laws.

House District 90

Location: The district that includes the Will Rogers World Airport includes parts of Oklahoma and Cleveland counties.

House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols , one of the top-ranking GOP officials in the House, is expected to cruise to reelection against Democrat Nana Dankwa in the Republican-leaning district.

House District 97

Location: The Oklahoma County district includes parts of Oklahoma City, Midwest City, Spencer, Lake Alumna, Jones and Forest Park.

Democratic Rep. Jason Lowe faces Republican Lisa Janloo in the district where Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly 3-to-1.

Norman races could prove interesting

There are two competitive House races in Norman where Republicans have a voter registration advantage over Democrats.

In House District 46, which includes parts of Norman and Moore, Democratic Rep. Jacob Rosecrants faces Republican Kendra Wesson .

A former member of Unite Norman, Wesson, who owns an accounting firm, easily won a three-way contest for the GOP nomination. Rosecrants is a former social studies teacher who was first elected in 2017.

An open race for the House District 45 seat pits Democrat Annie Menz against Republican Teresa Sterling . The seat is open because Democratic Rep. Merleyn Bell did not seek reelection this year.

