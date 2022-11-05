These OKC Democrats flipped GOP-held seats four years ago. Can they hold them?

State Sen. Carri Hicks makes a succinct pitch as to why local residents should give her four more years in the Oklahoma Legislature.

When knocking on doors in her district that stretches from Bethany to The Village, she reminds voters she’s a former public school teacher who is fighting to lower health care and prescription drug costs because her son has Type 1 diabetes.

She adds that she’s a Democrat if she’s asked about her political affiliation.

Four years ago, Hicks and state Sen. Julia Kirt did the seemingly unthinkable. They flipped Republican-held state Senate seats in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area — a sign of the city's political shift from red to purple.

Now they're facing Republican challengers in districts that have shifted due to redistricting.

“The reasons I ran the first time are probably more important now than they were then," said Hicks, a former Deer Creek elementary school teacher. "They haven’t gotten better, they’ve gotten worse as we’ve seen the shortage of our teachers increase significantly."

Hicks, 39, frequently talks on the campaign trail about improving public education. Boosting teacher pay and not micromanaging teachers in the classroom are key to stemming the exodus of educators from public schools, she said. Raising the minimum wage also could improve education outcomes because a majority of Oklahoma students are living in poverty, she said.

Hicks, 39, faces Republican Mariam Daly in Senate District 40.

A real estate agent, Daly, 58, is a naturalized U.S. citizen after being born in Qatar and growing up in the United Arab Amirates where both of her parents worked for oil companies.

Daly declined an interview, but in an email she said her bid for public office is a chance to give back to the state.

"As a naturalized citizen, I never take my rights as an American for granted," she said in the email. "We are privileged to live in a nation where people have the right to earn a living without the burden of undue taxation and overregulation; where the press can report news without fear of government retribution and censure; where all people have freedom of speech and movement; where all children have access to education; where people who dream big have the opportunity to achieve great things."

One of the biggest differences between Daly and Hicks is where they stand on school choice. Daly told The Oklahoma City Sentinel she thinks state education funds should follow the student wherever they want to go, regardless of whether that schooling is public, private or done at home. Hicks opposed legislation this year that would have allowed families to use taxpayer funds for private school costs.

Hicks was one of more than a dozen public school educators who got elected to the Legislature following the 2018 teacher walkout.

In campaign literature, Daly said addressing inflation through tax reform is her top priority.

Asked about her impact at the Capitol in the past four years, Hicks said she tries to take a thoughtful approach to her work while trying to find policy solutions for issues raised by constituents.

She got signed into law this year bipartisan legislation that will increase the number of rare genetic disorders Oklahoma screens for in newborns. She thought of the bill after hearing about a constituent's personal struggle with a rare genetic disorder .

Hicks said about half of the voters in SD 40 are new because the district grew in size through redistricting. The district is still competitive, though, because the number of registered Democrats and Republicans are about even.

Former GOP state Sen. Ervin Yen, who is now running for governor as an independent , used to represent the district until he faced a primary challenger from the right who later lost to Hicks in the general election.

In Senate District 30, Kirt faces Republican Lori Callahan, who sought the seat four years ago but lost in the Republican primary runoff. In 2018, Kirt's race was the most expensive legislative race in the state as Republicans tried to hold onto the seat that David Holt vacated to run for mayor of Oklahoma City.

Kirt, 49, is a self-proclaimed budget nerd who enjoys digging into the details of state agency finances and the state's multibillion-dollar budget.

She has filed numerous bills to beef up the state's ethics laws and increase government transparency and accountability. Kirt said even if her bills don't make it to the governor's desk, it's important to have conversations about government ethics and conflicts of interest to ensure elected officials aren't profiting off their public service.

As part of the Legislature's mental health caucus, Kirt said she's proud to have worked in a bipartisan manner to improve access to treatment.

On the campaign trail four years ago, Kirt was pragmatic about how effective she would be as a member of the minority party. One of the key parts of being in the minority is asking probing policy questions and ensuring legislation is publicly vetted, she said.

"I was very realistic that I was going to be one of 48 (senators) and in the minority," she said. "I did not go in expecting I was going to revolutionize the world by myself."

Callahan, 50, puts her master's degree in business management to use through the video production company she co-owns with her husband. Last year, she founded Women Now, a group to help local businesswomen connect.

If elected, the Republican Senate candidate wants to focus on improving the state's health outcomes and health care access.

She also has a personal passion for criminal justice reform after a teenage girl she fostered became incarcerated. The situation got her thinking about how the state needs to do more to help individuals aging out of foster care and getting out of prison.

She praised a recent restorative justice initiative that aims to reward former inmates who demonstrate good behavior and maintain employment by reducing their time on parole.

"This year, I just decided that I have a lot to offer in business and life experience, and I think it was time again for me to step up and run," Callahan said.

About 41% of the registered voters in SD 30 are Democrats, 33% are Republicans and 25% are independents.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: These OKC Democrats flipped GOP-held seats four years ago. Can they hold them?