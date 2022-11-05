ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Winner: Vote no on 2B

By Lori Winner
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
The City of Pueblo is FLUSH with tax revenues. I find it disturbing that Chief Noeller is aggressively begging for $4 million in taxes when our budget has increased over $54 million. The regular police budget has already increased by $4 million in 2023. If 2B fails, it’s covered.

The police safety tax 2B was made to sunset and it will this year unless the voters vote to continue to pay more taxes, in the throes of record inflation, which makes no sense at all when the city is RICH! Folks are struggling to buy gas, food, and even pet supplies are up 10%.

This does makes sense to the mayor. His spin, “a no vote is defunding the police” is a scare tactic. The fact is that 2B money stays 2B, which is for 24 more police above and beyond 207. Unspent money from police’s regular budget (which now has the additional $4 million) trickles down to the fund balance. In 2020 over $3 million trickled back. The mayor can spend or distribute the fund balance throughout the budget however he wants, and with a majority on council to back him, it happens.

Gradisar took office in 2019. From 2019 to today there are 66 brand new full-time positions, with 23 more requested in the 2023 positions recommended by the mayor and voted in by council. This is beyond the 70 plus positions that have been budgeted and open for years. Likely the 23 will be filled.

Does the city seem more efficient with 66 new employees? Will we see a difference with 23 more? Does it appear $54 million cleaner? Is it $54 million safer? $54 million in better roads?

The city obtained $36 million in ARPA funds, all or a portion could have been used on police equipment, capital expenses, tasers, rifles, cars, shooting ranges, etc. However, most went to nonprofits. That’s another issue and I am limited to 500 words.

In 2016 the city’s budget was $79 million with a $4.3 million deficit. 2021 was a record budget at $108 million. In 2023 the city’s budget is over $133 million with a $55 million fund balance, an additional $17 million from the voters De-Brucing. We are expecting that number to possibly double next year.

After the passing of 2B, Chief Davenport immediately hired 17 more police officers which brought us to 217. We experienced a decrease in crime from 2017-2019.

Currently we have less than 200 with 18 injured, however these numbers seem to vary with every call. The funds did provide new vehicles as promised, but not 231 police as promised and certainly not less crime as promised.

When the fire and police union promoted 2B to council and the public on television, their message was that voting yes would increase police morale. The money is not the issue, and the numbers do not lie. We are 26% richer than a record-breaking budget last year.

Problems lie with the strong mayor system, councilors that want to be mayor and bureaucracy. At this point our issue is NOT cash.

Lori Winner is a Pueblo City Councilwoman.

