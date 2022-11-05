ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, GA

So close: How Effingham Co. narrowly misses winning HS football region title vs. Brunswick

By Donald Heath
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bR7Pj_0izqojel00

Follow Effingham high school sports all year long at SavannahNow.com. Support our coverage of the Mustangs, Rebels and more by becoming a digital subscriber at SavannahNow.com/subscribenow.

BRUNSWICK – Speed kills, or at least can shatter one's region championship hopes.

Effingham County was burned on touchdown plays of 53, 68 and 73 yards in the first half and never could quite catch up with speedy Brunswick, falling 30-27 on Friday night at Glynn County Stadium.

The Rebels saw their dreams of winning a region title for the first time since 1995 dashed in a three-point loss to the Pirates for the second year in a row.

“We were obviously concerned about (Brunswick’s speed) going into the week,” ECHS coach John Ford said. “You do everything you can to mitigate it and rep it (in practice), but it’s hard to do.”

Behind the rally:How Effingham football started season 0-2 yet challenged for a region title

Final scores:Savannah high school football live scoreboard for Week 12 games

Undefeated Brunswick, ranked ninth in Class 6A by ScoreAtlanta, won despite committing 18 penalties for 183 yards and had two touchdowns called back. The Pirates had three turnovers – one fumble was returned for a touchdown.

And there were other blunders that won’t show up as turnovers. Brunswick’s special teams failed to cover an onsides kick in the final minute. Earlier in the game, the Pirate punter couldn’t handle a bad snap and threw a hurried, incomplete pass to turn the ball over on downs to ECHS.

But speed covers for mistakes. And wins region championships.

Here's what else you need to know from the game.

Takeaway sparks Effingham Co. rally

Trailing 20-7 early in the third quarter, the Rebels turned up the heat on Brunswick when Messiah Bacon just took the ball away from a Pirate ballcarrier and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown that seemed to come out of nowhere.

ECHS got within three points twice in the fourth quarter.

Mistakes by both teams mar the game

Brunswick had 18 penalties for 183 yards. The Pirates had two touchdowns called back because of a flag. ECHS had a touchdown on its opening drive negated by a flag.

Disappointing ending but playoffs ahead

Effingham’s quest for its first region championship since 1995 came to an end, along with a seven-game winning streak. However, the Rebels season didn't end with the loss. They will host Lee County, the No. 3 seed from powerful Region 1 next Friday night in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament. The Trojans won 6A state titles in 2017 and 2018 when Nathan Clark, now South Effingham’s head coach, was the offensive coordinator.

Early rushing success for Evans

ECHS junior running back Jayden Evans had 107 of his 133 rushing yards in the first quarter. It was Evans’ fourth straight 100-yard game and he topped the 1,000-yard mark (now 1,009) for the season.

He said it ...

“I’m proud of how we fought. We were down, but we were never out of it. It definitely hurts, but we have something to look forward to. We have a home playoff game and a playoff run to make.” – ECHS quarterback Nate Hayes.

Brunswick 30, Effingham Co. 27

ECHS|7|0|7|13|--|27

Brunswick|7|13|0|10|--|30

First quarter

B–Terry Mitchell 53 pass from Jarrod Elkins (McClain Fineran kick)

EC–Nate Hayes 8 run (Jonah Strickland kick)

Second quarter

B–Jamarious Towns 68 run (kick blocked)

B–Mitchell 73 punt return (Fineran kick)

Third quarter

EC– Messiah Bacon 15 fumble return (Strickland kick)

Fourth quarter

B–Fineran 32 FG

EC–Ashley Thompson 65 pass from Hayes (kick failed)

B–Jayden Drayton 3 run (Fineran kick)

EC–Keion Wallace 22 pass from Hayes (Strickland kick)

Comments / 1

William Dollar
3d ago

some of the worst officiating I've ever seen. player disqualify from the game and ends up playing in the game again. then the tautening by the Brunswick players was disgusting

Reply
2
Related
High School Football PRO

Savannah, November 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The New Hampstead High School football team will have a game with Calvary Day School on November 07, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SAVANNAH, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Indians Season Ends at Toombs

The Vidalia Indians 2022 football season came to an end Friday night, as they were defeated by Toombs County 34-0. It was just the 5th time that Vidalia has suffered a shutout at the hands of their cross-county rivals and the first since 2008. It also marked the first time Vidalia has lost back-to-back years since 2000 & 2001.
VIDALIA, GA
WJCL

Savannah police investigate Jimmy Deloach Parkway crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash after officers responded to Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands around 10 p.m on November 6. The two-vehicle crash involved a 2022 Ford Mustang and 2020 Ford F-150, with impact resulting in the Mustang overturning multiple times. Cameron...
SAVANNAH, GA
First Coast News

School closures, cancellations | Tropical Storm Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clay County. Schools and district offices will be closed Thursday, November 10. The school district already had Friday, November 1 as a holiday in observance of Veterans Day, and schools and district offices will remain closed on Friday, November 11th. Duval County. The Jacksonville Veterans Day...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WSAV News 3

SPD investigates two-vehicle crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands Boulevard that left one driver with critical injuries on November 6. According to police, officers responded to the scene around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning for a crash that involved a 2022 Ford […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Down to Final Five Schools

Four-star class of 2023 defensive lineman Jordan Hall has narrowed down his schools to five. The prospect will choose between LSU, Florida, Ohio State, Georgia, and Alabama. The senior ranks No. 119 nationally, No. 18 in defensive lineman, and No. 27 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
allongeorgia.com

Most Recent Glynn County Food Service Inspections Oct 28 – Nov 6, 2022

All reports are public information, published by the Georgia Department of Public Health, and posted in a conspicuous location at the establishment. Any questions about scores should be directed to the Department of Public Health. Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon

Updated 11/7: Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
BROOKLET, GA
Action News Jax

3 men arrested after running onto the Jaguars’ football field during game against the Raiders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — During the Jaguars’ victorious football game on Sunday, three men attempted to run on the field, with only one of them succeeding. Ethan Davies, 24, jumped over the barrier and ran through the field holding on to a football. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he continued his run across the field, causing the NFL game to come to a pause for a minute and 42 seconds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Bridge along First Coast Expressway to be replaced

Southland Holdings LLC announced Nov. 8 it has been awarded a $596 million contract to construct a new bridge along Florida 23 – the First Coast Expressway – near Jacksonville for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes building a 1.8-mile, four-lane bridge over the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy