This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
MLive.com
Muskegon-area football matchups and schedules for regional finals
Zeeland West football defeats Muskegon 38-36 MUSKEGON – Three high school football teams from the Muskegon area moved one step closer to their dream of hoisting a state championship trophy this past weekend, as Muskegon, Whitehall and Oakridge celebrated district championships. Those same teams will get back to work...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area volleyball matchups and schedules for regional tournaments
MUSKEGON – Seven local volleyball teams will be competing for regional championships this week as the journey to Battle Creek continues to intensify. Below is a look at the Muskegon-area volleyball teams who claimed district championships last week along with their upcoming schedule for the regional round of competition.
MLive.com
Ferris State football celebrates Senior Day with impressive win over Davenport
BIG RAPIDS – The No. 7-ranked Ferris State football program made sure their Senior Day celebrations lasted well beyond kickoff as they put together a dominant performance in a 28-7 win over previously unbeaten Davenport on Saturday from Top Taggert Field in Big Rapids. The Bulldogs outgained the Panthers...
MLive.com
Western Michigan football approaching redshirt decision for freshman starting QB
KALAMAZOO, MI – It didn’t take long for Western Michigan’s offensive coaches to start seeing some promise in true freshman quarterback Treyson Bourguet. The Arizona native earned third-team reps on the first day of fall camp, and by the Broncos’ first full-pads practice, he received unprompted praise as a young guy making big strides.
MLive.com
Portage committee recommends renaming Central football field to honor former coach
PORTAGE, MI – After 64 years, Portage Central’s McCamley Field could have a new name by the time Mustang student-athletes return to the playing surface in the spring. A Portage Public Schools committee has recommended the district rename the longtime athletic field located on South Westnedge Avenue to McCamley-Knight Field in honor of former Central High School football coach Bob Knight.
MLive.com
Early look at Kalamazoo-area 2022 Round 3 playoff football matchups
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan high school football teams claimed their first piece of playoff hardware in last week’s 11-player district finals and 8-player regional championships, but there are bigger things at stake for those fortunate enough to still be holding practices. Round 3 of the prep football postseason...
MLive.com
After year-long wait, Pierre Brooks gets his shot at Michigan State
EAST LANSING – Pierre Brooks had shown his elite scoring ability in a Detroit Douglass jersey, when he averaged 33 points per game during his senior year of high school. He showed it in a Moneyball Pro-Am jersey this summer, when he averaged better than 40 points per game and won MVP honors at the popular Lansing-area summer circuit.
MLive.com
Joey Hauser leads Michigan State to season-opening win over Northern Arizona
EAST LANSING – In its first game of the season, Michigan State’s point guard had foul trouble, its best shooter started 0-for-7 and its leading returning scorer managed just five points. But the Spartans had the depth and balance to overcome all that and then some. Michigan State...
MLive.com
12 Kalamazoo-area runners earn all-state honors at 2022 cross country finals
KALAMAZOO, MI – More than 2,000 runners wrapped up their high school cross country seasons Saturday at Michigan International Speedway for the 2022 state meet. Sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph produced some challenging conditions, but 12 Kalamazoo-area runners persevered to claim all-state honors by placing in the top 30 of their respective races.
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on kicking woes, clock management and youth emerging
EAST LANSING – Michigan State had an eight-point lead at Illinois with a little more than a minute left to play. Facing fourth-and-goal from the 14, coach Mel Tucker sent out kicker Ben Patton for a 31-yard field goal attempt. Instead of icing the game, Patton missed wide right...
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: U.P. pride and a power outage
EAST LANSING – Michigan State opened its 2022-23 season with a comfortable win, beating Northern Arizona 73-55 on Monday night at the Breslin Center. Here are some notable quotes from the postgame locker room and from Tom Izzo’s press conference:. “The U.P. should be proud tonight. Two Yoopers...
MLive.com
Lawyer claims Michigan player started postgame tunnel incident with Michigan State
A lawyer representing a suspended Michigan State football player alleges a Michigan player started one of the Oct. 29 postgame altercations in the tunnel. David Diamond, a California-based attorney who spoke with MLive on Tuesday afternoon, said the Michigan player put his helmet on and his head down as if he was going to “charge” at Michigan State players in the tunnel after the Wolverines won 29-7 in a heated rivalry game.
Democrats team up in Detroit while Dixon sets up camp in Grand Rapids
Election Day is finally here and 6 News is your election headquarters.
MLive.com
Even with key losses, so many new faces, Michigan basketball can dream big
ANN ARBOR -- Can a team lose four of its five starters, including two NBA draft picks and another who leads the program in career wins, and improve?. The Michigan men’s basketball team is about to find out. On paper, the departure of talent and production is concerning. Michigan...
MLive.com
How Michigan has outscored its last four opponents 100-3 in the second half
ANN ARBOR -- On a college football Saturday that saw the Nos. 1, 4, and 6 teams lose, fifth-ranked Michigan trailed at halftime against Rutgers. No sweat for the Wolverines. They outscored Rutgers 38-0 in the second half to win 52-17 and remain undefeated. This wasn’t a desperate surge from...
MLive.com
Michigan State starts new season itching for deep NCAA Tournament run
EAST LANSING – Michigan State has been to more consecutive NCAA Tournaments than all but one program in college basketball. But simply getting to the big dance isn’t enough for this group. No player on Michigan State’s current roster has ever played beyond the first weekend of the...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Northern Arizona: TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Seven months after Michigan State lost in heartbreaking fashion to Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the Spartans are back in action. Michigan State opens the 2022-23 season with a Monday night home game against Northern Arizona, a home buy game before the Spartans begin their November gauntlet of ranked teams.
thelakeranchor.com
SLHS Marching Band Sets School Record
Since it was founded in 1959 by Director Harold Luoma, the Spring Lake Band Department has rocked its community with its fantastic array of bands. From concert bands, all the way to jazz and the Laker Marching Band, many people appraise the level of skill and talent the students perform with. Without fail, they blow us all away every year.
MLive.com
Northern Arizona vs. Michigan State basketball prediction and odds today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will visit the Michigan State Spartans Monday night in the opening game for both teams. Northern Arizona was 9-23...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Jaden Akins ready to show he’s among most-improved players in Big Ten
EAST LANSING – Jaden Akins has a vision for his sophomore season. The Michigan State guard plans on having a larger role – more shots to put up, more chances to make stops, more opportunities to help the Spartans win.
