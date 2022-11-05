ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive.com

Muskegon-area football matchups and schedules for regional finals

Zeeland West football defeats Muskegon 38-36 MUSKEGON – Three high school football teams from the Muskegon area moved one step closer to their dream of hoisting a state championship trophy this past weekend, as Muskegon, Whitehall and Oakridge celebrated district championships. Those same teams will get back to work...
ZEELAND, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area volleyball matchups and schedules for regional tournaments

MUSKEGON – Seven local volleyball teams will be competing for regional championships this week as the journey to Battle Creek continues to intensify. Below is a look at the Muskegon-area volleyball teams who claimed district championships last week along with their upcoming schedule for the regional round of competition.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Western Michigan football approaching redshirt decision for freshman starting QB

KALAMAZOO, MI – It didn’t take long for Western Michigan’s offensive coaches to start seeing some promise in true freshman quarterback Treyson Bourguet. The Arizona native earned third-team reps on the first day of fall camp, and by the Broncos’ first full-pads practice, he received unprompted praise as a young guy making big strides.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Portage committee recommends renaming Central football field to honor former coach

PORTAGE, MI – After 64 years, Portage Central’s McCamley Field could have a new name by the time Mustang student-athletes return to the playing surface in the spring. A Portage Public Schools committee has recommended the district rename the longtime athletic field located on South Westnedge Avenue to McCamley-Knight Field in honor of former Central High School football coach Bob Knight.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive.com

Early look at Kalamazoo-area 2022 Round 3 playoff football matchups

KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan high school football teams claimed their first piece of playoff hardware in last week’s 11-player district finals and 8-player regional championships, but there are bigger things at stake for those fortunate enough to still be holding practices. Round 3 of the prep football postseason...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

After year-long wait, Pierre Brooks gets his shot at Michigan State

EAST LANSING – Pierre Brooks had shown his elite scoring ability in a Detroit Douglass jersey, when he averaged 33 points per game during his senior year of high school. He showed it in a Moneyball Pro-Am jersey this summer, when he averaged better than 40 points per game and won MVP honors at the popular Lansing-area summer circuit.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

12 Kalamazoo-area runners earn all-state honors at 2022 cross country finals

KALAMAZOO, MI – More than 2,000 runners wrapped up their high school cross country seasons Saturday at Michigan International Speedway for the 2022 state meet. Sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph produced some challenging conditions, but 12 Kalamazoo-area runners persevered to claim all-state honors by placing in the top 30 of their respective races.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Mel Tucker on kicking woes, clock management and youth emerging

EAST LANSING – Michigan State had an eight-point lead at Illinois with a little more than a minute left to play. Facing fourth-and-goal from the 14, coach Mel Tucker sent out kicker Ben Patton for a 31-yard field goal attempt. Instead of icing the game, Patton missed wide right...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Lawyer claims Michigan player started postgame tunnel incident with Michigan State

A lawyer representing a suspended Michigan State football player alleges a Michigan player started one of the Oct. 29 postgame altercations in the tunnel. David Diamond, a California-based attorney who spoke with MLive on Tuesday afternoon, said the Michigan player put his helmet on and his head down as if he was going to “charge” at Michigan State players in the tunnel after the Wolverines won 29-7 in a heated rivalry game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thelakeranchor.com

SLHS Marching Band Sets School Record

Since it was founded in 1959 by Director Harold Luoma, the Spring Lake Band Department has rocked its community with its fantastic array of bands. From concert bands, all the way to jazz and the Laker Marching Band, many people appraise the level of skill and talent the students perform with. Without fail, they blow us all away every year.
SPRING LAKE, MI
MLive.com

Northern Arizona vs. Michigan State basketball prediction and odds today

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will visit the Michigan State Spartans Monday night in the opening game for both teams. Northern Arizona was 9-23...
