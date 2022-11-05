ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

AWESOME KNIGHT: Creekside cruises past Ponte Vedra, denies Sharks' playoff bid

By Myer Lee, St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 3 days ago

PONTE VEDRA — Ponte Vedra’s matchup against Creekside — and their playoff hopes — were decided by the end of the first quarter as Creekside scored again and again.

For the second straight year, the Knights denied the Sharks from going to the playoffs, but this time more decisively. Creekside defeated Ponte Vedra 47-22 on Friday to end its season with a solid win ahead of the playoffs. Creekside quarterback Wilson Edwards threw for three touchdowns and rushed for one more.

Here are some takeaways from Creekside’s win over Ponte Vedra:

BATTLE OF THE BRIDGE: FOOTBALL TAKEAWAYS: Ponte Vedra survives rival Nease, hold on to playoff chances

NEASE UPSETS TOCOI CREEK: Three key takeaways: Milton runs for 5 TDs in Nease's win over playoff hopeful Tocoi Creek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BEVsR_0izqoRiZ00

Creekside's defense looks primed for playoffs

The Knights didn't allow much in that first quarter as they jumped out to a 27-0 lead, stifling the Sharks' offense. The Sharks barely netted a first down as they scrambled to find some opening to score. Creekside didn't allow Ponte Vedra quarterback Ben Burk any space to operate to find top targets Will Rogers, Nathan Bunkosky and Ben Case.

Creekside head coach Sean McIntyre was proud of his defense, which he said hit a lull in the middle of the season. They've since picked up the energy, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LcfHA_0izqoRiZ00

“We just made a commitment going back to who we are as a defense," McIntyre said. "Playing with great effort, getting off blocks and being physical. And that showed up tonight. It showed up the last three weeks, honestly.”

The Knights enter the playoffs determined to take another step as a program by making a deep run. Last year they were ousted in the first round by 8A state semifinalist Apopka.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vStin_0izqoRiZ00

Ponte Vedra is getting closer

What's interesting, yet eerie, is that the Sharks' season ended exactly as it did last year: 5-5 and no playoffs because of a loss to Creekside.

Head coach Steve Price was stunned by the outcome. Last year, they lost by a touchdown to the Knights, 23-17.

“The effort was there, the execution wasn’t," Price said. "I’m really proud of our guys. I’m proud of their fight."

Next year will be Price's third year as the Sharks head coach. He will have had his junior group three years, and hopes the team gets closer to being an established, high-performing program.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: AWESOME KNIGHT: Creekside cruises past Ponte Vedra, denies Sharks' playoff bid

