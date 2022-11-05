Read full article on original website
Police: Shirley 5-year-old ingested cannabis-infused gummies received on Halloween
A 5-year-old Shirley boy had to be treated at a hospital after eating cannabis-infused gummies he received while trick-or-treating, police say. The gummies were in packaging with similar branding to Starburst candy and were labeled as containing cannabis. After eating the gummies, the child was treated and released from Long...
Police: Man stabbed on subway in the Bronx; suspect identified
Police say another attack on the subway sent a man to the hospital on Sunday night in the Bronx.
Police: 18-year-old man missing in Riverhead
Police in Riverhead are looking for a missing teen. According to police, Brandon Ruano, 18, was last seen on Friday around 5 p.m. Ruano is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 11 inches, with black hair and brown eyes. Ruano was last seen wearing a blue Champion sweatshirt and...
Police: Man shot in New Rochelle may have been targeted
Police say the 22-year-old from Mount Vernon was shot in front of 345 Main St.
Police: Man arrested for DWI following fatal crash
According to police, Derrick Kindle was driving eastbound on Middle Country Road, east of Country Club Drive, when the vehicle struck a male pedestrian crossing.
Woman wanted for stealing cash from St. James supermarket
According to police, the woman used a fake Coin Star receipt to steal more than $300 from King Kullen on Lake Avenue in September.
Police: Man missing, another hospitalized with hypothermia after canoe trip from Tanner Park
Marine Bureau officers started a search and spotted one of the men on a piece of land out in the water and rescued him.
Police: Hempstead man arrested for stealing iPad from woman at Roosevelt Field Mall
Police say a 63-year-old woman was leaving the Apple Store when Lloyd McKinley came up from behind her.
Police: Driver charged with DUI after SUV overturns in Wantagh
Authorities say the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Wantagh Avenue.
Police release surveillance images of hit-and-run vehicle that killed 78-year-old Waterbury man
Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Waterbury on Saturday night.
Bronx landmark known as the birthplace of hip-hop goes up in flames
The 18-story Bronx building marked as the birthplace of hip-hop went up in flames early Tuesday morning.
Car accident shuts down Sunrise Highway in Massapequa Park
Police say the crash happened at 4:30 a.m. by the Massapequa Park LIRR Station.
Republicans win NY's 1st, 2nd Congressional Districts as results in Suffolk races delayed by 3 hours
Suffolk County Election Night results were finally posted to the state Board of Election's website three hours after polls closed. Board of Election commissioners for the county say they faced more delays than they anticipated posting results. They say delays were due to the cyberattack - citing additional passwords and...
Results for 5th Congressional District not official yet
Connecticut's 5th Congressional District has not been called yet.
Huntington's 75-foot Christmas tree on Wall Street will not return this year due to safety concerns
The tree light will take place at Heckscher Park on Nov. 26 following the Huntington Holiday Parade on Main Street.
Homeless advocates protest timing of Bridgeport's 'tent city' shut down
Some who advocate on behalf of the homeless say with cold weather coming soon, the tent city residents should have been given more time to leave.
Suffolk election results to be posted on state's Board of Elections site due to countywide cyberattack
Polls closed at 9 p.m. and Suffolk police securely transported memory cards from each county voting machine to the county Board of Elections.
Passionate voters speak out at Biden-Hochul rally in Sarah Lawrence College
Voters said they hoped to hear more about Hochul's plan for the economy, education, and public safety -- if New Yorkers elect her to a full term.
