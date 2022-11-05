ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Califon, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion in Rockaway opens new ambulatory surgery center

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System announced the opening of the newly constructed ambulatory surgery center at the Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion (ASCR), located at 333 Mount Hope Avenue, in Rockaway Township. The state-of-the-art facility offers four operating rooms, 15 pre-operative and post-anesthesia care unit...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
Travel Maven

Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New Jersey

New Jersey is home to many abandoned buildings but none are quite as fascinating as this entire college that has been left to decay for nearly 10 years now. The former main campus of Rowan College at Burlington County sits on a woodsy 225 acres in Pemberton Township. The last three classes ended here in December of 2017 and the college has sat empty ever since. Keep reading to learn more.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey

We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
DUMONT, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Volleyball: No. 10 Livingston stuns No. 9 Bergen Tech in North 1, Group 4 final

Making up one set in a championship round is impressive enough. Erasing eight points within a decisive final set, however, is perhaps a whole other accomplishment entirely. That’s how Livingston, ranked 10th in NJ.com’s girls volleyball Top 20, clinched the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 portion of the NJSIAA state tournament, topping No. 9 Bergen Tech 2-1 on Tuesday in Hackensack.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Beach Radio

Amazing! The Deepest Cave in New Jersey

Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia" According to Google Speluncaphobia is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Norwood, De la Torre, Grana win Hoboken ed board seats; Fife leads in Harrison mayoral race

A Hoboken slate of Board of Education candidates that painted the race as a referendum on the opposition’s Trump-ness swept to victory Tuesday night. The Leadership That Listens team — Leslie Norwood, Antonio Graña and Alex de la Torre Jr. — defeated the Kids First Team of Pavel Sokolov, Cindy Wiegand and Donna Magen, as well as two unaffiliated candidates in a race that turned ugly as the calendar turned to November.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

