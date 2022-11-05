Read full article on original website
Murphy Announces Plan to Combat Auto Theft as Crime Hits Close to HomeMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
This Unique Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New JerseyTravel MavenLafayette Township, NJ
Learn how to Buffer Impact of Childhood TraumaProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
The Most Dangerous Highways in the U.S.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NJ high school mourns death of 18-year-old recent graduate
A Mercer County community has been mourning following the grim discovery of a young woman’s body in East Windsor. Police said 18-year-old Julia McDaid was found unresponsive along Bear Brook Pathway on Monday morning. Early investigation showed no signs of foul play, officers added, as reported by Patch. McDaid...
Grover Middle School Mourns Loss Of Eighth-Grade Student Alex Wolohan
A Mercer County school district is mourning the loss of eighth-grade student Alex Wolohan. Grover Middle School student Alex Wolohan died on Friday, Nov. 4, the West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District said in a release. “The district and the community extends our heartfelt sympathy to his family and friends,” Superintendent...
Proposed law could extend the length of a school day in New Jersey
A New Jersey lawmaker has reintroduced her bill that would allow New Jersey schools to explore extending the length of a school day.
wrnjradio.com
Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion in Rockaway opens new ambulatory surgery center
ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System announced the opening of the newly constructed ambulatory surgery center at the Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion (ASCR), located at 333 Mount Hope Avenue, in Rockaway Township. The state-of-the-art facility offers four operating rooms, 15 pre-operative and post-anesthesia care unit...
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New Jersey
New Jersey is home to many abandoned buildings but none are quite as fascinating as this entire college that has been left to decay for nearly 10 years now. The former main campus of Rowan College at Burlington County sits on a woodsy 225 acres in Pemberton Township. The last three classes ended here in December of 2017 and the college has sat empty ever since. Keep reading to learn more.
NJ county launches first-of-its-kind plastic recycling program
A new plastic film recycling program in Union County is the first of its kind to launch in New Jersey. Union County residents can help conserve resources and keep plastic out of the waste stream with this new drop-off plastic film recycling program, in partnership with 12 participating municipalities. The...
southjerseyobserver.com
N.J. Dept. of Agriculture Announces Record Number Of Schools Participating In Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program
As part of the New Jersey Department of Agriculture’s continuing efforts to improve nutritional opportunities for school children, New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher recently announced that a record-high 210 New Jersey schools are participating in the 2022-2023 school year’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP). The...
Serious chocoholics: Check out the NJ Chocolate Expo this weekend
There are food festivals in New Jersey, and then there are food festivals. And if you take into account that chocolate is one of the favorite foods of so many of us in this country, there’s nothing more exciting than a chocolate festival. So If you’re a chocolate lover,...
Danger at Menlo Park, NJ, veteran’s home – State keeps it open
A new report details incompetence and abuse at the state run Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park. State inspectors issued a finding of "immediate jeopardy," which means a threat to the lives of residents receiving care at the facility. Among the incidents cited in a 300-page report:. A patient who...
Need to visit the MVC in NJ? Better try next week
If you need to go to a Motor Vehicle agency office in New Jersey, you may want to plan for next week. MVC agencies will be closed for two state holidays days this week: Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Friday, Nov.11. Nov. 8 is Election Day. Nov. 11 is Veterans' Day.
One of the most underrated tourist attractions in America is in Mercer County, NJ
If you have never been to, or even heard of, the Grounds for Sculpture, you are missing a real jewel of New Jersey. The travel website HawaiianIslands.com put out a list of the 20 most underrated tourist spots in America, and it was wonderful to see the Grounds for Sculpture taking the number 5 spot.
Election Day preview: 3 leaders to watch in NJ
In Hunterdon County, New Jersey, Sheriff Fred Brown has been at the helm of law enforcement for the past 12 years. He's helped keep crime down and has proactively addressed school safety by training cops and working with schools to provide security. He's a humble, measured, courageous public servant. I...
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
Girls Volleyball: No. 10 Livingston stuns No. 9 Bergen Tech in North 1, Group 4 final
Making up one set in a championship round is impressive enough. Erasing eight points within a decisive final set, however, is perhaps a whole other accomplishment entirely. That’s how Livingston, ranked 10th in NJ.com’s girls volleyball Top 20, clinched the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 portion of the NJSIAA state tournament, topping No. 9 Bergen Tech 2-1 on Tuesday in Hackensack.
Amazing! The Deepest Cave in New Jersey
Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia" According to Google Speluncaphobia is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in...
The (soon-to-be) lost generation of teachers and high school coaches | Opinion
Roy Hamblen retired from Mendham High School this past June after 35 years of teaching and coaching. You probably don’t know him. But you should. He’s part of a soon-to-be-lost generation of teachers and coaches who have materially changed lives. How did they do it? Well, it wasn’t...
N.J. election results: Special elections for state Senate and Assembly seats
Here are the preliminary results of special elections held Tuesday, Nov. 8, for two seats in the New Jersey Legislature — one to replace a longtime state senator who retired and the other to fill a vacancy resulting from the death of a longtime assemblyman. Former state Sen. Ron...
Norwood, De la Torre, Grana win Hoboken ed board seats; Fife leads in Harrison mayoral race
A Hoboken slate of Board of Education candidates that painted the race as a referendum on the opposition’s Trump-ness swept to victory Tuesday night. The Leadership That Listens team — Leslie Norwood, Antonio Graña and Alex de la Torre Jr. — defeated the Kids First Team of Pavel Sokolov, Cindy Wiegand and Donna Magen, as well as two unaffiliated candidates in a race that turned ugly as the calendar turned to November.
Watch the ‘beaver moon’ lunar eclipse in NJ
If you're someone who pays close attention to the moon, you may notice something a little different this Tuesday, Nov. 8. The last full lunar eclipse until the spring of 2025 will appear in the early morning and is being called the “beaver moon.”. This moon will appear a...
Election Problems Reported In Mercer County, NJ
November 8, 2022 ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–Robbinsville Township reported on social media that due to a Mercer County-wide system outage, all…
