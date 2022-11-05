ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Jason Aldean Reveals One of His 'Favorite Pics of All Time' With Country Music Legend

By Hunter Miller
 3 days ago
(Photo via Getty Images / Kevin Winter / Staff)

Jason Aldean is looking back on the good times this week, and it’s got a lot to do with his latest musical release. The country music superstar just dropped his “first” Christmas song ever, and it’s a cover of Alabama’s hit holiday classic, “Christmas in Dixie.”

On Friday night, shortly after releasing the song, Aldean posted one of his “favorite pics of all time” with Alabama band legend, Randy Owen. He dropped the pic with the caption, “One of my favorite pics of all time. Getting a text and the stamp of approval today from this guy on our Christmas in Dixie cover is one of the coolest moments ever. @thealabamaband will always be the G.O.A.T’S to me. Hope we made y’all proud with it.”

Also on Friday, Jason Aldean revealed why he chose to release the Alabama tune as his first Christmas song ever in his award-winning career. He said the rendition is an homage to the artists who deeply influenced his music.

On Instagram, Aldean wrote, “The band Alabama has been really influential on my career, so it’s cool to get to give a nod to my musical heroes with the first Christmas song we’ve ever put out.”

Jason Aldean & His Wife Brittany Set the Internet Ablaze With Their Halloween Video

The “If I Didn’t Love You” singer has clearly been feeling festive this year. But not just for the Christmas holiday. Last week, Aldean and his wife, Brittany, easily won Halloween with their hilarious recreation of Will Ferrell’s “Anchorman.”

While the Aldean’s costumes were eye-catching enough, it was the contents of the video that truly caught social media’s attention. At the end of the hilarious clip, the two threw some shade at Maren Morris. Brittany, in character, repeatedly said the phrase, “stay woke.”

Earlier this year, Brittany and Maren got into a serious feud that resulted in a series of clapbacks. It all started after Brittany Aldean posted about her “tomboy phase.” And things took a serious turn from there with Maren resorting to name-calling, referring to Brittany as an “Insurrection Barbie.” Judging by the Aldeans’ Halloween video, they still aren’t ready to squash the beef with Morris.

