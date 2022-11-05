Mendon outlasts Colon to win regional title

In what was expected to be a hard-hitting, well-played football game, both Colon and Mendon did not disappoint on Friday night.

The Hornets were just a bit better when they needed to be in a 46-44 win over the Magi in the Division 2, 8-player regional final. The win for Mendon was the ninth on the season. The Hornets haven’t lost since being upended by Bridgman 56-50 back on Sept. 9, a span of eight games.

On Friday, both Colon and Mendon led at different points of the second half. It felt like a game where the team with the ball last was going to come out with the win, and eventually that happened. Yet, despite it being a game where 90 points were scored, Mendon was taking knees in the victory formation to end the contest.

“You know, Coach (John) Schwartz said it a long time ago — Mendon football is keeping your head up through four quarters, regardless of what goes on and you just keep hitting people,” Mendon coach Bobby Kretschman said. “That’s what our kids did. I’m so proud of these guys.”

Colon suffered a big blow in the second quarter of that game when All-State wide receiver Justin Wickey went down with an apparent collarbone injury. He still made the catch but had to be helped off the field. Magi head coach Robbie Hattan said a big part of the game changed after Wickey went out with his injury.

“It changed the focus of their team, they stopped double-teaming us on the outside and started putting five guys in the box and were blitzing,” Hattan said. “Kudos to some of the kids that did step up — Blake Vanderstraaten, Kyle Muntian had a couple of big catches for us.”

Kretschman said the game changed when Wickey went out as well.

“It’s no secret, them losing Wickey — we knew it was going to change what they wanted to do,” Kretschman said.”Simon (Vinson) was gonna be the guy and they were gonna put the ball in his hands, and he is a hell of a player. You hate to see Justin go down like that, but at the end of the day, our kids just came out and played with heart, and so did their kids. That was one heck of a football game.”

The game was pretty even as well. Mendon piled up 442 yards of total offense. Colon nearly matched that with 441. Mendon won the time of possession as well, something the Hornets do frequently, at 27:49-20:11. The big part of that time came in the second half, when the Hornets held the football for 16:12 compared to just 7:48 for Colon.

“This just means so much to us as a team, to get this one feels amazing,” Mendon quarterback Luke Schinker said. “I can’t give a big enough shout-out to our line, our backs, our defense. All of them had great games.”

Colon scored early in the contest. The Magi took the opening kickoff and scored in five plays, covering 59 yards. It ended with a 25-yard run from Vinson, what followed was an Alessandro Vanalli extra point to make it 7-0. The Magi would score again before the end of the quarter, getting a 2-yard TD run from Tucker Lafler that ended a 10-play, 52-yard drive for the Magi. At 14-0, the Magi looked to be in control.

That would be the score at the end of one. Colon recovered a Mendon fumble on the Hornets’ next drive, but ultimately could not cash in on earning a three-score lead. The Hornets would take advantage of that, getting their first points on a 78-yard TD pass from Schinker to Gabe Haigh.

This was just the second play of the drive for Mendon and was capped off by an Evan Lukeman conversion run, making the score 14-8.

“We made a few adjustments after the first two series’ there,” Kretschman said. “I feel like in our first couple of drives, our kids weren’t as aggressive as they needed to be.”

Colon would score twice again in the second — Vinson ran one in from eight yards, Lafler ran one in from six yards. Mendon’s Jack McCaw scored in between those TDs, a 15-yard run.

The score at halftime was 28-14. Despite being down, Mendon felt decent about their position.

“We have a thing that we do, we start every half at 0-0 no matter if we are up or down, that’s basically the mentality that we have,” Mendon senior lineman Khayvien Brown said. “We just had to keep blocking and tighten up on defense as well. When we block together and all our minds are right, we’re a very hard team to beat.”

Scoring in the third quarter came about halfway through. Lukeman would find the end zone on a 5-yard run, this capped off a 10-play drive that went 61 yards and 5:17 off the clock and made the game 28-22 Colon. Following that, the Hornets got the football back a few minutes later and scored rather quickly, in just 1:20.

There, Schinker plowed forward behind his offensive line and tied the game. McCaw then passed it to Schinker for the conversion attempt, giving Mendon it’s first lead of the game at 30-28.

“I told our kids after the Bridgman game that we’re gonna win one of these, we’re gonna win one of these close games and they stayed the course,” Kretschman said. “Losing to Martin by two, Bridgman — we had a shot to win it. I think those games helped us in this situation.”

The lead for Mendon lasted about three minutes. Following that, Colon regained the lead with a Vinson 2-yard run. This ended an 8-play, 80-yard drive for the Magi. Vinson found Muntian for the conversion pass, putting the Magi ahead once again at 36-30.

That’s where the third quarter ended. In the fourth, Mendon scored two of the three touchdowns.

The first was on a 10-yard pass from Schinker to Haigh for their second hook-up, this ended a 7-play, 59-yard drive and once again put Mendon ahead at 38-36 following Lukeman’s conversion success.

“We came out slow, but got the momentum going and picked it up and started doing our jobs,” Lukeman said. “Then we started winning. Once the momentum got picked up, we started getting holes open and I was able to get yards off that.”

Colon would get the ball back, but face a fourth down later in the fourth. Then, Vinson hit Vanderstraaten up the seam for a 47-yard touchdown pass. This drive, which looked more like Colon had all season at just 1:47 off the clock on nine plays, went for 65 yards total. Vinson rushed in the conversion to make it a 44-38 game.

But Mendon never panicked despite the game clock running down.

“It’s very hard to not move the ball when we’re on one page,” Brown said. “In the second half, we were definitely on the same page. We knew what we needed to do, we just came out here and did it.”

Mendon would score the final points of the game on a 7-yard McCaw TD. This ended a 13-play, 77-yard drive which took 4:15 off the clock. Lukeman once again rushed in the conversion attempt, which broke the 44-all tie and gave the Hornets the slight edge.

Kretschman mentioned the win on Friday was five years to the date when Mendon beat Muskegon Catholic Central back in 2017.

“This one ranks right up there. We’re in the semifinals. We’re gonna enjoy this one tonight, but we have bigger goals than this,” he said. “We want to get to the finals and we’ll see what happens.”

Colon had one last shot to take the lead late. But the Hornets forced a fourth down, which the Magi were unable to complete.

“We got a stop there at the end,” Kretschman said. “But hats off to Coach Hattan and their staff, they did a heck of a job getting their kids ready and prepared.”

Mendon advances to host Morrice, which beat Au Gres-Sims, 34-14, this past Saturday. The Hornets will play host to the Orioles on Saturday at 1 p.m. Colon ends the season at 10-1.

“At the end of the day, we had some kids playing out of position on defense. When you lose Justin Wickey at the edge, it kind of changes what you do,” Hattan said. “We don’t have that guy there on the edge.”

Mendon rushed for 313 yards in the game. Lukeman led the way with 177 and one TD, McCaw ran for 104 and two scores. Schinker grabbed 36 yards on the ground with a TD.

McCaw was 2-of-4 passing for 41 yards. Schinker completed both of his passes to Haigh for 88 yards and two scores. Schinker also caught one pass, a 27-yarder, while Noah Iobe brought one in for 14.

Colon got 150 yards and three TDs on the ground from Vinson. Lafler rushed for 69 yards.

Vinson was 12-of-28 for 222 and one TD. Wickey caught three passes for 85 yards, Conner Hetman caught three for 21. Owen Wilson grabbed two for 16, Vanderstraaten caught one for 47. Muntian caught one for 40, Maverick Downs caught one for eight and Lafler caught one for five.

Downs and Lafler each had 17 tackles in the game. Kaleb Thaxton made 14 stops while Vinson added nine for Colon.

Nic Stiver led the Mendon defense with nine tackles, Dylan Cupp added eight and the trio of Lukeman, Grant Crotser and Brown all made six.

