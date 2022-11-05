California is providing people with money and direct deposits for their welfare and needs. Around 2.1 million deposits are being provided to many families in California. California is helping several people with basic needs and money. Also, it will increase the economic growth and rate of the country. It also helps in the economic impact of the state and California is spending millions of dollars on it. They are also providing stimulus checks (money which is provided by the government) and payments to people.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO