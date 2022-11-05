Read full article on original website
Rural ranchers face $4,000 proposed fine for violating state drought order
The penalty is the maximum the ranchers — who pumped Shasta River water for eight days — could face under state law. It amounts to about $50 per rancher, which is no deterrent, ranchers and officials agree.
This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned
California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
mahoningmatters.com
Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say
UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
Potent weather system dumps snow across California's Sierra
The second push of a large and potent weather system dumped snow across California's Sierra Nevada Range on Tuesday.
Lake County News
Lake County NAACP chapter to hold election
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, or NAACP, will hold its 2022 membership election of officers on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The election will be held in the council chambers at Clearlake City Hall, 14050 Olympic Drive. Polls...
Lake County News
Lakeport Fire Protection District to swear in Reitz as new fire chief Nov. 8
LAKEPORT, Calif. — The Lakeport Fire Protection District reported that its new chief, Patrick Reitz, will be officially sworn in on Tuesday evening. Reitz, who joined the district on Nov. 1, will take his oath during the district board of director’s meeting beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the headquarters station, 445 N. Main St.
The Daily 11-07-22 The biggest gas station in Calif. is a bizarre fever dream
Andrew Chamings just got back from a strange visit to the biggest gas station in California: "Twenty-six gas pumps, three restaurants, 500 varieties of candy, foot-long hot dogs, a three-story-tall water tank dressed up like an ice-cream sundae, and reportedly the best jerky in America. It's like if Berkeley Bowl was managed by Kevin McCallister." • The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin • This Google extension is a travel hack for finding the cheapest flights
Lake County News
Lady of the Lake: Superfund site — the Sulfur Bank Mercury Mine
We just moved to a house near the Oaks Arm and I have heard there is concern with mercury on Clear Lake. Is it safe to go fishing and swimming? When will the mercury be cleaned up and how do I receive updates?. Thanks!. — Musing about Mercury. Dear Musing,
KTLA.com
What causes the dangerous tule fog that blankets California’s valleys?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Come to California for the sunshine? Unfortunately, there are several types of fog that can blanket the state and block out the sun all year round. In the spring and summer, we’ve got “May gray,” “June Gloom,” “no-sky-July” or “Fogust” – all of which are...
CALHFA giving homeowners $40K for Granny Flat
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – The passage of controversial Senate Bills 9 and 10, effective until 2029, legalizes duplexes, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), and small multifamily properties on lots previously zoned exclusively for single-family homes.CALHFA is providing a grant up to $40,000 for homeowners to help alleviate the housing crisis in California.
NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the fireball, seen by thousands, was a member of the Taurid meteor shower. Its path sent it over more...
Lake County News
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR CONSIDERATION OF THE ADOPTION OF CEQA DETERMINATION BY THE LAKE COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
CASE#: UP 21-05 OWNER/APPLICANT: RS GREENERY, LLC. REQUEST: RS Greenery is seeking discretionary approval for a total of 84,848 square feet (sq. ft.) of outdoor canopy area and a total of 85,408 sq. ft. of cultivation on APN 003-046-02, with APN 003-046-78 included for acreage clustering purposes, as follows: (2) A-Type 3: "outdoor" licenses and (1) Type 13 Distributor Transport Only license.
Lake County News
THE LAKE COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR CONSIDERATION OF DRAFT ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPER 21, ARTICE 58 OF LAKE COUNTY ZONING ORDINACE RELATING TO APPEALS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County of Lake Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors chambers, located in the Lake County Courthouse, 255 N. Forbes Street, Lakeport, California 95453. This ordinance would amend the Lake County...
KTVU FOX 2
Did a meteorite start house fire in Northern California?
PENN VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters and investigators are trying to figure out if a meteorite was responsible for a fire that burned down a man's home in Northern California. The blaze broke out at Dustin Procita's home Friday night in a rural area of Nevada County, north of Sacramento. Procita...
Lake County News
Jerry ‘Pilgrim’ Covin
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Jerry “Pilgrim” Covin was born and raised in the Boston area. He moved his family to Northern California in 1979 in large part to pursue his lifelong passion — restoring classic cars. Pilgrim moved to Lake County, California, in the 1990s, collecting...
proclaimerscv.com
When You are Receiving your Next Stimulus Check or Inflation-Relief Payment, by California Government?
California is providing people with money and direct deposits for their welfare and needs. Around 2.1 million deposits are being provided to many families in California. California is helping several people with basic needs and money. Also, it will increase the economic growth and rate of the country. It also helps in the economic impact of the state and California is spending millions of dollars on it. They are also providing stimulus checks (money which is provided by the government) and payments to people.
3 California beaches considered the best in the country, according to TripAdvisor
While the fall season is in full swing, it’s never too early to plan your next beach trip. Luckily, Golden State residents may not have to travel far to experience white sand beaches and clear blue water. Trip Advisor named the top 25 beaches in the United States, and three California locations made the list. […]
Calaveras Enterprise
Former Calaveras Saddle Queen crowned Miss Rodeo California 2023
McKensey Middleton, a Calaveras County native and former Saddle Queen, took the title of Miss Rodeo California 2023 at the three-day pageant and competition at the Cal Poly SLO Rodeo Arena in San Luis Obispo last month. Beating out competitors from all over the state, Middleton was crowned Miss Rodeo...
kymkemp.com
HappyDay: ‘The Destruction Wrought by the Pigs Shattered Me’
Casey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. Well, the score is pretty lopsided. We’ve gotten one pig, they’ve gotten the whole round of fall...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Memory-robbing toxin found in Northern California shellfish from two counties
The consumption of shellfish harvested from two Northern California counties could come with permanent short-term memory loss, according to the state Department of Public Health. The department warned on Thursday not to eat sport-harvested razor clams from Del Norte County or mussels from Humboldt County. The shellfish from both counties...
