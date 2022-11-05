ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

Comments / 4

Related
cwbchicago.com

Man gets 9 years for attacking Cook County jail officers

One of two men charged with attacking three corrections officers in the Cook County jail’s maximum security wing has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Sharelle Sims, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated battery of a correctional officer causing great bodily harm, according to court records. Prosecutors dropped attempted murder, kidnapping, and three felony resisting charges.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Minooka Man Accused of Battering Senior Citizen

The Minooka Police Department arrested a man after a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Wildwood Drive around 7 p.m. on November 5th. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said Steven Lundberg, 55, of Minooka shoved a female family member over the age of 65 at the aforementioned location. Meyer said Lundberg also threatened officers to shoot him when they arrived on scene.
MINOOKA, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Man Shoots at Cops, He Had $22 Million in Weed and Edibles

An Illinois man was trying to get away from the police, because he had $22 million in weed and edibles! Fox32. Jesser Oaxaca was in possession of a LOT of weed. Cops were doing a surveillance at a Wood Dale, Illinois warehouse. They watched a van leave the warehouse and acted on this...Following the van. Little did authorities know at that time, Jesser was on a Facetime call with another drug runner...Trying to figure out how to ambush the cops, they knew they were being watched.
WOOD DALE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Minooka Woman Accused of Punching Officer

The Minooka Police Department arrested a woman at the Minooka High School football game around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, November 4th. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said Barbara Bersano, 63, of Minooka was creating a disturbance with fans from Palatine in the bleachers when she was told to leave by school administrators.
MINOOKA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County Sheriff race: Dolton cop suing over being removed from ballot

COOK COUNTY - A former candidate for Cook County Sheriff filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, claiming she was wrongfully bumped from the ballot. Dolton Police Officer LaTonya Ruffin was disqualified ahead of the June 28 primary after incumbent Sheriff Tom Dart's campaign objected to her filing to run under a last name different from that of her voter registration.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Woman fatally struck by SUV in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, Ill. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash Tuesday evening, according to police. According to police, a brown Toyota minivan driven by a woman turned from southbound Kostner Avenue onto westbound 95th Street and struck a female pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was pinned under the vehicle, police say, before first […]
OAK LAWN, IL
WGN News

4 shot, 1 killed in River North nightclub shooting

CHICAGO — Four people were shot after a physical altercation that took place at a River North nightclub early Sunday morning. According to reports, a group of individuals were in a physical altercation in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue around 2:10 a.m. when two men fired shots. A total of four people were […]
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Owner of Bridgeview X’s and O’s shot

The owner of X’s and O’s sports bar in Bridgeview was shot in the leg Friday night by a disgruntled patron who had been ordered to leave the establishment, Bridgeview Police Chief Ricardo Mancha said Monday. According to Mancha, the man and his girlfriend were ordered to leave...
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police Blotter for Monday, November 7th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 30-year-old Jonathan Varela for the unlawful use of a...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy