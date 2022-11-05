Read full article on original website
Athens Animal Rescue Shelter needs help recovering from tornado damage
ATHENS, TEXAS (KETK) – Athens Animal Rescue Shelter said they’ve had extensive storm damage and would like people’s help in repairing the shelter. The shelter said that all their animals are safe but scared. The building itself has some damage and their fencing, kennel coverings, sign, and trees are all gone, according to a Athens […]
KLTV
No animals harmed at Athens animal shelter during storm
Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
Downtown Tyler building to be demolished because of storm damage
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A vacant Smith County building was “heavily damaged” during Friday’s storms. Crews from the Smith County Road and Bridge and Facility Services Departments worked Monday morning to clear the debris at 218 E. Line St. The parking lot and front entrance of the Adult Probation building across the street is […]
East Texas Food Bank to distribute produce at several locations this week
(KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry is visiting different locations in our area this week. They are stopping in Frankston, Longview and Mount Pleasant. Anyone can receive fresh produce, and they are not required to bring ID or other items. 1 in 6 East Texans are affected by food insecurity. The food […]
Empty Smith County building damaged by storms, planning to be demolished
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A vacant building owned by Smith County in downtown Tyler was heavily damaged by the storms on Friday. Crews from Smith County Road and Bridge and Facility Services Departments are currently working to clear debris from the damage at 218 E. Line St. Smith County...
INSIDE THE STORM: Athens pawn shop rides out severe weather
TYLER, Texas — Athens Army Navy & Pawn, located 704 W. Corsicana St., was caught in the winds of Friday night's storm. Pawnshop employee Colton Jenkins and his coworker were getting ready to close down shop when the storm hit. Jenkins spoke to CBS19 and described the events. "The...
This Winter You Can Now Get $2,400 for Bills Thanks to New ‘Texas Utility Help’ Program
It's back this winter. Thanks to the Texas Utility Help program, those eligible here in Tyler, Longview and across Texas may qualify for help. Texas homeowners and renters who meet the criteria can apply to receive help paying utility bills. “Extreme heat during the summer months hit people especially hard...
Overturned dump truck slowing traffic at intersection of Loop 323, HWY 31 W in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — An overturned dump truck is slowing traffic a busy intersection in Tyler. According to CBS19 crews on scene, the dump truck rolled over at the intersection of Loop 323 and HWY 31 W, near Super Mercado Monterrey. Police have been called to the scene. Details concerning...
Smith County to get new parking garage, courthouse thanks to voters
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was originally published Oct. 17, 2022. Voters in Smith County have made their voices heard at the polls and passed a bond to build a new courthouse in Downtown Tyler. The $179 million bond passed with voters 40,120 to 34,552.
Multiple Tornadoes Confirmed to have Touchdown in Metroplex
Multiple tornadoes touched down across Texas during the recent Fall storm.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Four tornadoes rated EF-2 or greater touched down east of the Metroplex on Friday. The National Weather Service confirmed the four tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that the NWS survey crew canvassed the damge area and confirmed one tornado hit Lamar County, one in Hopkins County, one in Rains and Hopkins County and one in Henderson County.
Tyler Animal Services to offer free adoptions with donation of fleece blankets
TYLER, Texas — Tyler Animal Control and Shelter is offering adoptions for dogs and cats at no cost with a donation of 12 new fleece blankets for the month of November. The blankets will be used for animals in their kennels. The shelter is asking for blankets that are 50 inches by 60 inches to fit inside.
Athens residents react to tornado aftermath
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – On Friday night, a tornado went through Athens hitting several different areas throughout the city. Volunteers showed up early Saturday morning to begin picking up the mess that the storm left behind. The Athens Steel Building has extreme damage, the end of the building is torn apart. Tommy Schcultz a friend […]
fox4news.com
FOX 4 Storm Chaser captures flying debris in Henderson County
Multiple tornado-warned storms impacted parts of Kaufman and Henderson counties. A tornado caused some damage out in Athens.
Missing Anderson County woman found uninjured in cement storm shelter
UPDATE: Missing person Courtney Dollgener has been found, according to Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores. Flores said deputies and a property owner found her in a cement storm shelter near the intersection of FM 1817 and FM 2419 “uninjured and in relatively good health.” She was examined by EMS, and Flores said afterwards she would […]
1 dead after Wood County officer-involved shooting
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Wood County on Friday, according to DPS. Officials said the incident involved the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, and the case is being investigated by the Texas Rangers. The name of the deceased has not been released as the investigation is ongoing.
KTRE
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas
ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the severe weather in North Texas Friday, the National Weather Service has spent the weekend surveying the total damage done by tornadoes.On Saturday, NWS Fort Worth tweeted that their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured several people and damaged dozens of homes.The NWS survey team also confirmed that the city of Athens in Henderson County was hit by an EF-2 tornado with max winds of up to 115 mph.For several blocks in Athens, people spent...
YOU SHOULD KNOW: How to stay safe during inclement weather
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from April 2022. CBS19 wants to make sure you are prepared for the severe weather threat making its way to East Texas this Friday evening. All of East Texas is under a Moderate Risk (level 4 of 5) for severe...
WFAA: At least 3 confirmed tornadoes hit North, East Texas
TYLER, Texas — At least three confirmed tornadoes touched down in areas of North and East Texas Friday, Nov. 4. According to our sister-station, WFAA, the confirmed twisters struck near Powderly, Sulphur Springs and Athens. The National Weather Service is still working to confirm other possible tornadoes in the region.
COMING HOME: Whiskey Myers to headline music festival in East Texas
PALESTINE, Texas — East Texas country music band Whiskey Myers is coming home for a show in 2023. According to the band, they are set to headline their Wiggy Thump Festival on April 15, 2023, in Palestine. Other acts set to perform include Mark Chesnutt, Tanner Usrey and Sarah Hobbs.
CBS19
Tyler, TX
