The Grundy County Board could be making some major changes to their liquor license ordinances later this year. Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland said he has filed a complaint against Gippers Sports Bar and Grill claiming their liquor license should be suspended for up to 30 days because the continued operation of that business poses an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the community.

GRUNDY COUNTY, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO