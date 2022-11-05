Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Grundy Co. Board Members Could Make Changes To Liquor Ordinances
The Grundy County Board could be making some major changes to their liquor license ordinances later this year. Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland said he has filed a complaint against Gippers Sports Bar and Grill claiming their liquor license should be suspended for up to 30 days because the continued operation of that business poses an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the community.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County to begin seeing opiate settlement money
Kendall County could soon begin to see settlement money from lawsuits against the producers of addictive opioid pain killers. State's Attorney Eric Weis says the county began legal action action against a number of companies several years ago. Weis says the first payment from the settlement with Johnson and Johnson...
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville City Council to meet at six Tuesday
The City of Yorkville is announcing that its regular Tuesday City Council meeting will be held at six in the evening instead of the usual time, which is seven. The time change is due to election day. On the agenda is a public hearing on the city's proposed tax levy,...
WSPY NEWS
Kane County Election Results
Kane County had just over half of its registered voters head to the polls in Tuesday's general election. One of the major races in Kane County was the sheriff's race. Current Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain was challenged by Kane County Sheriff's Deputy Jeff Bodin. Hain, a Democrat, received 86,901 votes, while Bodin received 65,508 votes.
berkeleyside.org
Aurora School makes small powerful
Aurora School has been fostering academic strength and problem-solving abilities by putting social-emotional learning (SEL) at the core of its curriculum, since it opened it 1988. And in the wake of a global pandemic, the repercussions of which are just beginning to be understood, SEL skills are more critical than ever.
WSPY NEWS
Minooka Man Accused of Battering Senior Citizen
The Minooka Police Department arrested a man after a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Wildwood Drive around 7 p.m. on November 5th. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said Steven Lundberg, 55, of Minooka shoved a female family member over the age of 65 at the aforementioned location. Meyer said Lundberg also threatened officers to shoot him when they arrived on scene.
Registration for free shoveling for seniors and disabled in Aurora starts Tuesday
AURORA, Illinois - The city of Aurora said registration for the program that connects seniors and the disabled with free snow shoveling starts on Tuesday. There are openings for 150 Aurora residents. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday online at aurora-il.org/SeniorShovel or by calling 630-256-3015. You have to be at...
WSPY NEWS
Let Your Green Light Shine on Veterans Day
November 7th through the 13th, in recognition of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Grundy County buildings will be illuminated green, as part of the new national collaborative initiative Operation Green Light. In 2021, the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers spearheaded Operation...
Austin Weekly News
Looking for a food bank? That’s gotten a lot easier
The Thierer Family Foundation, an organization that helps nonprofits become more impactful through technology, announced on Oct. 25 that the Vivery platform is now available to all U.S. food banks and pantries. The Greater Chicago Food Depository has been utilizing the platform for roughly a year and is reporting significant...
WSPY NEWS
5 Republicans Take Kendall County Bd. District 1; 3 Democrats, 2 Republicans Elected in District 2
Ten seats were unofficially decided Tuesday night on the Kendall County Board while two county office holders won re-election. Five Republicans made a clean sweep of Kendall County Board District 1 with incumbent Brian DeBolt as the top vote-getter in the district with 14%. He was followed by incumbents Scott Gengler with 13% and Ruben Rodriguez with 12%, Jason Peterson with 11%, and Seth Wormley with 11%.
If you want Quality Fast Food then Avoid this town in Illinois
We all have had fast food experiences that were less than positive. But sometimes the experiences at fast food restaurants can be a disaster. If you are trying to avoid a disastrous fast food experience then you may want to avoid this town in Illinois, here is why... A website...
wgnradio.com
The ties between domestic violence and animal welfare
Dr. Kurt Venator, Chief Veterinary Officer at Purina, explains that domestic violence and animal welfare are tied together. For starters abuse often includes the pet(s). Also, most people have a pet, and domestic violence victims aren’t exceptions. One problem, which Purina and the non-profit Red Rover are working on is to find pet-friendly places where the entire family – including the pet – can safely escape. To support this need, the Purple Leash Project was created.
Austin Weekly News
‘You did not get away with this’
Police Supt. David Brown had a message for the people responsible for a mass shooting that wounded 14 people — three of them children — Halloween night: “You did not get away with this, and you are not going to get away with this.”. The drive-by shooting...
WSPY NEWS
Good turnout in DeKalb County so far says county clerk
DeKalb County Clerk Doug Johnson says that he's seeing a good turnout at polling places in DeKalb County on election day. Johnson says he's glad that people are taking advantage of the nice fall weather. There was one hiccup involving keys at a polling place earlier. Your browser does not...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022
Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Fire believed to have begun in shed spread quickly to the adjacent home in Orland Park on Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Neighbor alerts homeowner as the fire spread. No injuries reported. The Orland Fire District responded at...
WSPY NEWS
Morris Hospital to close Yorkville campus
Morris Hospital on Friday announced the closure of its Yorkville campus which is located at 105 Saravanos Drive. The closure is effective on December 3. A news release from the hospital says that it is no longer feasible to sustain the Yorkville facility. Patients will be able to continue receiving...
WSPY NEWS
Police Blotter for Monday, November 7th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 30-year-old Jonathan Varela for the unlawful use of a...
Community remembers Emil and Grace Diewald, sibling killed in Campton Hills bus crash
A heartbroken community held a vigil as family and friends shared tearful memories of Emil and Grace Diewald.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
State ranks 3 local schools as ‘exemplary’
Three local elementary schools received the coveted “exemplary” rating from the Illinois State Board of Education in the state’s recently released school report card. Hollywood School, Brook Park School and Congress Park School all received the exemplary rating for ranking in the top 10 percent of Illinois public schools.
fox32chicago.com
Severe winds blow roof off Elk Grove Village apartment complex, police say
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - Severe winds blew the roof off of an apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday. An apartment building located at 1037 Charlela Lane in the northwest suburb of Chicago is experiencing extreme wind damage amid a High Wind Warning in a majority of northwest Illinois.
