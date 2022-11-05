ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

Election results: Alabama constitutional amendments

ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
ALABAMA STATE
Jefferson County election leaders expect lower voter turnout

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Workers were busy prepping polling places across Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon. The Gubernatorial Election may draw fewer voters than four years ago. "Which was the largest turnout we've ever had in Jefferson County in a gubernatorial election. It's going to be less than that this time," said Barry Stephenson with the Jefferson County Board of Registrars.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Alabama election results: Winners, losers & what’s still up in the air

From Alabama governor to a closely-watched race for Jefferson County sheriff, below is how several major races across the state shaped out in 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
Voters in Alabama Black Belt welcome chance of new congressional district: ‘Stronger voice would really help’

Union Springs, a small city in the Alabama Black Belt, is best known as the “Bird Dog Field Trial Capital of the World” for its large hunting dog competitions held near former cotton fields. Most residents of the area are Black, and the Bullock County’s tourism website says that among the first Blacks to arrive in America as indentured servants, many “fared relatively well,” that often, freed slaves stayed on to work and took their master’s names after emancipation. In the 20th century, Bullock County traded one kind of plantation for another. The county touts that the area still has “some of the best plantations in the nation.”
ALABAMA STATE
Shelby Co. votes on low-speed vehicle amendment

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - People living in Shelby County will vote on a low-speed vehicle amendment. What’s right for Helena residents’ may not be right for residents in Pelham or Calera. Which is why, if passed, this amendment will allow local governments to create their own rules...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Voters in several states mulling abortion bans, protections

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion was on the ballot in several states Tuesday, months after the Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion in a decision that led to near-total bans in a dozen states. The most intense focus was on Michigan, where there was a push in the presidential...
VERMONT STATE
