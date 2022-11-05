Read full article on original website
Ninth Amendment would give Public Service Commission regulatory power over private sewer System in Lake View
On Tuesday, Alabama voters will go to the polls to elect new leaders, vote on whether or not to ratify the recompiled constitution and consider ten statewide amendments, as well as many local issues. The Ninth Amendment directly affects the community of Lakeside in Tuscaloosa and Jefferson Counties. The State...
wvtm13.com
Election results: Alabama constitutional amendments
ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
With a new set of legislators, counties worry that timber truck weight increase will come up again
In March 2023, when the Alabama State Legislature begins a new session, there will be a set of new and returning legislators may have to consider a bill to increase the weight limit for timber trucks, which county and state highway officials strongly oppose. “While we understand where efforts like...
Alabama State House election results - Districts 71-105 - for Nov. 8, 2022
Following are live race results for Alabama’s general election, State House districts 71-105. Candidates who ran unopposed are not displayed. Other State House results: Districts 36-70 | Districts 71-105.
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County election leaders expect lower voter turnout
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Workers were busy prepping polling places across Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon. The Gubernatorial Election may draw fewer voters than four years ago. "Which was the largest turnout we've ever had in Jefferson County in a gubernatorial election. It's going to be less than that this time," said Barry Stephenson with the Jefferson County Board of Registrars.
Alabama state offices, boards election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Following are live race results for state offices and boards in Alabama’s general election on Nov. 8, 2022. Candidates who ran unopposed are not displayed.
Alabama voting guide 2022: What races, constitutional amendments are on the ballot? What to know
Alabamians will head to the polls tomorrow for mid-term elections that will decide the state’s next U.S. Senator, Governor and more. Here’s what you need to know about voting in mid-term elections:. When is the election?. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls open at 7 a.m. and...
wvtm13.com
Alabama election results: Winners, losers & what’s still up in the air
From Alabama governor to a closely-watched race for Jefferson County sheriff, below is how several major races across the state shaped out in 2022. ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
Election results 2022: Ivey wins Alabama governor’s race, Britt US Senate race
Gov. Kay Ivey is projected to win a second full term as Alabama’s governor Tuesday night, as Republican Katie Britt was likewise poised to win a seat in the U.S. Senate. In both races, projected by the Associated Press, Republican women took the two biggest prizes as the GOP looked to strengthen its hold on the state’s top posts.
Voters in Alabama Black Belt welcome chance of new congressional district: ‘Stronger voice would really help’
Union Springs, a small city in the Alabama Black Belt, is best known as the “Bird Dog Field Trial Capital of the World” for its large hunting dog competitions held near former cotton fields. Most residents of the area are Black, and the Bullock County’s tourism website says that among the first Blacks to arrive in America as indentured servants, many “fared relatively well,” that often, freed slaves stayed on to work and took their master’s names after emancipation. In the 20th century, Bullock County traded one kind of plantation for another. The county touts that the area still has “some of the best plantations in the nation.”
wbrc.com
District Attorney, Sheriff's races in Jefferson County
Katie Britt wins U.S. Senate race, becomes Alabama's first female senator-elect. Crews working to fix sewer issue in Tuscaloosa Co. Crews working to fix sewer issue in Tuscaloosa Co.
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. votes on low-speed vehicle amendment
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - People living in Shelby County will vote on a low-speed vehicle amendment. What’s right for Helena residents’ may not be right for residents in Pelham or Calera. Which is why, if passed, this amendment will allow local governments to create their own rules...
5 election questions that Alabama voters will answer Tuesday
Alabama voters go to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new U.S. senator and to decide races for governor, the state’s seven seats in the U.S. House, all 140 seats in the Legislature, and other contests. Voters will decide the fate of 10 statewide amendments to the Alabama...
Election 2022: How do I vote a straight party ticket? What about Constitutional Amendments?
In 2020, 67% of voters in Alabama opted to cast a straight-ticket ballot. It’s a trend that’s held fairly consistent in past state elections and one that’s likely to continue in Tuesday’s mid-terms. Straight ticket voting, also called straight party voting, allows voters to choose a...
Alabama Amendment 9 concerns private sewer system in Tuscaloosa, Jefferson counties
Voters across Alabama will see Statewide Amendment 9 on their ballots next Tuesday, but the legislation directly affects only residents and businesses in and around the city of Lake View, which sits on the boundary of Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties. Amendment 9 would put a private sewer system that serves...
Voters in several states mulling abortion bans, protections
WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion was on the ballot in several states Tuesday, months after the Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion in a decision that led to near-total bans in a dozen states. The most intense focus was on Michigan, where there was a push in the presidential...
Katie Britt’s election to US Senate could make Alabama, national history. Here’s how
Polls across Alabama open at 7 a.m. today and, among other statewide and local candidates, voters will have the chance to marke their ballots for Katie Boyd Britt. If she wins a U.S. Senate seat, Britt is expected to be:. The first elected female senator from Alabama,. The only Republican...
Statewide Amendment 10 is companion to proposed recompilation of Alabama Constitution
Statewide Amendment 10 that will appear on ballots throughout Alabama on Tuesday is a companion to the proposal for the Alabama Constitution of 2022, which voters will also see on their ballots. Voters will decide whether to ratify the Constitution of 2022, which is a recompiled version of the Alabama...
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway, Bessemer Cutoff DA Lynneice Washington re-elected
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway was elected to his second term as the county’s top cop on Tuesday, garnering 52 percent in Tuesday’s vote after 99.45 percent of the votes were counted. Pettway, 58, was elected four years ago as Jefferson County’s first Black sheriff. Pettway has...
Phillip Ensler elected: First Jewish Alabama state representative in nearly 50 years
Phillip Ensler, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Central Alabama and a former aide to Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, won election to the Alabama State House of Representatives on Tuesday, becoming the first Jewish candidate to win a seat in Montgomery in nearly 50 years. Ensler’s victory was a...
