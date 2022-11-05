ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

Lake County News

BLM Ukiah Field Office eases fire restrictions

UKIAH, Calif. — With cooler temperatures and measurable precipitation, effective Tuesday the Bureau of Land Management has eased fire restrictions for public lands managed by the Ukiah Field Office in Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties. Fire restrictions were originally initiated on June 24...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Helping Paws: Corgis, shepherds and hounds

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has more new dogs from the working breeds available to new homes. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of American blue heeler, basset hound, Cardigan Welsh corgi, Doberman pinscher, German shepherd, hound, Labrador retriever and pit bull.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Wings of Hope one-day bereavement camp for children planned Nov. 12

LAKEPORT, Calif. — Hospice Services of Lake County recognizes and addresses the unique ways children grieve and heal from a loss of a loved one. Families with children ages 6 years and older who have experienced the death of a significant person in their lives are invited to attend a one-day, free bereavement camp.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Woman Dies in Overturn Crash on Highway 53 in Lake County

A Kelseyville woman is dead after a crash Saturday night north of Clearlake. The 35-year-old woman was traveling northbound on Highway 53 in her SUV when she went off the right side of the road and lost control of her vehicle. She got back onto the road but crossed into the southbound lanes and then down an embankment. Her SUV overturned multiple times. She wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene. CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Wednesday, Oct. 26

Officer initiated activity at Lakeport Unified School District, Lange, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Occurred on Bevins Ct. TXF TO CAL FIRE, PATIENT PASSED OUT IFO THE DOORS. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. 08:35 911 HANG UP 2210260018. Occurred at Sutter Lakeside Medical Practice on Parallel Dr. TXF TO...
LAKEPORT, CA
KRON4 News

Missing North Bay woman now located

UPDATE: Police confirm Markovich has been located. COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard […]
COTATI, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Sunday, Oct. 23

Occurred at Martin Street Apartments on Martin. NEEDED MED - TXF TO CDF. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. Officer initiated activity at S Main/C, Lakeport. Disposition: WARNING. 10:08 911 HANG UP 2210230028. Occurred at Sunshine Manor on Giselman. TXT TO CDF FOR MEDICAL. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. 11:28 PEDESTRIAN...
LAKEPORT, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Supervisors approve emergency resolution on tree mortality across Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co, CA, 11/4/22 — Tree mortality is now considered a local emergency in Mendocino County, after the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve Resolution No. 22-218 on Tuesday. The resolution focuses primarily on decline related to heightened bark beetle activity in several North Coast conifer species — but as detailed in a study from the UC Cooperative Extension (UCCE), larger outbreaks can occur because of combined factors including wildfire, drought, fire suppression, and poor forest management practices.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

HappyDay: ‘The Destruction Wrought by the Pigs Shattered Me’

Casey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. Well, the score is pretty lopsided. We’ve gotten one pig, they’ve gotten the whole round of fall...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR CONSIDERATION OF THE ADOPTION OF CEQA DETERMINATION BY THE LAKE COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

CASE#: UP 21-05 OWNER/APPLICANT: RS GREENERY, LLC. REQUEST: RS Greenery is seeking discretionary approval for a total of 84,848 square feet (sq. ft.) of outdoor canopy area and a total of 85,408 sq. ft. of cultivation on APN 003-046-02, with APN 003-046-78 included for acreage clustering purposes, as follows: (2) A-Type 3: "outdoor" licenses and (1) Type 13 Distributor Transport Only license.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

An Unknown Projectile Damaged a Window on the Mendocino County Coast—Was It a Meteorite?

On the night of Friday, November 5, 2022, Fort Bragg Police officers were dispatched to reports of gunshots striking the window of a Fort Bragg residence. After investigators examined the damage and gathered statements from witnesses, Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka told us the projectile that damaged a window of a home on Azaela Way was most definitely not a bullet.
FORT BRAGG, CA
KRCB 104.9

Santa Rosa looks to shore up strategy to keep Eel River water available for use

photo credit: Courtesy of shannon1/Wikimedia Commons PG&E has begun relinquishing its control of the Potter Valley Project. Concerned that this will reduce water supplies, Santa Rosa is exploring options. Mendocino County's century old Potter Valley Project consists of two Eel River dams, a tunnel diverting some of the Eel into the East Fork of the Russian River, and an inoperable powerhouse in need of expensive repairs.   Outgoing Santa Rosa council member Tom Schwedhelm said one thing is certain.   "This is going be challenging," Schwedhelm said. "It's going to be years ahead of us, but we just need to be supported being on the same...
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Home Burning in Covelo

Firefighters are on the scene of a residential structure fire burning on Covelo’s Crawford Road and a Life Safety Alert has been issued because the blaze brought down nearby powerlines. The Incident Commander reported that heavy smoke is showing and 20% of the structure, located on the 77000 block...
COVELO, CA
ksro.com

Petaluma House Fire Damages Attic and One Other Room

A home in Petaluma is being repaired following a weekend fire. The Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District says the blaze started where a recently used barbecue grill and a pile of wood was kept at the west Petaluma home just before 2 a.m. yesterday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials said the flames spread to a gazebo and eventually advanced up to the attic of the house on Chrisdumar Lane near Marshall Avenue. No injuries were reported.
PETALUMA, CA
kymkemp.com

FORT BRAGG, CA

