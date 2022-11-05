LIVE TWEETS: Tennessee vs Georgia
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Keep up with the game through live tweets from the WATE 6 Sports team. The University of Tennessee is in Georgia for the game.
Get more Tennessee news over at Orange and White Nation .
Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. The game is airing on CBS and livestreaming on CBSSports.com.
Final score: Tennessee 13 │ Georgia 27Tweets by watesports
EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated with new information.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.
Comments / 0