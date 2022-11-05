ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

LIVE TWEETS: Tennessee vs Georgia

By Hope McAlee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26K0qv_0izqkKds00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Keep up with the game through live tweets from the WATE 6 Sports team. The University of Tennessee is in Georgia for the game.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. The game is airing on CBS and livestreaming on CBSSports.com.

Final score: Tennessee 13 │ Georgia 27

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated with new information.

