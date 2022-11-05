Read full article on original website
Modrić, Perišić, Brozović highlight Croatia World Cup squad
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — The veteran core of Luka Modrić, Ivan Perišić and Marcelo Brozović were included in the 26-man team that Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić announced for the World Cup on Wednesday. Croatia, a finalist in 2018, is in Group F with Belgium, Canada and Morocco for the tournament in Qatar. Forwards Josip Brekalo of Wolfsburg and Antonio Mirko Čolak of Rangers were among the eight players cut from...
