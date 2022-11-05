Read full article on original website
NJ high school mourns death of 18-year-old recent graduate
A Mercer County community has been mourning following the grim discovery of a young woman’s body in East Windsor. Police said 18-year-old Julia McDaid was found unresponsive along Bear Brook Pathway on Monday morning. Early investigation showed no signs of foul play, officers added, as reported by Patch. McDaid...
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New Jersey
New Jersey is home to many abandoned buildings but none are quite as fascinating as this entire college that has been left to decay for nearly 10 years now. The former main campus of Rowan College at Burlington County sits on a woodsy 225 acres in Pemberton Township. The last three classes ended here in December of 2017 and the college has sat empty ever since. Keep reading to learn more.
Hit-and-run along Black Horse Pike kills NJ woman, police say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Township police have asked for the public’s help after a 58-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed on Monday night. Gloucester Township officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the area of the 800 block of the Black Horse Pike, between Almonesson Road and Route 42. Elaine...
New indoor go-kart track is coming to South Jersey
Go-kart facilities are hot this year in New Jersey. In August it was announced that the world’s largest indoor go-kart track is planned for Edison; now comes word that an indoor track will be coming to Berlin. According to NJ.com, the new Camden County facility will be located in...
roi-nj.com
Rowan-Virtua unveil details for the new Virtua Health College of Medicine & Life Sciences of Rowan University
Two health and education powerhouses have united. Since announcing the creation of their historic academic health partnership in January, Rowan University and Virtua Health leaders have made significant strides toward their shared goal of establishing a health-and-education powerhouse that will impact the practice of medicine and promote good health for all.
Historic Galloway, NJ, Church Transformed into Something You’d Least Expect
Recently, Pomona Union Presbyterian Church was dismantled and transported from Galloway to its new home in Smithville, but it's no longer a house of worship. Over the summer, the church moved from the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. to Village Greene at Historic Smithville, right next to Smithville Bakery.
Ewing, NJ man followed girls into dorm on Rider campus, police say
LAWRENCE — A Ewing man has been arrested after following two Rider University students into their dorm and attempting to look under the door of their room, according to police. Johnny Rodriguez-Brito, 26, has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass-peering, and harassment, and is no longer allowed on university...
One of the most underrated tourist attractions in America is in Mercer County, NJ
If you have never been to, or even heard of, the Grounds for Sculpture, you are missing a real jewel of New Jersey. The travel website HawaiianIslands.com put out a list of the 20 most underrated tourist spots in America, and it was wonderful to see the Grounds for Sculpture taking the number 5 spot.
Pleasantville, NJ, Teen Airlifted After Somers Point Bike Path Crash
A 14-year-old juvenile was critically injured in a crash with a vehicle on the Somers Point Bike Path at Ocean Heights Avenue at 5:57 Saturday evening. Somers Point Police said in a release that the biker was in a collision with a vehicle driven by Tia Coppin, 25, of Atlantic City. Coppin was not injured.
These New Jersey cities are two of the oldest in America
We often take for granted that we live in a historic state with some of the earliest settlements in the country. When you go out west, you'll find a lot less history. It's amazing that we don't speak Dutch, with a lot of our earliest towns and cities being founded by Dutch traders.
Deer blamed for 2nd fatal NJ crash Sunday: Woman, 19, in Jeep dead
A 19-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in New Jersey blamed on a deer—the second fatal crash involving a deer reported in the state on Sunday.
Former Kmart building to house indoor go-kart track in N.J.
An indoor go-kart track is set to open in a shuttered Kmart building in New Jersey. Monaco Indoor Karting is readying to open at 328 S. White Horse Pike in the Berlin Shopping Center of Berlin.
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
Fatal Hit-and-run: Woman Killed Crossing Black Horse Pike in Camden County, NJ
A woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Camden County late Monday night. The Gloucester Township Police Department says the accident happened just before 10:30 PM in the area of the 800 block of the Black Horse Pike between Almonesson Road and the 42 Freeway. According to...
Teen cyclist critically injured in crash on South Jersey bike path
A teen bicyclist was critically injured Saturday after a collision with a vehicle on a bike path in Somers Point, Police Chief Robert Somers said. Officers responded to the incident at Ocean Heights Avenue and the Bike Path at 5:57 p.m. and located a 14-year-old victim from Pleasantville, officials said.
Upper Twp, NJ Rescue Squad Helps Longtime EMT With Kidney Failure
The folks at the Upper Township Rescue Squad want you to know what a good guy Linwood Chatten is and how much he could use your help right now. Monday, the Upper Township Rescue Squad posted a message on Facebook to publicize the upcoming benefit they are holding to help Linwood with his medical bills.
Thief swiped hundreds of thousands in jewelry from N.J. stores, authorities say
A 24-year-old man is charged with stealing diamonds and rings worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in string of jewelry store thefts in New Jersey, authorities said Friday. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover, Delaware, is charged in a criminal complaint with five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
Pleasantville teen bicyclist critically injured in Somers Point crash
A Pleasantville teen had to be airlifted to Cooper Trauma Center after colliding with a vehicle Saturday evening. The 14-year-old and a vehicle collided at Ocean Heights Avenue and the bike path in Somers Point just before 6 p.m., Chief Robert Somers said. Driver Tia Coppin, 25, of Atlantic City,...
NJ voting troubles: Scanners on Mercer County machines not working
New Jersey 101.5 will have live New Jersey congressional election result coverage tonight after polls close at 8. Voting machines were down Tuesday morning across Mercer County, leaving voters to fill out paper ballots that would have to be counted at one location once the polls close.. Voters will be...
After a Generation, Busy NJ Shore Breakfast Restaurant Closes For Good
If you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. And sadly, there's yet another to add to the list. A few examples. Gaspares’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed...
