ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JE9b_0izqjZfk00
Nationwide Report

According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Friday.

The crash happened on East FM 400 attempting to pull onto Hwy. 62/82 at around 9:45 p.m.

According to the authorities, the two vehicles crashed at the intersection and the truck was overturned.

The passenger in the car suffered significant injuries and was rushed to the UMC via ambulance for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries and his identity was not revealed.

The investigators are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, or speed played a factor in the crash.

No additional information regarding the crash was provided by the Police.

November 5, 2022

Source: Fox 34

Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox34.com

1 person injured in rollover on Slide Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 5400 block of Slide Road that left a blue Jeep Wrangler on its side. LPD received the call at 1:46 p.m. The crash occurred in the northbound lane of Slide Road between 53rd and 54th Street. Responders have closed down one southbound lane and two northbound lanes.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Man indicted after fleeing scene of crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Noe Gomez has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury after fleeing the scene of a crash on November 12, 2021. According to the police report, LPD responded to University Avenue near Main Street for reports of a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle just before 2 p.m. The passenger of the motorcycle was taken to the emergency room at UMC with serious injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

4 vehicle crash on Texas Tech Pkwy and Erskine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a four-vehicle crash at Texas Tech Parkway and Erskine Street in front of the Stripes Convenience Store. The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. According to LPD the crash involved a red Chevy Colorado, a red SUV, a gray passenger car, and another vehicle of unknown make and model. The Westbound lanes of Erskine have been closed as responders work the scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Drunk Driving Leads to Head-On Crash in Lubbock: Five Injured

A Lubbock man described himself as a "6 out of 10 on a scale of sober to intoxicated" when he veered into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with another vehicle. The crash happened just before midnight on Friday, November 4th. KAMC News reports that 21-year-old Uris Lagunes was driving eastbound in the 5400 block of 19th Street when he cross into the westbound lanes and hit another vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Lexy Vasquez, head-on.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD identifies victims with serious injuries in Central Lubbock crash Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas— The names of the individuals who suffered serious injuries in a crash late Friday night were released by the Lubbock Police Department on Monday. According to LPD, drivers Lexy Vasquez, 18, Uris Lagunes, 21, and one passenger with Vasquez were hospitalized with serious injuries. The remaining passengers with Vasquez were hospitalized with moderate injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Woman killed in crash near 34th and West Loop Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in West Lubbock Monday morning. Police were called to a crash with injuries just before 8 a.m. near 34th Street and the West Loop. Investigators say two passenger cars were on the shoulder when the driver of one of the vehicles, 19-year-old Corbin Thompson, got out of the car. That’s when police say 32-year-old Kelcy Tekell stopped and got our of her vehicle on the shoulder to check on those involved in the crash.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in shooting near Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after being shot on 19th Street near Avenue Y. Police received the call of shots fired around 1:50 p.m. Initial reports are calling it an accidental discharge. No one has been arrested and LPD says there is no threat to...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Alvin Flores indicted for murder of Severo Losoya

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Alvin Flores, 42, has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury for the October 21 murder of Severo Losoya on October 21. PREVIOUS STORY: Man charged with murder following late October shooting in North Lubbock. At 11:01 p.m., Lubbock Police were called to the 200 block...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Food Truck Alley is having their final event for the year

LUBBOCK, Texas—The City of Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department are partnering together to streamline the permitting process for Mobile Food Vendors. Food Trucks are admitted on a first come basis. This will be on Tuesday, November 8 at the Civic Center in the northwest parking lot. Food Truck inspections will be from 10:00 a.m. to Noon and the pubic can come eat from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information go to, mylubbock.us/food-truck-alley.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Marco’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date

Back in May, I told y'all the good news about a cheese pizza place coming to Lubbock. The time to try it has finally come and people have been asking!. It's a big pizza chain called Marco's Pizza that has officially announced they're coming to an area near us very soon. They offer pizza, pizza bowls, subs, salads, and sides: cheese bread, chicken dippers, chicken wings and, for dessert, cinnasquares.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Downtown Plainview is having their Holiday events

LUBBOCK, Texas—Tis’ the season for the Downtown Holiday event in Plainview. The Music of Christmas event will be Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12. You can find the details at www.plainviewtx.org, Downtown Holiday Events Link, FB: Downtown Plainview or by calling 806-296-1119.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

A Lunatic is Trying to Steal Dogs Out of Backyards in Lubbock

We need to be extra careful when it comes to keeping our pets safe. Most people would just assume their dogs are fine in the backyard. That's how our childhood dog lived, anyway. He stayed outside for the most part and only came in whenever it was cold out (because we're not monsters who leave their dogs out in the cold).
LUBBOCK, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy