1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)

According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Friday.

The crash happened on East FM 400 attempting to pull onto Hwy. 62/82 at around 9:45 p.m.

According to the authorities, the two vehicles crashed at the intersection and the truck was overturned.

The passenger in the car suffered significant injuries and was rushed to the UMC via ambulance for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries and his identity was not revealed.

The investigators are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, or speed played a factor in the crash.

No additional information regarding the crash was provided by the Police.

November 5, 2022

Source: Fox 34

