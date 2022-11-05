ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Live Stream: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch Crown Jewel Live

By Josh Sorokach
Live from Mrsool Park in Saudi Arabia, the WWE presents Crown Jewel 2022 live on Peacock Premium and pay-per-view!

Before we get to Survivor Series WarGames (November 26), we’re making a quick stop at Crown Jewel. The premium live event is headlined by an intriguing matchup as the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns (acknowledged) defends his Universal Championship against Logan Paul. The undercard also features a slew of fun matchups as Brock Lesnar battles Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman takes on Omos, and Bianca Belair and Bayley collide in a last woman standing match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

From start time to live stream info, here’s how to watch Crown Jewel 2022 live online.
WWE CROWN JEWEL START TIME INFO:
The Crown Jewel Kickoff show begins Saturday, November 5 at 11:00 a.m. ET on Peacock, WWE.com, and various WWE social platforms. The main show starts at 12:00 p.m. ET.
WHERE TO WATCH WWE CROWN JEWEL 2022 LIVE:
Peacock is the exclusive streaming home of the WWE Network in the United States, which means you’ll only be able to stream Crown Jewel with a subscription to Peacock Premium ( $4.99/month or $49.99/year ) or by purchasing the event through your cable provider . Peacock Premium Plus is also available for $9.99/month or $99.99/year and features fewer ads.

Peacock is available across a variety of platforms , including Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox, and more. You can also watch Peacock on your web browser or via a variety of cable providers set top boxes (Cox, Contour, Xfinity). You can download the Peacock app on Google Play , iTunes , Roku , and more.
CAN I WATCH CROWN JEWEL ON THE WWE NETWORK?
Since Peacock is the exclusive streaming home of World Wrestling Entertainment, the WWE Network is no longer available in the United States. If you live outside of the U.S., the event will still be available to stream on the WWE Network.

WWE CROWN JEWEL 2022 MATCH CARD:

  • Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul
  • WWE Raw Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing Match : Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Damage CTRL
  • Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes
  • Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)
  • Six-Man Tag Team Match: The O.C. vs. The Judgement Day
  • Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
  • Braun Strowman vs. Omos

