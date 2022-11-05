ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlinville, IL

Comments / 0

Related
isustudentmedia.com

Sycamores rally past Billikens in 2022-23 season opener

Indiana State overcame a 14-point deficit in the final eight minutes of the fourth quarter Monday morning, rallying to defeat visiting Saint Louis 64-62 inside Hulman Center. Anna McKendree led all scorers with 19 points, while Del'Janae Williams added 15 and Chelsea Cain scored 14. Indiana State scored 31 of its 64 points in the fourth quarter.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WKRC

Evansville holds off Miami 78-74

OXFORD, Ohio (AP/WKRC) - Kenny Strawbridge had 23 points in Evansville’s 78-74 victory against Miami on Monday night, spoiling the debut of new head coach Travis Steele. Yacine Toumi scored 15 points and Marvin Coleman finished with 11 points for Evansville. The RedHawks were led in scoring by Anderson...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Sunday marks 17-year anniversary of Nov. 6 deadly tornado

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On this day 17 years ago, a tornado moved through four Tri-State counties, killing 25 people. That tornado touched down just before 2 a.m. in a Henderson County field, making its way through Ellis Park before destroying much of the Eastbrook Mobile Home Park. 20 of the people killed that day all lived in the Eastbrook mobile homes, where 100 homes were destroyed.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WBKR

What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?

Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
EVANSVILLE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – November 7, 2022

Traffic and Infractions (new) Owner allows dog to stray beyond owner’s premises: Erik K. Mahan. Operating with expired plates: Jasmine Ayres; Emilo I. Gonzalez. Speeding: Zander E. Maikranz; Calvin S. Gessner; Patrick M. Lampert; Robin L. Murphey; Brent S. Sloan; Brandon I. Tillman; Jacob E. Schneider; Oliver Martinez Caudillo; Alex C. Hinkle.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fatal Logging Accident in Washington

A fatal logging accident occurred on Friday, November 4th, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call requesting an ambulance at 1587 W 400 S in Washington for a male subject who had been struck in the head by a large tree limb. When first responders arrived, they found 26-year-old Galen Ray Wagler unresponsive approximately 200 feet inside a wooded area. Air evac was immediately requested to land on the scene. With the help of Washington Township’s ATV Rescue unit, Mr. Wagler was extricated from the wooded area and was then flown to Louisville Hospital for further treatment of his injuries. Mr. Wagler passed away due to the injuries he sustained. Funeral services for Galen Wagler are being held today.
WASHINGTON, IN
WBKR

There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street

Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville bar makes the most out of the Powerball frenzy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Although we’re witnessing a record breaking Powerball, some have been avoiding the frenzy because of inflation. Noticing this, one place in Evansville used that to their advantage and offered up something interesting. Tiki on Main, an Evansville Bar and Grill, offered to pool tickets with customers — for free. Customers had […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Michael Evans, 48, of Canaan, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Refusal and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Endangerment. No bond was set. Olmand Joseph, 24, of Washington, was arrested for domestic battery and interfering with reporting a crime. No bond was set.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Details Released in Fatal Logging Accident

Funeral services are today for a man who died in a Daviess County late last week. The incident happened this past Friday at an address on County Road 400-South near Washington. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call at 10:30-am that day about a man with head injuries caused by...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
kfmo.com

Goose Creek ATV Wreck

(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from St. Louis, 55 year old Shannon M. Tanner, is suffering serious injuries after she was involved in an ATV accident in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday afternoon at 4:35, Records from the Highway Patrol show Tanner was riding the ATV south on Lakeview Drive in Goose Creek when she overcorrected the vehicle and it rolled over. She was not wearing a helmet during the wreck. Tanner was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
WEHT/WTVW

DISPATCH: Police car stolen in Posey County

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — We have received reports that a police cruiser in Posey County has been stolen. Dispatch confirms with us that this did happen Sunday, but are unable to provide us with any more information at this time. We were told Indiana State Police is now handling the case, and are waiting […]
14news.com

Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say State Road 68 closed early Sunday due to a crash. According to a release, that happened around 9 a.m. and resulted in both lanes being shut down. Dispatch confirms the accident was fatal. Indiana State Police...

Comments / 0

Community Policy