A fatal logging accident occurred on Friday, November 4th, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call requesting an ambulance at 1587 W 400 S in Washington for a male subject who had been struck in the head by a large tree limb. When first responders arrived, they found 26-year-old Galen Ray Wagler unresponsive approximately 200 feet inside a wooded area. Air evac was immediately requested to land on the scene. With the help of Washington Township’s ATV Rescue unit, Mr. Wagler was extricated from the wooded area and was then flown to Louisville Hospital for further treatment of his injuries. Mr. Wagler passed away due to the injuries he sustained. Funeral services for Galen Wagler are being held today.

WASHINGTON, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO