Related
Mizzou opens up season with win over Southern Indiana
The Missouri Tigers opened up their season with a win over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.
isustudentmedia.com
Sycamores rally past Billikens in 2022-23 season opener
Indiana State overcame a 14-point deficit in the final eight minutes of the fourth quarter Monday morning, rallying to defeat visiting Saint Louis 64-62 inside Hulman Center. Anna McKendree led all scorers with 19 points, while Del'Janae Williams added 15 and Chelsea Cain scored 14. Indiana State scored 31 of its 64 points in the fourth quarter.
WKRC
Evansville holds off Miami 78-74
OXFORD, Ohio (AP/WKRC) - Kenny Strawbridge had 23 points in Evansville’s 78-74 victory against Miami on Monday night, spoiling the debut of new head coach Travis Steele. Yacine Toumi scored 15 points and Marvin Coleman finished with 11 points for Evansville. The RedHawks were led in scoring by Anderson...
14news.com
Sunday marks 17-year anniversary of Nov. 6 deadly tornado
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On this day 17 years ago, a tornado moved through four Tri-State counties, killing 25 people. That tornado touched down just before 2 a.m. in a Henderson County field, making its way through Ellis Park before destroying much of the Eastbrook Mobile Home Park. 20 of the people killed that day all lived in the Eastbrook mobile homes, where 100 homes were destroyed.
Evansville Native Don Mattingly on The Ballot for Possible Baseball Hall of Fame Induction
Is this the year Evansville's own, "Donnie Baseball," makes it to Cooperstown, home of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame?. Don Mattingly Named on Contemporary Baseball Era Committee Hall of Fame Ballot. On Monday, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum revealed the eight players named to the...
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – November 7, 2022
Traffic and Infractions (new) Owner allows dog to stray beyond owner’s premises: Erik K. Mahan. Operating with expired plates: Jasmine Ayres; Emilo I. Gonzalez. Speeding: Zander E. Maikranz; Calvin S. Gessner; Patrick M. Lampert; Robin L. Murphey; Brent S. Sloan; Brandon I. Tillman; Jacob E. Schneider; Oliver Martinez Caudillo; Alex C. Hinkle.
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Logging Accident in Washington
A fatal logging accident occurred on Friday, November 4th, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call requesting an ambulance at 1587 W 400 S in Washington for a male subject who had been struck in the head by a large tree limb. When first responders arrived, they found 26-year-old Galen Ray Wagler unresponsive approximately 200 feet inside a wooded area. Air evac was immediately requested to land on the scene. With the help of Washington Township’s ATV Rescue unit, Mr. Wagler was extricated from the wooded area and was then flown to Louisville Hospital for further treatment of his injuries. Mr. Wagler passed away due to the injuries he sustained. Funeral services for Galen Wagler are being held today.
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
Evansville bar makes the most out of the Powerball frenzy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Although we’re witnessing a record breaking Powerball, some have been avoiding the frenzy because of inflation. Noticing this, one place in Evansville used that to their advantage and offered up something interesting. Tiki on Main, an Evansville Bar and Grill, offered to pool tickets with customers — for free. Customers had […]
lakeshorepublicradio.org
AES to convert Petersburg coal plant to natural gas, announcement causes mixed reactions
AES Indiana’s announcement to convert its Petersburg coal plant to natural gas is being met with mixed reactions. It's part of the utility's long-term plan to power AES customers with 13 percent natural gas and at least 78 percent wind, solar, and battery storage by 2042. "We found that...
Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Michael Evans, 48, of Canaan, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Refusal and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Endangerment. No bond was set. Olmand Joseph, 24, of Washington, was arrested for domestic battery and interfering with reporting a crime. No bond was set.
vincennespbs.org
Details Released in Fatal Logging Accident
Funeral services are today for a man who died in a Daviess County late last week. The incident happened this past Friday at an address on County Road 400-South near Washington. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call at 10:30-am that day about a man with head injuries caused by...
kfmo.com
Goose Creek ATV Wreck
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from St. Louis, 55 year old Shannon M. Tanner, is suffering serious injuries after she was involved in an ATV accident in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday afternoon at 4:35, Records from the Highway Patrol show Tanner was riding the ATV south on Lakeview Drive in Goose Creek when she overcorrected the vehicle and it rolled over. She was not wearing a helmet during the wreck. Tanner was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
Voter Suppression Is Alive and Well in Missouri, and It Must Stop
WashU students call for a new Voting Rights Act to protect our democracy
Fire Crews in Warrick County battle a large brush fire overnight
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Fire Crews in Warrick County spent much of last night battling a large brush fire in the area of Folsomville Degonia road. Eyewitness News was told that the fire was burning partially in a field and partially in a wooded area, between Lincoln Trail and Kelly Road. At one point, […]
DISPATCH: Police car stolen in Posey County
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — We have received reports that a police cruiser in Posey County has been stolen. Dispatch confirms with us that this did happen Sunday, but are unable to provide us with any more information at this time. We were told Indiana State Police is now handling the case, and are waiting […]
14news.com
Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say State Road 68 closed early Sunday due to a crash. According to a release, that happened around 9 a.m. and resulted in both lanes being shut down. Dispatch confirms the accident was fatal. Indiana State Police...
