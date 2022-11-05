ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moraine, OH

Police asking for help finding man accused of stealing almost $1,000 in electronics

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
MORAINE — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of stealing almost $1,000 in electronics from an area Walmart.

Friday afternoon Moraine Police Department was called to Walmart on West Dorothy Lane to investigate a theft, according to a post by the department on social media.

Store associates told police a man was captured on in-store surveillance breaking into a locked case and taking the electronics.

Those who know the man or have any information about the alleged theft are asked to send Moraine PD a message on social media or call 937-535-1166.

Cathy Berry
3d ago

So tired of these people what they are doing hurts everyone. The prices go up and up because of these thieves

