No one was injured when gunshots rang out in a Sheboygan neighborhood on Sunday night. Sheboygan Police Department officers were sent to investigate reports of a disturbance in the 1900 block of North 11th Street shortly after 8:30 last night and were advised that shots were fired. Officers then located the 43-year-old woman they say was responsible for firing a round of ammunition into the air. The firearm was recovered and the woman taken into custody.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO