94.3 Jack FM
Images Of Vehicle And Suspects Involved In Green Bay Shooting
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay investigators are working to identify a vehicle and passengers connected to an east side shooting that injured a person in September. Police released surveillance images of a suspect vehicle and passengers allegedly involved in a shooting in the 1400 block of Chicago Street in the early morning hours of Sept. 23.
Calumet County deputies looking for driver in horse hit-and-run
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies in Calumet County are looking for a driver who crashed into a horse and fled the scene. The horse was seriously injured in the hit-and-run crash. On Sunday, at about 8 p.m., a driver was traveling north on Firelane 13 in Harrison when they...
Man in Green Bay charged with homicide, drug-related crimes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Green Bay is facing five charges and over 50 years in prison after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in an overdose death back in March. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old William Patnode Jr. was...
Green Bay meth overdose death leads to charges against homeless man
A man is due to be arranged in Brown County Circuit Court Tuesday on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the overdose death of a Green Bay man in March. Green Bay police, in a criminal complaint, say William Dennis Patnode Jr., 48, provided the methamphetamine that...
Dog bites man at Blue Rail Park in Manitowoc County, officers seeking owner
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc County are currently looking for the owner of a dog that was involved in an alleged biting incident on Monday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on November 7 at around 3:50 p.m., officers were sent to Blue Rail Park along the walkway leading to the fenced-in dog area on Maritime Drive.
20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Manitowoc County
ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
Decision to move Green Bay homicide to juvenile court put on hold
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A decision has been delayed on if a teen charged in a pharmacy parking lot murder will remain in adult court or be moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
Door County Arson Suspect Was Allegedly Stalking the Owner’s Son
Some more details have come out about the man who is accused of starting a fire at a Door County supper club. 33-year-old Jonathan J. Polich is facing two counts of Arson of a Building after reportedly starting Mr. G’s Supper Club on fire last month. It is being...
Dodge County Sheriff: Neenah man dies after crashing into semi, woman injured
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 75-year-old Neenah man reportedly died following a crash involving a semi-truck in Dodge County. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on November 6 around 7 p.m., authorities responded to a crash on USHY 151 in the Township of Trenton. The initial investigation showed that a 44-year-old man from Arkansas was driving a semi-tractor and trailer eastbound on County Road C.
Eight People Left Homeless Following Green Bay Fire
A fire in Green Bay last night has left eight people without a home. Fire crews were sent to an apartment complex on Leeland Street at around 6:35 p.m. after multiple witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from an apartment. A total of five engines, two ladder trucks, and several other...
Car drives into Manitowoc River on Friday, recovered day after with one dead inside
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after authorities in Manitowoc County were called to the scene for reports of a car that drove into the Manitowoc River. According to a release, on Friday around 8:00 p.m., the Manitowoc Police and Fire Department was called to the intersection of Maritime Drive and North 10th Street.
Menominee man arraigned in meth bust
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - In a press release sent from the Menominee County Prosecutor’s Office, 57-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Tomes of Menominee faces several felony charges for having methamphetamine in his possession. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg charged Tomes in a nine-count felony complaint, alleging two counts of Possession...
White deer sighted in Winnebago County
LARSEN (WLUK) -- A Sunday drive in Winnebago County turned up a fall color of a different sort. Jeff and Marcia Seelow sent to Chime In this photo of a white deer in Larsen. There are different categories of white deer. Albino deer have pink noses and eyes. Leucistic deer have dark-colored eyes and noses, but all white fur. Piebald deer have a mix of white and brown fur.
