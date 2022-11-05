ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Autumn craft fair at Arbors Assisted Living in Chicopee

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4GR6_0izqiMKu00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Arbors Assisted Living in Chicopee is hosting its Autumn Craft Fair on Saturday.

Cross Country Championship held at Stanley Park

According to an email sent from Steven Glazier to 22News, the craft fair will have local vendors, raffles, a homemade bake sale, and a delicious lunch. Proceeds from the fair will be donated to The Alzheimer’s Association.

The craft fair runs from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Arbors Assisted Living in Chicopee on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Museums preparing for Tuesday’s lunar eclipse

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A lunar eclipse is expected to be visible over western Massachusetts before sunrise Tuesday morning. Western Mass News stopped by Springfield Museums on Monday, where STEM curator and astronomy expert Kevin Kopchynski was hard at work setting up a special telescope to watch Tuesday’s lunar eclipse.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Nov. 6

Record Heat Again Today? Back To Reality By Election Day. Wistariahurst Museum celebrates Indigenous cultures with art exhibit. Wistariahurst Museum celebrates Indigenous cultures with art exhibit. Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Springfield. Updated: 23 hours ago. Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Springfield. Crews respond to truck fire on...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield native Darrell C. Byers expands Interise ‘Streetwise MBA’ to Springfield, Holyoke

SPRINGFIELD — There is a phrase Darrell C. Byers, Springfield native and CEO of Interise in Boston, repeats: “Work on your business, not in your business.”. What he means is that entrepreneurs and founders of small business — be they restaurants, health-care providers, transportation or home contracting — can get caught up in the day-to-day work and take their eyes off the strategic planning and long-term financial questions that make the difference in failure, survival and thriving.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

34K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy