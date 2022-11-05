Autumn craft fair at Arbors Assisted Living in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Arbors Assisted Living in Chicopee is hosting its Autumn Craft Fair on Saturday.

According to an email sent from Steven Glazier to 22News, the craft fair will have local vendors, raffles, a homemade bake sale, and a delicious lunch. Proceeds from the fair will be donated to The Alzheimer’s Association.

The craft fair runs from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Arbors Assisted Living in Chicopee on Saturday.

