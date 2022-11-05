ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Sooners vs. Baylor Bears All-Time Series History

By John Williams
 4 days ago
Oklahoma and Baylor played one time in the early days of college football, back in 1901, and went 72 years before meeting on the gridiron again. Before the Big 12 was formed in 1996, the Sooners and the Bears only met five times, with the Sooners winning all five nonconference matchups.

Even during an era of football that is one of Oklahoma’s worst, the Sooners beat the Bears every time during the John Blake era. Oklahoma dominated the series until a fateful road trip to Waco in 2011 introduced the world to Robert Griffin III.

The Sooners were the No. 5 team in the nation at the time, and after the Sooners took a 24-17 early third-quarter lead, the Bears scored 21 unanswered points to go up 38-24. Blake Bell scored two of his four rushing touchdowns in the fourth, the second with 51 seconds remaining in the game. It took RGIII 43 seconds to march the Bears down the field for a last-minute touchdown to pull off Baylor’s first win over the Oklahoma Sooners ever.

Since 2011, the Sooners are 8-4 vs. the Bears, and the two sides have played some hard-fought games. Five of the 12 matchups have come down to 10 points or fewer, and even in the 2020 27-14 win, it was tightly contested for much of the game.

A historical look at the series between Oklahoma and Baylor via Winsipedia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44hEjP_0izqiIo000
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Last Meeting: Baylor 27, Oklahoma 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uCC50_0izqiIo000
Nov 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Bryson Jackson (45) tackles Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Largest Victory: Oklahoma 56, Baylor 7 (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gfy3y_0izqiIo000
4 Nov 2000: Josh Norman #3 of the Oklahoma Sooners blocks the line as Matt Amendola #40 of the Baylor Bears moves at the Floyd Casey Stadium in Waco, Texas. The Sooners defeated the Bears 56-7. Ronald Martinez/Allsport

All-time Series: Oklahoma 28-4 (0.875 win %)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RxLz6_0izqiIo000
Nov 16, 2019; Waco, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and the Sooner fans and team celebrate the win over the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Longest Win Streak: Oklahoma - 20 games (1901-2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XK08d_0izqiIo000
WACO, TX – OCTOBER 04: Wide receiver Juaquin Iglesias #9 of the Oklahoma Sooners makes a touchdown pass reception against Marlon Price #11 of the Baylor Bears at Floyd Casey Stadium on October 4, 2008 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Current Win Streak: Baylor - 1 game (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DsxsY_0izqiIo000
Nov 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) is tackled by the Baylor Bears defense during the second half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

