wearegreenbay.com
Where to find Wisconsin election results:
(WFRV) – As the day moves along, results will come in for multiple races across Wisconsin, and Local 5 will have up-to-the-minute results. Local 5 will be sending push alerts when a winner in the Governor and Senate is called. The polls close at 8 p.m. Looking for a...
wearegreenbay.com
2022 Wisconsin General Election Results
(WFRV) – Governor, District Attorney and Senator are just some of the positions that will be determined by the November 8 election. The polls close in Wisconsin at 8 p.m.
94.3 Jack FM
Wisconsin Election Results: Midterms 2022 Still Too Close to Call
(WTAQ) — The polls are now closed throughout the state of Wisconsin, that happened at 8:00, and the results will soon be pouring in from across the state. If you’re still in line, you can remain in line, and will be able to cast your ballot. The two...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Live: Wisconsin election results, 2022 midterms
MILWAUKEE - The November 2022 Wisconsin midterms and general election results are coming in. Check the races and most recent vote totals below. IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Reports Few Election Day Issues
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Voters could be seen lined up throughout the day Tuesday, as polls opened bright and early at 7 a.m. In Green Bay, voters lined up at the 27 polling stations across the city. As of Nov. 4, Green Bay had 51,000 registered voters, according...
NBC26
GOP's Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels conceded Wednesday to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. The Associated Press has not yet called the race.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin governor's race: Tim Michels concedes
MILWAUKEE - In the race for Wisconsin governor, business owner Tim Michels hoped to replace Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Michels delivered a concession speech early Wednesday, shortly after midnight. On Election Day, after voting in Hartland, Michels said he was confident in a win in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin midterms: Voter intimidation, violence threats concern some
The midterm elections are Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the Brennan Center says Wisconsin is one of 10 states where the risk of election disruption is especially high. A Reuters nationwide poll found 40% of voters were worried about voter intimidation or threats of violence.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin elections already tied up in court
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The governor’s race and U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin are expected to be close -- with some believing it might be days or even weeks before a winner is officially declared. It’s not uncommon for close races like these to find their way into the courts to be settled.
thecentersquare.com
Reince Priebus: Wisconsin races not as close as they seem
(The Center Square) – The slivers of information that Reince Priebus is seeing in Wisconsin has him expecting Republicans to win up and down the ballot. Priebus, who used to lead both the Wisconsin Republican Party and the RNC, told Jay Weber on News Talk 1130 WISN Monday that data collected by both organizations show independent and undecided voters breaking for Republicans.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin midterms: Why results may take time
The midterm elections are Nov. 8, and you will decide who will help lead our state and our country. The Wisconsin Elections Commission says don't expect results right away.
Wisconsin Gov. Evers way ahead of Republican challenger Michels in direct donations, but losing in outside spending
The Wisconsin governor has raised nearly $42 million to Michels’ mostly self-funded $25 million. But independent groups have spent more than $13 million trying to get the Republican elected, compared to about $4 million for the Democrat. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has raised about $42 million in his reelection...
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Wisconsin governor's race enters final critical hours
MILWAUKEE — GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels says he's anticipating a good number of Republican poll watchers Tuesday when asked if he trusts the process underway in municipalities statewide. "You know, I think there's going to be a lot of people out there that are going to be...
94.3 Jack FM
Final Campaign Pitches Before You Vote
NE WISCONSIN, (WTAQ-WLUK) – All of the candidates in the gubernatorial and Senate races were busy on the campaign trail Monday. They made their final appeals to supporters, asking for their votes. All of the candidates in the gubernatorial and Senate races were busy on the campaign trail Nov....
Did Tim Michels say that he will end democracy in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Republish our articles for...
94.3 Jack FM
Military Absentee And Mail-In Ballots Under Scrutiny
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A conservative law firm has filed a lawsuit asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The Thomas More Society filed the lawsuit Friday in Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring elections officials to...
x1071.com
Battleground Wisconsin: In a time where voters are feeling burnt out, what’s driving them to the polls?
MADISON, Wis. — Polls have been fairly consistent about one thing leading up to the November elections: none of the candidates for the topline races are especially popular. That leaves candidates scrambling for the votes of a disgruntled and worn-out electorate. We spoke with a wide range of voters across the political spectrum — including some who are switching parties, even if just for this election, because they are upset with the direction of politics in Wisconsin.
CBS 58
Former, current president not present in Wisconsin ahead of critical election
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With voting under 48 hours away, and the nation's eyes on many races in Wisconsin, you may be surprised to not see any big names like former President Trump or President Biden trying to tip the scales here locally. Candidates are continuing to launch last-minute canvassing...
DOJ monitoring polls in 2 Wisconsin cities for election violations
The cities of Milwaukee and Racine are among 64 jurisdictions where the U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring for federal voting rights laws compliance during the 2022 election on Tuesday.
empowerwisconsin.org
Journal Sentinel’s latest bomb in war on Johnson
MADISON — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s campaign is punching back at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its war on the Republican incumbent after the newspaper’s latest hit piece. “In the future, when anyone wonders why more good people don’t run for public office, have them study the...
