Oshkosh, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Where to find Wisconsin election results:

(WFRV) – As the day moves along, results will come in for multiple races across Wisconsin, and Local 5 will have up-to-the-minute results. Local 5 will be sending push alerts when a winner in the Governor and Senate is called. The polls close at 8 p.m. Looking for a...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Live: Wisconsin election results, 2022 midterms

MILWAUKEE - The November 2022 Wisconsin midterms and general election results are coming in. Check the races and most recent vote totals below. IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Green Bay Reports Few Election Day Issues

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Voters could be seen lined up throughout the day Tuesday, as polls opened bright and early at 7 a.m. In Green Bay, voters lined up at the 27 polling stations across the city. As of Nov. 4, Green Bay had 51,000 registered voters, according...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC26

GOP's Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels conceded Wednesday to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. The Associated Press has not yet called the race.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor's race: Tim Michels concedes

MILWAUKEE - In the race for Wisconsin governor, business owner Tim Michels hoped to replace Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Michels delivered a concession speech early Wednesday, shortly after midnight. On Election Day, after voting in Hartland, Michels said he was confident in a win in...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin elections already tied up in court

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The governor’s race and U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin are expected to be close -- with some believing it might be days or even weeks before a winner is officially declared. It’s not uncommon for close races like these to find their way into the courts to be settled.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Reince Priebus: Wisconsin races not as close as they seem

(The Center Square) – The slivers of information that Reince Priebus is seeing in Wisconsin has him expecting Republicans to win up and down the ballot. Priebus, who used to lead both the Wisconsin Republican Party and the RNC, told Jay Weber on News Talk 1130 WISN Monday that data collected by both organizations show independent and undecided voters breaking for Republicans.
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Final Campaign Pitches Before You Vote

NE WISCONSIN, (WTAQ-WLUK) – All of the candidates in the gubernatorial and Senate races were busy on the campaign trail Monday. They made their final appeals to supporters, asking for their votes. All of the candidates in the gubernatorial and Senate races were busy on the campaign trail Nov....
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Military Absentee And Mail-In Ballots Under Scrutiny

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A conservative law firm has filed a lawsuit asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The Thomas More Society filed the lawsuit Friday in Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring elections officials to...
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Battleground Wisconsin: In a time where voters are feeling burnt out, what’s driving them to the polls?

MADISON, Wis. — Polls have been fairly consistent about one thing leading up to the November elections: none of the candidates for the topline races are especially popular. That leaves candidates scrambling for the votes of a disgruntled and worn-out electorate. We spoke with a wide range of voters across the political spectrum — including some who are switching parties, even if just for this election, because they are upset with the direction of politics in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Journal Sentinel’s latest bomb in war on Johnson

MADISON — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s campaign is punching back at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its war on the Republican incumbent after the newspaper’s latest hit piece. “In the future, when anyone wonders why more good people don’t run for public office, have them study the...
WISCONSIN STATE

