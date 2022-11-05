ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

Orphans Drop 2nd Round Playoff Game To Morris

The Centralia Orphans season came to an end as they dropped their 2nd round playoff game at home to visiting Morris 56-0. Mascoutah out-gunned Highland 55-42 and Mahomet Seymour over Metamora 44-28. This weekend in the 5a quarterfinal, Mascoutah hosts Peoria and Mahomet is at Morris. In 6a, East St...
MORRIS, IL
Salem Bowlers Dominate With Herrin Tournament Title

Dominick Winkler was 3rd overall and Charlie Hunter 5th leading the Salem Wildcats bowling team to a season opening tournament win at Herrin. Nick Gregg had a 220 average in 4 games, Colton Shoemaker 213 in 3 games, Kannon King 203 in his 3 games. Ryan Detering, Rhett Detering and Silas Moats also contributed to the win seeing Salem knock down 2873 pins on the day.
SALEM, IL
Bobcats 3rd At Marion Shootout, SC 7th Grade 3rd At Flora — Jr High Boys Basketball

The Franklin Park Bobcats will open up their home schedule tonight when they host Aviston. Salem is coming off a 2-1 day and 3rd place finish at the Marion Shootout on Saturday. Salem opened with a hard fought 29-27 win over Marion in the opener. After falling to a very good Belleville Central, who was the eventual champion, 63-45, Salem bounced back to rout Cahokia in the 3rd place game 45-27.
SALEM, IL
Franklin Park Wins Home Opener, Selmaville & SC Come Away With Wins — Jr High Boys Basketball

Bobcats Open Home Season With Blowout Win Over Aviston. The Franklin Park Bobcats opened up their home schedule with a 53-23 dismantling of visiting Avistion. Salem’s defense was tenacious and relentless. Trey Clark led the Bobcats with 21, Landen Maxey and Payton Gullion combined for 11 of the 20 third quarter points for the Bobcats as Maxey finished with 9 and Gullion 5. The Bobcats are 4-3 on the season as they take on Olney at home Thursday night.
SALEM, IL
Loyola Academy Scores On All Five First Half Possessions, Takes 49-21 Win Over Tigers In IHSA 8A Second Round Football Playoff Game

EDWARDSVILLE - Senior Jake Stearney set the tone with a 74-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and from there, Wilmette Loyola Academy scored on all five of its first-half possessions in building a 35-0 halftime lead in going on to a 49-21 win over Edwardsville in a second round game in the IHSA Class 8A football playoffs Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Salem 4th Grade Finish Selmaville Tournament With Championship

The Salem 4th Grade Bobcats won the Selmaville Tournament. They opened with a 27-9 win over Iuka. EJ Wolfe had 11, Brody Brubaker added 10 to advance to the title game on Saturday. There they beat Carlyle 16-13. Lewis Eddy led Salem with 7, Nolan Krutsinger added 4.
SALEM, IL
Princeton Quarterfinals Rematch Set

For the second consecutive season, the Princeton Tigers football team has to beat a private school powerhouse to keep their season alive. The unbeaten Tigers will host Elmhurst IC Catholic this Saturday at 1. Last year the Knights bested Princeton 31-7 in the Class 3A quarterfinals. This year, Princeton hopes getting to play at home at “The Jungle” will prove to be the difference.
PRINCETON, IL
Boil order for part of southwest Salem

There is a boil order in effect for the following area in Salem, due to a water outage on Monday for repair to a water main damaged in the West Whitaker construction project. West McMackin to West Whitaker and South Walnut to South Pearl, including West Church and South Maple Streets.
SALEM, IL
2022 11/11 – Darlene Bandy

Darlene Bandy, age 89, of Salem and formerly of Kell passed away at her home Tuesday morning. Arrangements for Mrs. Bandy are pending at the L. R. Osborn and Son Funeral Home in Kell.
SALEM, IL
2022 11/09 – Tracey L. Mandrell Cook

Tracey L. Mandrell Cook, 54, of Centralia passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. She was born on July 11, 1968, the daughter of Jim and Joyce (Hale) Mandrell in Centralia. Survivors include her longtime boyfriend, Ted Fox of Centralia; sons Ty Thompson and fiancée Kandance Myers of Junction City, and Eric Thompson and wife Lisa of Granite City; precious grandchildren Krimsen, Kinzley, Krezny, Korbin, Kersee, Makenzi, Kendin, and Kiersten; brother Raymond Mandrell of Woodlawn; sisters Rose Clark and husband Les of Centralia, and Debbie Harrison of Centralia; and a host of special nieces and nephews.
CENTRALIA, IL
Two Salem juvenile girls airlifted from scene of side-by-side crash

Two Salem juvenile girls were airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis for treatment after the side-by-side they were operating went out of control and crashed in the 2500 block of Farthing Road in rural Odin early Sunday afternoon. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the two told first...
ODIN, IL
Police Beat for Monday, November 7th, 2022

A 36-year-old Crook, Colorado woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies made the arrest of Jennifer Chewning when called to investigate a suspicious vehicle that had been parked along Airport Road south of Walnut Hill Road for nearly three hours on Sunday.
MARION COUNTY, IL
Police Beat for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022

Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 22-year-old Lyndsay Hoffman of Old Salem Road in Centralia was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on an outstanding warrant for obstructing justice. She remains in custody in lieu of $40,000 bond. 25-year-old Edward Kenny...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Police Beat for Sunday, November 6th, 2022

A 35-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police on multiple charges on Saturday. Bryce Westbrook of North College was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged aggravated domestic battery, resisting a peace officer, and threatening a public official. No other details are yet available. Centralia Police have...
MARION COUNTY, IL
More information on fire at apartment building on Friday in Vandalia

The Vandalia Fire Department on Friday afternoon battled a blaze at an apartment building. Vandalia Fire Chief Mark Meadows says that at 3:15 on Friday they were called to a structure fire at Jefferson and Sunset in Vandalia. Chief Meadows says they arrived to smoke coming from the roofline and that high winds on Friday afternoon made the situation more difficult. Chief Meadows says they were able to contain the fire to the upper level/attic. And, he says they were able to keep the fire from spreading to the neighboring apartment building. Chief Meadows says they had 16 firefighters on the scene for 3 1/2 hours.
VANDALIA, IL
Marion County Clerk announcing emergency change in polling place for Centralia Precinct 13

Marion County Clerk Steve Fox has announced due to an emergency, the polling place for residents who live in Centralia Precinct 13 is being moved. The precinct normally votes at the Lively Stone Apostolic Church at 601 East Calumet, but in the General Election on Tuesday they will be voting at the City Hope Church Cafe’, the old High School cafeteria building at 1000 East Third in Centralia.
MARION COUNTY, IL
Salem Police arrest former Salem resident for aggravated battery to a child

Salem Police have arrested a 26-year-old former resident now living in Centralia for aggravated battery to a child. Detectives say the October 24th incident involving Mary Rushing of Calumet Street first came to light when injuries were reported by her school. At that time the 10-year-old female was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment. The incident allegedly occurred at Rushing’s former residence in Salem.
SALEM, IL

