Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Orphans Drop 2nd Round Playoff Game To Morris
The Centralia Orphans season came to an end as they dropped their 2nd round playoff game at home to visiting Morris 56-0. Mascoutah out-gunned Highland 55-42 and Mahomet Seymour over Metamora 44-28. This weekend in the 5a quarterfinal, Mascoutah hosts Peoria and Mahomet is at Morris. In 6a, East St...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Bowlers Dominate With Herrin Tournament Title
Dominick Winkler was 3rd overall and Charlie Hunter 5th leading the Salem Wildcats bowling team to a season opening tournament win at Herrin. Nick Gregg had a 220 average in 4 games, Colton Shoemaker 213 in 3 games, Kannon King 203 in his 3 games. Ryan Detering, Rhett Detering and Silas Moats also contributed to the win seeing Salem knock down 2873 pins on the day.
southernillinoisnow.com
Bobcats 3rd At Marion Shootout, SC 7th Grade 3rd At Flora — Jr High Boys Basketball
The Franklin Park Bobcats will open up their home schedule tonight when they host Aviston. Salem is coming off a 2-1 day and 3rd place finish at the Marion Shootout on Saturday. Salem opened with a hard fought 29-27 win over Marion in the opener. After falling to a very good Belleville Central, who was the eventual champion, 63-45, Salem bounced back to rout Cahokia in the 3rd place game 45-27.
southernillinoisnow.com
Franklin Park Wins Home Opener, Selmaville & SC Come Away With Wins — Jr High Boys Basketball
Bobcats Open Home Season With Blowout Win Over Aviston. The Franklin Park Bobcats opened up their home schedule with a 53-23 dismantling of visiting Avistion. Salem’s defense was tenacious and relentless. Trey Clark led the Bobcats with 21, Landen Maxey and Payton Gullion combined for 11 of the 20 third quarter points for the Bobcats as Maxey finished with 9 and Gullion 5. The Bobcats are 4-3 on the season as they take on Olney at home Thursday night.
advantagenews.com
Roxana falls to Fairbury in Class 3A playoffs; Collinsville, Edwardsville also bow out
After keeping it close for a half, Roxana couldn't hold off the Hawks in the second half and lost to Fairbury Prairie Central 41-20 Saturday. Nick Darr filed this report. Your browser does not support the audio element. Meanwhile at Class 2A:. Belleville Althoff 26, Redbud 14. Pana 68, Fairfield...
edglentoday.com
Loyola Academy Scores On All Five First Half Possessions, Takes 49-21 Win Over Tigers In IHSA 8A Second Round Football Playoff Game
EDWARDSVILLE - Senior Jake Stearney set the tone with a 74-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and from there, Wilmette Loyola Academy scored on all five of its first-half possessions in building a 35-0 halftime lead in going on to a 49-21 win over Edwardsville in a second round game in the IHSA Class 8A football playoffs Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem 4th Grade Finish Selmaville Tournament With Championship
The Salem 4th Grade Bobcats won the Selmaville Tournament. They opened with a 27-9 win over Iuka. EJ Wolfe had 11, Brody Brubaker added 10 to advance to the title game on Saturday. There they beat Carlyle 16-13. Lewis Eddy led Salem with 7, Nolan Krutsinger added 4.
starvedrock.media
Princeton Quarterfinals Rematch Set
For the second consecutive season, the Princeton Tigers football team has to beat a private school powerhouse to keep their season alive. The unbeaten Tigers will host Elmhurst IC Catholic this Saturday at 1. Last year the Knights bested Princeton 31-7 in the Class 3A quarterfinals. This year, Princeton hopes getting to play at home at “The Jungle” will prove to be the difference.
southernillinoisnow.com
Boil order for part of southwest Salem
There is a boil order in effect for the following area in Salem, due to a water outage on Monday for repair to a water main damaged in the West Whitaker construction project. West McMackin to West Whitaker and South Walnut to South Pearl, including West Church and South Maple Streets.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/11 – Darlene Bandy
Darlene Bandy, age 89, of Salem and formerly of Kell passed away at her home Tuesday morning. Arrangements for Mrs. Bandy are pending at the L. R. Osborn and Son Funeral Home in Kell.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/09 – Tracey L. Mandrell Cook
Tracey L. Mandrell Cook, 54, of Centralia passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. She was born on July 11, 1968, the daughter of Jim and Joyce (Hale) Mandrell in Centralia. Survivors include her longtime boyfriend, Ted Fox of Centralia; sons Ty Thompson and fiancée Kandance Myers of Junction City, and Eric Thompson and wife Lisa of Granite City; precious grandchildren Krimsen, Kinzley, Krezny, Korbin, Kersee, Makenzi, Kendin, and Kiersten; brother Raymond Mandrell of Woodlawn; sisters Rose Clark and husband Les of Centralia, and Debbie Harrison of Centralia; and a host of special nieces and nephews.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Salem juvenile girls airlifted from scene of side-by-side crash
Two Salem juvenile girls were airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis for treatment after the side-by-side they were operating went out of control and crashed in the 2500 block of Farthing Road in rural Odin early Sunday afternoon. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the two told first...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, November 7th, 2022
A 36-year-old Crook, Colorado woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies made the arrest of Jennifer Chewning when called to investigate a suspicious vehicle that had been parked along Airport Road south of Walnut Hill Road for nearly three hours on Sunday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 22-year-old Lyndsay Hoffman of Old Salem Road in Centralia was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on an outstanding warrant for obstructing justice. She remains in custody in lieu of $40,000 bond. 25-year-old Edward Kenny...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, November 6th, 2022
A 35-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police on multiple charges on Saturday. Bryce Westbrook of North College was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged aggravated domestic battery, resisting a peace officer, and threatening a public official. No other details are yet available. Centralia Police have...
vandaliaradio.com
More information on fire at apartment building on Friday in Vandalia
The Vandalia Fire Department on Friday afternoon battled a blaze at an apartment building. Vandalia Fire Chief Mark Meadows says that at 3:15 on Friday they were called to a structure fire at Jefferson and Sunset in Vandalia. Chief Meadows says they arrived to smoke coming from the roofline and that high winds on Friday afternoon made the situation more difficult. Chief Meadows says they were able to contain the fire to the upper level/attic. And, he says they were able to keep the fire from spreading to the neighboring apartment building. Chief Meadows says they had 16 firefighters on the scene for 3 1/2 hours.
'Chicago's game': 16-inch softball, created on Near South Side, celebrates 135th anniversary
16-inch softball was created on Chicago's Near South Side and has a hall of fame in Forest Park. It is now celebrating its 135th anniversary.
southernillinoisnow.com
Monday (today) final day to make application for BCMW-WJBD Radio Adopt a Family program
A reminder that four pm today (Monday) is the deadline for making an application for assistance through the BCMW WJBD Radio Adopt a Family program. Applications are being taken through 3:30 this afternoon at BCMW Social Service Agency at 909 East Rexford and until four at the Salem Bryan Bennett Library.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Clerk announcing emergency change in polling place for Centralia Precinct 13
Marion County Clerk Steve Fox has announced due to an emergency, the polling place for residents who live in Centralia Precinct 13 is being moved. The precinct normally votes at the Lively Stone Apostolic Church at 601 East Calumet, but in the General Election on Tuesday they will be voting at the City Hope Church Cafe’, the old High School cafeteria building at 1000 East Third in Centralia.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police arrest former Salem resident for aggravated battery to a child
Salem Police have arrested a 26-year-old former resident now living in Centralia for aggravated battery to a child. Detectives say the October 24th incident involving Mary Rushing of Calumet Street first came to light when injuries were reported by her school. At that time the 10-year-old female was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment. The incident allegedly occurred at Rushing’s former residence in Salem.
Comments / 0