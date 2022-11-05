Winter is coming, as they say, and with colder weather on the horizon, consumers should be prepared to pay higher energy bills in the near future. In September, the year-over-year inflation rate for energy services such as gas and electricity was nearly 20%. According to a recent report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, about 47% of all U.S. households use natural gas to heat their homes, and the agency forecasts that those using natural gas will end up experiencing a 28% increase in prices this winter compared to last year.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO