Related
Britain's Next to buy failed furniture retailer Made.com with 500 jobs at risk

Made had a nearly 18-month run as a public company, selling sleek furniture online, backed by a large advertising budget. It performed particularly strongly during the COVID-19 pandemic as shoppers, stuck at home, spent freely on sofas, coffee tables and lamps. But the group ran into trouble, and out of...
Household energy costs are expected to rise steeply this winter — here's how you can save

Winter is coming, as they say, and with colder weather on the horizon, consumers should be prepared to pay higher energy bills in the near future. In September, the year-over-year inflation rate for energy services such as gas and electricity was nearly 20%. According to a recent report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, about 47% of all U.S. households use natural gas to heat their homes, and the agency forecasts that those using natural gas will end up experiencing a 28% increase in prices this winter compared to last year.
Meta could begin large-scale layoffs this week, report says

Meta could begin to carry out large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees, the report said. could begin large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.
Lyft gets hammered after active rider miss

Eric Jackson of EMJ Capital joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss Lyft shares dropping after disappointing earnings. The company appears to be losing market share to Uber.
Where the economy is showing signs of a slowdown near recession levels

Both sales and profit margins are declining, according to the National Association for Business Economics. Its the revenue decline that should get more attention, as it could be signaling that Fed interest rate policy is quickly slowing the economy. But the strong job market which again defied expectations in October...
Salesforce cut hundreds of employees Monday

Salesforce let go of fewer than 1,000 employees Monday, according to a person familiar with the move. Top executives at some of the business software company's clients have been weighing in on purchases, resulting in longer deal cycles. Protocol reported earlier on the cuts, saying they could affect up to...
Auto loan delinquencies rise as loan-accommodation programs end

With inflation cutting into the budgets of Americans, a growing percentage of people with auto loans are struggling to make their monthly payments. TransUnion, which tracks more than 81 million auto loans in the U.S., said Tuesday the percentage of loans that are at least 60 days delinquent hit 1.65% in the third quarter, the highest rate for 60-day delinquencies in more than a decade.
Feds announce seizure of $3.36 billion in bitcoin stolen a decade ago from illegal Silk Road marketplace—the second-largest crypto recovery

James Zhong of Gainesville, Georgia, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in the theft of about $3.36 billion in bitcoin stolen from the illegal Silk Road marketplace, which the FBI shut down in 2013. This is the federal government's second-largest seizure of cryptocurrency, following the $3.6 billion in stolen crypto linked...
