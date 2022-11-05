ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Costco among the retail chain's best in the nation, survey finds

By Michael Karlis
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LwrZU_0izqi2ld00
The No. 3 best Costco location in the nation is located at 5611 UTSA Blvd.
San Antonio is home to four Costco locations, but only one of them is ranked among the best in the nation.

A new poll from personal finance service Finance Buzz named the Costco at 5611 UTSA Blvd. as the nation's third-best store operated by the discount retailer.


Finance Buzz polled more than 6,000 Costco shoppers across the country, ranking store locations on a 10-point scale using metrics including cleanliness, friendliness and quality of samples.

The Northwest San Antonio Costco scored well in all categories, especially cleanliness, where it ranked as the retailer's cleanest U.S. location.

The Costco location at the Galleria Mall in Houston was the only other Texas location to make the top 5. It came in as the No. 1 Costco nationally for its quality of samples.

A Costco location in Cumming, Georgia, took the overall top spot in the survey. A location in Kansas City took the No. 2 spot, beating out the San Antonio location by just 0.3 points.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5

This San Antonio Costco was rated the cleanest in the country, poll shows

SAN ANTONIO — We all know the phrase "Everything is bigger in Texas." And apparently, that includes a local Costco; it's one of the top-rated stores in the country!. The location on UTSA Boulevard in northwest San Antonio received a 53.2 out of 60 on FinanceBuzz. They surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create the store rankings on a 10-point scale in six categories:
SAN ANTONIO, TX
chainstoreage.com

Kroger brings fast delivery to two Southwest metro areas

Kroger Co. is opening fulfillment facilities to enable fast online delivery to customers in select areas of Texas and Oklahoma. America's largest grocery retailer is adding delivery spoke facilities in San Antonio, Texas and Oklahoma City, Okla. Working in conjunction with nearby fulfillment centers, Kroger’s online delivery service will now reach customers in those two metropolitan areas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
theshelbyreport.com

Sprouts Farmers Market To Open Location In San Antonio, TX

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new store Nov. 11 at 9702 State Highway 151 in San Antonio, Texas. A ribbon cutting will take place the morning of Nov. 11 at 6:45 a.m. with Dr. Rocha-Garcia, councilwoman. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. Sprouts’ grand opening...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
theshelbyreport.com

Kroger Delivery Expands To San Antonio, Oklahoma City

The Kroger Co. recently hosted an employee celebration and ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the opening of its new facilities in San Antonio, Texas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Serving as a last-mile cross-dock location, the locations will operate as an extension of the regional fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas, offering Kroger...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
cohaitungchi.com

15 Gorgeous Places to Go Hiking in San Antonio for All Levels

San Antonio is known most famously for its bustling Riverwalk, the historic Alamo, and the surrounding missions that play an important part in Texas history. However, there are a surprising number of beautiful nature and outdoor spaces that you can explore by hiking in San Antonio. The Texas Hill Country is a wonderful playground for people who love the outdoors, especially if you enjoy the variety of desert-type landscapes, forests, and slowing waterways side by side. We created this guide to the best hikes in and near San Antonio to help you plan your next outdoor adventure!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. You’ll need a picture ID and a recent...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Pearl purges most remaining free parking lots

SAN ANTONIO – Parking your car at the Pearl could cost you more from now on. The sought-after destination has now made previously free parking lots paid parking sections — and not just the ‘premium’ lots closest to the entrance. The three areas that had been...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
GATOR 99.5

Construction On The Biggest Buc-ee’s In The World Starts Nov. 16

Construction on the biggest Buc-ee's in the world will begin on November 16 in Luling, Texas. New Braunfels, Texas has the biggest Buc-ee's at 66,335-square-foot. But not for long! Don Wasek and Arch "Beaver" Aplin opened the first Buc-ee's store in 1982 in Clute, Texas. This year they celebrate their 40th anniversary and since 2019 they've built a gas station superstore in nearly every southern state, except Louisiana.
LULING, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
2K+
Followers
636
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy