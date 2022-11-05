San Antonio Costco among the retail chain's best in the nation, survey finds
San Antonio is home to four Costco locations, but only one of them is ranked among the best in the nation.
A new poll from personal finance service Finance Buzz named the Costco at 5611 UTSA Blvd. as the nation's third-best store operated by the discount retailer.
Finance Buzz polled more than 6,000 Costco shoppers across the country, ranking store locations on a 10-point scale using metrics including cleanliness, friendliness and quality of samples.
The Northwest San Antonio Costco scored well in all categories, especially cleanliness, where it ranked as the retailer's cleanest U.S. location.
The Costco location at the Galleria Mall in Houston was the only other Texas location to make the top 5. It came in as the No. 1 Costco nationally for its quality of samples.
A Costco location in Cumming, Georgia, took the overall top spot in the survey. A location in Kansas City took the No. 2 spot, beating out the San Antonio location by just 0.3 points.
