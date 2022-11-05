Read full article on original website
insidethehall.com
Five takeaways from Indiana’s win against Morehead State
Indiana opened the 2022-23 season with a comfortable 88-53 win against Morehead State on Monday at Assembly Hall. Here are five takeaways from the exhibition win against the Eagles:. Indiana’s frontcourt dominates. Indiana has one of the top frontcourts in the Big Ten and had little trouble dominating in...
wmky.org
Men's Hoops Opens Season With Hard-Fought Setback at No. 13 Indiana
Morehead State men's basketball opened its 2022-23 season in a raucous environment at No. 13 Indiana Monday night. The Eagles battled the Hoosiers tough, but a 61 percent shooting night for the hosts allowed IU to eventually pull away to defeat the Eagles 88-53 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. HOW...
insidethehall.com
The Minute After: Morehead State
After two blowout wins for the Hoosiers in their exhibition slate, they kept things rolling tonight in their season opener. Morehead State tied it up at 21-all with 9:17 to play in the first half, but after that Indiana closed out the contest on a 67-32 run, en route to a 35-point drubbing of the Eagles.
crimsonquarry.com
It’s time to give Indiana basketball’s student section an assist
One of the worst things you can do as a basketball player? Rile up the opposing crowd. Sure, it’s fun and injects some energy, but you have to hold up your end of that bargain. If you poke the bear and then play sloppy basketball, you’re gonna have to pay the piper. Morehead State’s Jake Wolfe learned that the hard way.
insidethehall.com
Q & A: AJ Jones, Combine Academy recruiting director, recaps Rakease Passmore’s official visit to IU
Indiana hosted priority recruit Rakease Passmore over the weekend for an official visit. Passmore, a class of 2024 guard from Combine Academy (NC), is the No. 47 prospect nationally according to the 247Composite. Inside the Hall spoke with AJ Jones, an assistant coach and the recruiting director at Combine Academy,...
insidethehall.com
What to expect: Morehead State
Indiana opens season two of the Mike Woodson era tonight in Bloomington against Morehead State. The season opener will tip at 7 p.m. ET on B1G+ with Griffin Epstein, Jack Edwards and Audrey Hausberger on the call. The 123rd season of Indiana men’s basketball tips off tonight in Bloomington.
insidethehall.com
Video: Preston Spradlin reacts to loss against Indiana
Morehead State coach Preston Spradlin addressed the media following his team’s 88-53 loss to Indiana on Monday at Assembly Hall.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Morehead State at Indiana game day essentials
College basketball is back. Indiana opens its 123rd season of competition in men’s basketball with a matchup against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday evening. Game Day Essentials:. Morehead State (0-0) at No. 13 Indiana (0-0) Tip Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern. Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall...
insidethehall.com
6-Banner Sunday: Indiana crushes Saint Francis in final exhibition tuneup
6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall’s weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week. In addition to appearing each week on the site, you can also opt to receive 6-Banner Sunday by email. A form to subscribe via email is available at the bottom of this week’s 6-Banner Sunday.
insidethehall.com
Video: Mike Woodson, IU players react to win against Morehead State
Mike Woodson, Jordan Geronimo and Race Thompson addressed the media following Indiana’s 88-53 win against Morehead State on Monday at Assembly Hall. Filed to: Jordan Geronimo, Mike Woodson, Morehead State Eagles, Race Thompson.
