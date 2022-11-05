Berkshire Hathaway's Operating Earnings Jump 20%, Conglomerate Buys Back Another $1 Billion in Stock

Read full article on original website
FTX's Token Plunges 80% on Liquidity Concerns, Wiping Out Over $2 Billion in Value
FTT, the token native to FTX, lost most of its value on Tuesday, after rival Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency firm, announced plans to acquire the company. The coin fell from about $22 on Monday to below $5, wiping out more than $2 billion in a day. FTT, the token...
Virgin Orbit Raises $25 Million From Branson's Conglomerate as Cash Reserve Dwindles
Virgin Orbit announced that Richard Branson's Virgin Group, an existing shareholder, made a $25 million investment on Nov. 4. The company, which uses a modified 747 jet to launch satellites with its rockets, brought in revenue of $30.9 million during the third quarter and had $71.2 million in cash on hand at the end of the period.
Jim Cramer Says These 10 ‘Old Guard' Stocks Are Making a Comeback
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of 10 companies that he believes are rising to the top as tech stocks collapse. Cramer also warned that many investors refuse to embrace the “new reality” of the market’s distaste for tech stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
Charts Suggest It's Not Time to Buy the Dip in Mega-Cap Tech Stocks Just Yet, Cramer Says
Don't start buying the dip in large-cap tech stocks just yet, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. That's the takeaway from Carolyn Boroden's latest technical analysis on Alphabet and Amazon. Investors who want to capitalize on the struggles of large-cap technology stocks should remain patient, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday, citing...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Lyft, Tripadvisor, Take-Two Interactive and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Lyft — Shares of Lyft plummeted 22.9% after the company's earnings report showed mixed results in the last quarter. The rideshare company reported adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, more than analysts' expectations of 7 cents, but revenue fell short of the Street's forecast, coming in at $1.05 billion versus $1.06 billion expected, per Refinitiv.
E-Commerce Firm Blibli Up Nearly 5% in Indonesia Stock Debut
Shares rose 4.9% to as high as 472 rupiah in its Indonesia Stock Exchange debut on Tuesday, in the country's second-largest initial public offering this year. In early afternoon trade, the stock was trading at about 452 rupiah. The listing comes amid global macroeconomic headwinds and instability in tech stock...
Here Are the Pros and Cons of Owning Cryptocurrency in Your 401(K) Plan
As workplace 401(k) plan administrators such as Fidelity Investments and ForUsAll begin to offer cryptocurrency as an alternative investment asset to employee investors advisors urge caution. "As volatile as it is, it has the potential for huge upswings," said Ivory Johnson, a CFP and founder of Delancey Wealth Management in...
Novavax Posts Third Quarter Loss But Beats Revenue Expectations
The Covid-19 vaccine maker reported a net loss of more than $169 million for the third quarter, compared to a loss of $322 million in the same period last year. Novavax reported third quarter revenue of $735 million, a more than 300% increase year over year. But Novavax also revised...
Levi Strauss CEO Says Company's Search for New Leader Got Help From Unlikely Source
Levi Strauss & Co. tapped Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass to become its next leader. Levi CEO Chip Bergh said Kohl's activist investors nudged Gass to consider the new job. In her new role at Levi, Gass will lead the iconic denim brand as it works to sell more apparel directly to consumers through its own stores and website.
