Tyler Higbee was nowhere to be found in the Rams 16-13 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday. He failed to record a single catch. Higbee was targeted once during the game and was seemingly removed from the field during huge portions throughout. It has been quite the fall from grace for Higbee, who had been operating as a top-15 TE over the first few weeks of the season. He now has just 68 measly receiving yards over his last six games and has completely fallen out of the Rams' offensive game plans. Higbee does not warrant holding onto in all but the deepest of PPR fantasy leagues.

1 DAY AGO