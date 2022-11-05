Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 10: Adds to help your playoff push
Just in case you hadn't noticed, it's getting pretty late in your fantasy season. If you happen to have a 4-5 or 3-6 fantasy squad (or worse) at this stage, we would advise you to completely dismiss the FAB recommendations below and simply shove your chips to the middle of the table. You don't have the luxury of saving for December. For you, the playoffs have effectively begun. Another four teams are on bye this week (Jets, Patriots, Bengals, Ravens), so, unfortunately, things aren't getting any easier.
Top 13 waiver wire targets for Week 10 of fantasy football: Jeff Wilson Jr. still has plenty of value in Miami
Jeff Wilson Jr. was kicked out of San Francisco, but has quickly found a role, and plenty of carries, in the Miami Dolphins offense.
DeSean Jackson (hamstring) dealing with soft-tissue injury
DeSean Jackson was removed from Baltimore's Monday Night Football matchup with the Saints and did not return as he aggravated an injury to his hamstring. On Tuesday, head coach John Harbaugh noted that the team decided to hold Jackson out of the game as a precautionary measure, and that they did not want to rush him back in excessively. Soft-tissue injuries can be recurring issues for speedsters like Jackson, who has a chance to make an impact on a Ravens' offense devoid of vertical threats. Jackson's presence at practice next week will be worth monitoring- luckily he gets an extra week of rest as the Ravens head into their bye.
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday (11/7) PREMIUM
WAS at CHA (CHA -3) O/U: 221. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>
Waiver Wire Pickups: Tight Ends to Stash Ahead of Week 10 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Week 9 is here, and the bye weeks are making managing fantasy rosters even trickier than the usual glut of injuries and under-performers does. Week 10 is just around the corner. These are the players you should be picking up now to get ahead of your league mates. Waiver Wire...
Josh Allen (elbow) dealing with 'slight pain' following loss
Josh Allen is reportedly dealing with "slight pain" following a hit he took to his throwing elbow during the final plays in Sunday's loss to the Jets. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Allen took a hit late in the game when Jets DE Bryce Huff seemed to clip him...
Darren Waller is officially inactive for the Raiders in Week 9
Waller's hamstring injury will now keep the star tight-end out at least another week after being ruled inactive for Week 9. This surely comes as a disappointment to many managers who drafted the Vegas tight-end with a high draft pick, alas owners of Waller will now look to Week 10 and can safely put the tight-end on IR in leagues that will allow it. The Raiders' will now look to Foster Moreau to lead the team at tight-end for Week 9, a game in which he will likely see a high snap count.
Packers D/ST cannot survive Lions in Week 9 loss
The Packers D/ST allowed 15 points to the Lions in a 15-9 loss on Sunday, recording one interception and no sacks. The Packers were mostly able to hold Jared Goff in check, but were setback multiple times by poor field position. QB Aaron Rodgers did them no favors throwing two red zone interceptions. Sunday was a game that Green Bay should have easily won, and it is not the defenses' fault that they faltered. The Packers face the 6-2 Cowboys in Week 10 and it will be difficult to recommend them as a starting D/ST option for that one.
James Robinson to be game-time decision, optimism he'll play
James Robinson (knee) has been added to the Jets' injury report and will officially be a game-time decision. There is optimism that he will be ready to go. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Robinson managed to get just 5 carries last week after being traded from the Jaguars to...
Tyler Higbee disappears completely in Sunday loss
Tyler Higbee was nowhere to be found in the Rams 16-13 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday. He failed to record a single catch. Higbee was targeted once during the game and was seemingly removed from the field during huge portions throughout. It has been quite the fall from grace for Higbee, who had been operating as a top-15 TE over the first few weeks of the season. He now has just 68 measly receiving yards over his last six games and has completely fallen out of the Rams' offensive game plans. Higbee does not warrant holding onto in all but the deepest of PPR fantasy leagues.
Seattle Seahawks D/ST picks up five sacks in Week 9
The Cardinals D/ST scored a touchdown, so the Seahawks defense allowed just 14 points which came on Arizona's first and last drives of the game. The Seahawks picked up five sacks for the second straight week as Uchenna Nwosu continues to look like one of the biggest value signings in free agency this past offseason with two more sacks. The Seahawks have boasted one of the better defenses in the league the last four weeks and remain a solid streaming option next week against a struggling Buccaneers offense.
Josh Allen flashes rushing upside in Bills' Week 9 loss
Josh Allen completed 18 of his 34 pass attempts for 205 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Jets. However, the QB managed 86 rushing yards and two rushing TDs on nine carries. Fantasy Impact:. Allen had his worst game of the year, but thanks to...
Lamar Jackson throws one TD in Week 9
Lamar Jackson completed 12 of his 22 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown while adding 82 yards on 11 carries in a 27-13 win over the Saints in Week 9. Jackson turned in a quiet effort in the win over New Orleans on Monday night. His lone touchdown pass was a 24-yard completion to Isaiah Likely in the first quarter. Jackson has been cold of late, having been held to less than 200 passing yards in four of his past six contests. The veteran signal-caller will head into his bye in Week 10 with 1,768 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions in nine games. Baltimore will face Carolina in Week 11 after their bye.
Josh Jacobs held in check in Week 9 loss to Jacksonville
Josh Jacobs was held to 67 yards on 17 carries in a 27-20 loss to Jacksonville. He caught all three of his targets for 20 yards in the loss. Jacobs just could not get anything consistent going on the ground Sunday afternoon. The 24-year-old running back has been held out of the end zone and under 70 yards rushing in consecutive games. The Raiders and Jacobs will look to turn the page in Week 10 when they face off with the Colts.
Sam Darnold activated by Panthers following Sunday loss
The Panthers have activated QB Sam Darnold, who should see playing time down the stretch of the 2022 season. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Carolina apparently wants to evaluate Darnold for the teams' future prospects. There are more dark times ahead for Carolina, as Darnold will become the third QB to see playing time for the Panthers in 2022. His predecessors Baker Mayfield and PJ Walker have already proven that they are anything but the answer for the team, and now Darnold will get one last shot to ride in as their knight in shining armor. Expectations need to be kept abhorrently low. The Bryce Young/CJ Stroud sweepstakes are officially on.
Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice is brought to you by No House Advantage, where you can bet on player Over/Under props legally in over 30 US states! Play in PICK ‘EM contests against other people for BIG CASH PRIZES or test your skills VS THE HOUSE to win up to 21x your bet! Sign up now and receive a first deposit match up to $50 with promo code PROS2022.
Rams D/ST allows game to slip away in waning moments
The Rams D/ST gave up 16 points to the Buccaneers on Sunday while recording just one sack and generating zero turnovers. They also blocked a field goal attempt. The Rams defense did their job for the most part on Sunday, stalling out many of Tom Brady's drives and holding Tampa Bay to four field goal attempts. That is, until Brady went full goat status with just 44 seconds left on the game clock. Brady completed four straight completions and then hit TE Cade Otten for the game winning touchdown with :09 remaining. It was a tale as old as time for the world's greatest. As for the Rams, they now carry a 3-5 record into a Week 10 divisional tilt with Arizona.
NFL world reacts to big Josh Allen injury update
The Buffalo Bills fell to the New York Jets on Sunday in a closely played but frustrating matchup. Quarterback Josh Allen was prone to frustration as well, as the NFL MVP candidate was forthright and honest about the situation after the game. Unfortunately for Allen and the Bills, their troubles might have only just begun.
Mark Ingram II (knee) out Monday
This isn't too surprising after Ingram suffered a sprained MCL in Week 8. He is expected to be out for 3-4 weeks, putting his return around Week 12 or 13. Dwayne Washington slots in as the primary backup behind Alvin Kamara.
Stefon Diggs sends Bills fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet after Josh Allen injury, Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: "Rejoice..."
Stefon Diggs sent Bills Mafia and the NFL world into a frenzy on Tuesday night with his cryptic one word tweet. What does it mean? No one knows. Yet. Some have speculated it has to do with his quarterback, Josh Allen. Allen is currently dealing with a UCL injury, but...
