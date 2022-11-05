Read full article on original website
Dansby Swanson, Kenley Jansen headline list of Braves’ free agents
As the World Series came to a close late Saturday night in Houston, the offseason officially began Sunday morning at 9 a.m. ET when 131 players officially filed for free agency. The Braves have nine players on the list, headlined by shortstop Dansby Swanson and closer Kenley Jansen. They are...
This Day in Braves History: Rafael Furcal is the NL’s Rookie of the Year
1928 - The Boston Braves trade Rogers Hornsby to the Cubs for $200,000 and five players. Infielder Freddie Maguire, catcher Lou Legett and pitchers Percy Jones, Socks Seibold and Bruce Cunningham head to Boston in the deal. 1964 - The National League approves the move of the Milwaukee Braves to...
Braves have third-best 2023 World Series odds heading into offseason
The 2022 season certainly didn’t end the way the Atlanta Braves were hoping, but the team is set up well for the future. The Braves have locked up their young core and appear poised to be a force in the National League for years to come. As the 2022...
Atlanta Braves 2022-23 important offseason dates
The World Series is over and the offseason is officially underway. Below is a look at some of the important dates to keep an eye on over the next several months. Of note, the new CBA hasn’t officially been released so a few of the dates below are guesses based on previous seasons. We will update this article as dates become official.
Offseason Milestone Dates Calendar
Compiled from various sources, including CBS Sports. MLB.com, and MLB Trade Rumors. November 6 (today): End of regular season. Free agency sort of begins, but "quiet period" is in effect for five days. Trade freeze is lifted; teams may trade any players on their 40-man roster, until next season's trade deadline.
This Day in Braves History: Dale Murphy wins second straight MVP Award
1961 - Warren Spahn finishes second in Cy Young Award voting to Whitey Ford, who led the league in wins and innings pitched. 1983 - Braves outfielder Dale Murphy wins his second straight MVP Award after hitting .302 with 36 home runs, 121 RBI and 30 stolen bases. Murphy joins Ernie Banks, Mike Schmidt and Joe Morgan as the only players to win the award in consecutive seasons.
Fred McGriff, Dale Murphy on Contemporary Baseball Era Ballot for Hall of Fame
The Baseball Hall of Fame announced Monday the ballot for the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee which includes former Braves greats Fred McGriff and Dale Murphy. Voting will take place on December 4 at the Winter Meetings and candidates need to receive votes on 75 percent of the ballots by the 16-member voting panel to gain entry to the Hall of Fame. The Era Committee process was restructured in 2022. The Contemporary Baseball Era features two ballots, one for players and one for managers, executives and umpires, the latter of which will take place next fall. The contemporary era covers from 1980 forward. The Classic Baseball Era Committee will meet for the first time in the fall of 2024.
2022 Community Prospect List: Vote for #8
JR Ritchie won with 10 votes compared to Royber Salinas' 5 votes and Dylan Dodd's 3 votes. 1. Anyone can nominate a player by posting the player's name in the nomination section by replying to the "Nominations here" comment. 2. One vote per person. 3. Votes are done by rec'ing...
Michael Harris is Baseball Digest’s Rookie of the Year
Baseball Digest has named Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris as its Rookie of the Year for the 2022 season. Harris and teammate Spencer Strider were named as finalists for the BBWAA’s Rookie of the Year Award for the National League Monday night. Harris was promoted from Double A in...
Battery Power Podcast Episode 377: A trade and a mailbag before the madness
The 2022 World Series is over, with the Houston Astros defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. While the majority of Atlanta Braves fans have probably been tapped out since the team lost in the NLDS, the offseason is now here for every MLB team, and there is plenty to discuss in early November.
2022 Atlanta Braves Season in Review: Will Smith
Will Smith was one of the first big contracts signed by Alex Anthopoulos. His tenure with the Atlanta Braves was tenuous at times, but he put together a 37-save season before sailing through a magical postseason run in 2021. His role diminished in 2022, as did his performance, and he was eventually traded at the deadline to Houston for Jake Odorizzi.
Braves acquire Sam Hilliard from the Rockies
MLB’s offseason is underway and the Atlanta Braves have made their first move. The Braves announced Sunday afternoon that they have acquired 28-year old outfielder Sam Hilliard from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league right-hander Dylan Spain. Hilliard appeared in 70 games for the Rockies in 2022,...
MLB announces Draft Lottery will be held at Winter Meetings December 6
Major League Baseball announced Monday that the inaugural MLB Draft Lottery will be held on Tuesday, December 6 at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. Part of the new CBA between the league and the players, the lottery will determine the order of the first six selections in the 2023 MLB Draft.
A closer look at Tyler Matzek’s injury plagued 2022 season
The bullpen was a bright spot for the Atlanta Braves in 2022, as its production was second in all of MLB in fWAR. However, even with relief corps doing a fantastic job as a unit, Tyler Matzek had his worst year since returning to MLB action in 2020. With a...
