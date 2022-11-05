The Baseball Hall of Fame announced Monday the ballot for the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee which includes former Braves greats Fred McGriff and Dale Murphy. Voting will take place on December 4 at the Winter Meetings and candidates need to receive votes on 75 percent of the ballots by the 16-member voting panel to gain entry to the Hall of Fame. The Era Committee process was restructured in 2022. The Contemporary Baseball Era features two ballots, one for players and one for managers, executives and umpires, the latter of which will take place next fall. The contemporary era covers from 1980 forward. The Classic Baseball Era Committee will meet for the first time in the fall of 2024.

