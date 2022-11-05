Read full article on original website
WAFF
How The Moon Bakeshop became a Huntsville staple
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for a place to grab a cup of coffee and something to snack on, there are plenty of options around Huntsville. But, there’s only one cozy, quaint spot known as The Moon Bakeshop. The bakery opened in 2019 with...
doppleronline.ca
HTC Presents Country Jamboree at Canvas Brewery
Keep calm and get your country on y’all! The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) announces the next show in their ‘What’s on Tap’ series, Country Jamboree. Country Jamboree will be a fun-filled night kicking off the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce’s popular Girlfriends’ Getaway Weekend! Come on down to Canvas Brewery for a night of toe-tappin’ country tunes with live performances and a DJ! Don’t forget to dress in your country best as you take in the live entertainment and enjoy some jamboree-inspired drinks from the bar. Bring your best line-dancing moves and we’ll have prizes to boot. Let’s have a night of big-time fun til the cows come home!
‘It was a dream come true’: Alabama florist crowns Stevie Nicks with a floral witch hat on Halloween
"I think [the moment] is forever imprinted in my brain," Sweat said.
WAAY-TV
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
‘First of its kind’ PBR Lockhart Smokehouse opens at Bridge Street
It’s about fusing Texas barbecue with the cowboy spirit. That’s how Scott Steenrod, COO of Live! Hospitality and Entertainment describes Bridge Street Town Centre’s newest bar and restaurant. PBR Lockhart Smokehouse opened in Huntsville on Thursday. It is a collaboration that brings together two iconic brands, PBR...
cityofalbertville.com
Sand Mtn. Park in Albertville to Offer Ice Skating on North Alabama's Largest Outdoor Rink
Add ice skating to the offerings at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater in Albertville, park General Manager Patrick O'Brien said. The park will install a 100-foot by 40-foot real ice skating rink in October, O'Brien said, targeting an opening date of Nov. 18. He said the rink will be open until the second week in January. The rink will have a 375-skater capacity, he said.
southerntorch.com
FP Sets Date for Christmas Parade
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full Video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Fort Payne City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, November 1. The Council granted the activity permit for the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade on December 9th beginning at 6:00 p.m. The parade route will begin on Gault Avenue and go from 18th Street North to 3rd Street South.
doppleronline.ca
Lake of Bays dispute results in charges
Officers from the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged a male as a result of a dispute. On November 07, 2022, at approximately 3:53 a.m. members of the Huntsville Detachment responded to a report of a dispute occurring at a residence located on Elder Drive, township of Lake of Bays in which gunshots were reportedly heard.
Meet Brooke Mooney, the Black Huntsville bartender recently honored by Jack Daniel’s
A Black bartender from Huntsville was recently featured for their contribution to the industry thanks to Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack Culture Shakers program. Brooke Mooney was one of six bartenders featured in the 2022 program, which is an initiative by Jack Daniel’s designed to highlight Black and Latinx bartenders.
WAAY-TV
Athens Renaissance goes fully virtual due to rise in illnesses among students, staff
Students at Athens Renaissance School will shift to all-virtual learning through Thursday due to a rising number of sick students and staff. Assistant Principal Catherine Preston said in an email to parents that the school will use this closure as an opportunity for deep cleaning at both ARS campuses. There...
Decatur Fire & Rescue offering free smoke detectors
With a recent death in a house fire, the Decatur Fire & Rescue Department is offering free smoke detectors for all residents.
Man accused of recording Albertville gym tanning room
An Albertville man was arrested after court documents show he tried to film someone while changing clothes at a local gym.
doppleronline.ca
Huntsville Council approves a walk-in health clinic at the Annex
At its last meeting of this term, Huntsville Council approved the establishment of a walk-in health clinic at the Huntsville Public Library Annex. Municipal staff have been working with healthcare providers in the community to help establish a health clinic and alleviate the plight of residents who do not have a family doctor. The request was brought forward by Dr. Melanie Mar last July. At the time, it was estimated that about 1,700 residents do not have a family physician.
The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Alabama. Here’s how to catch them
If you’ve never had a chance to see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales and you live in central Alabama, you’re in luck next week. According to officials with Adams Beverages Birmingham, the Clydesdales will be in Birmingham, Cullman and Hoover at a variety of events from Nov. 10 until Nov. 13.
Huntsville’s newest city councilman David Little gets ready to take his seat
David Little will be sworn in as Huntsville’s newest city councilman on Monday. He replaces Frances Akridge as the District 2 representative on the City Council. Akridge did not seek reelection. He will be sworn in during a ceremony at City Hall at 4 p.m. with District 3 Councilwoman Jennie Robinson, who ran unopposed, and District 4 Councilman Bill Kling, who won reelection.
Alabama man filmed another person in gym changing room, authorities say
An Albertville man was arrested last month after authorities say he filmed another person in the changing room of a gym. According to court records, Colby Bryant Norris, 21, was taken into custody Oct. 28 and charged with first degree voyeurism. Norris was arrested in connection with an incident that...
wvtm13.com
10-year-old catches giant catfish at Lake Guntersville
Nick Parcus loves playing the guitar. He loves the feel of the strings and the sound of sweet chords. But the 10-year-old from Langston, Alabama, loves one thing more:. Memories of his adventure of a lifetime. It was last Friday when Nick and his grandfather Larry Stephens headed to the...
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: I-65 closures in Limestone County Nov. 8-11
DECATUR POST — At approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Friday, Nov. 11, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will close the ramps to and from Interstate 65 southbound at Exit 347 (Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Alabama 304) in Limestone County. The closure will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Additionally, traffic on Huntsville Brownsferry Road will experience delays due to lane closures and brief stoppages. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. The nearest alternate exits are Exit 351 (U.S. 72) in Athens and Exit 340 (Alabama 20/I-565) at Decatur and Huntsville.
WAAY-TV
iAcademy at Athens Elementary to begin spring semester in new building
After more than a year since breaking ground, iAcademy at Athens Elementary School will finally begin the move into its new school building on North Madison Street. The school announced this week that classes will start in the new building on Jan. 4, 2023, the first day of the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year. Teachers and staff are set to begin moving items to the new building in December, with Dec. 15 and 16 set aside as e-learning days for students so faculty and staff have more time to focus on the move.
Athens High student beats challenges, joins marching band drumline
For decades, the Athens High School Marching Band has been entertaining and energizing crowds under the bright Friday night lights. Countless hours of dedication and practice go into each song played and each show performed. Athens student, Jake Hodges, was up for the challenge and, despite some limitations, quickly solidified his place in the AHS drumline.
