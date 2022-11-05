Keep calm and get your country on y’all! The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) announces the next show in their ‘What’s on Tap’ series, Country Jamboree. Country Jamboree will be a fun-filled night kicking off the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce’s popular Girlfriends’ Getaway Weekend! Come on down to Canvas Brewery for a night of toe-tappin’ country tunes with live performances and a DJ! Don’t forget to dress in your country best as you take in the live entertainment and enjoy some jamboree-inspired drinks from the bar. Bring your best line-dancing moves and we’ll have prizes to boot. Let’s have a night of big-time fun til the cows come home!

