Low's Mimi Parker had a voice that let the light in
Mimi Parker died Saturday, but her voice rings out in the present tense. It's eternal, radiant. It's a warm, fragile thing, that voice. It shimmers warmly but cuts through the din like a spotlight. It wavers but holds focus. For just one example across nearly three decades of music, listen to "The Plan," from Low's 1996 album The Curtain Hits the Cast:
See how a young Steven Spielberg fell in love with film in 'The Fabelmans'
Steven Spielberg has never been shy about weaving elements of his family history into his movies. He's spoken in interviews about how his Dad's World War II stories shaped 1941 and Saving Private Ryan, and how E.T. and Close Encounters of the Third Kind grew out of the pain of his parents' divorce.
From Here to Eternity review – guns n’ poses in a well-drilled musical
Tim Rice’s lyrics are the most striking aspect of a crisp production which can also feel heavy-handed
Takeoff knew who he was
He was the quiet Migo. With Quavo as the frontman and Offset as the wild card, it was Takeoff who laid the foundation upon which the best rap group of a generation was built. He was the youngest of the trio, just 18 when their breakthrough hit "Versace" blew up, but his voice was always the deepest — the baritone of an old bluesman, time-worn beyond his years. Labelmates at Atlanta's Quality Control Music had nicknamed Takeoff "the Silent Killer," frequently lost in his own zone in the studio until it was time to unleash in the booth. He had a thing for the cosmic. His only solo album, 2018's The Last Rocket, sampled the broadcast of a record-breaking space jump; "I'ma ghost-ride the Wraith, I wanna look at the stars today," he rapped on the song "Casper." From the beginning, he had an air of gravitas. Senseless is the only way to describe his death early Tuesday morning, when he was reportedly shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley at 28.
Skincare culture runs deep — and celebrities are cashing in
From Rihanna to Brad Pitt, celebrities everywhere seem to be starting their own skincare lines. And they all seem to promise to help us achieve healthy, glowing, youthful skin – just like theirs. And yet most of those stars didn't use their own products to get their clear, Hollywood-smooth complexions. So what are they really selling? And why can't we seem to stop buying in? In this episode of It's Been a Minute, cultural critic Jessica DeFino joins host Brittany Luse in breaking down why skincare can feel morally superior to makeup – all while the body positive movement has yet to extend above the neck.
Julia Fox Says Kanye West Relationship Affected Her Career ‘Not in a Good Way’
Julia Fox’s acting career appears to be the latest commercially viable enterprise damaged by an association with Kanye West. Speaking on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low With EmRata podcast this week, Fox said she noticed the effect her month-long relationship with the rapper earlier this year had on the rate at which she was being offered work. “After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way,” Fox said. “I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety.” The Uncut Gems star speculated that industry bigwigs might see her as a “liability” and a “tabloid type of person” after the fling. “It’s fine, I’m so busy,” she added. “I think things come to you at the right time, so that’s why I’m really not stressing. I really don’t care.”Read it at E! News
Lizzy McAlpine: Tiny Desk Concert
While there's a quiet element to Lizzy McAlpine's music, there's also an explosive element of electronics, electric guitars and drums on her 2022 album five seconds flat that feels cinematic. So when Lizzy told us that all she'd need for her Tiny Desk concert were some microphones and a few acoustic guitars, I was surprised — curious and eager to hear her rise to the challenge of our intimate setting.
