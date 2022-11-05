ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Miyares announces national investigation into alleged illegal robocalls

By Will Gonzalez
DC News Now
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that his office is participating in a national investigation of alleged illegal robocalls.

According to a release from the Office of the Attorney General, Miyares joined 50 other attorneys general in the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force in August. The task force is currently looking into allegations made against Michael Lansky, LLC, doing business as Avid Telecom and One Eye, LLC.

It is believed that Avid Telecom knowingly accepted and routed illegal robocalls on several occasions — and that its CEO, Michael Lansky, helped another telecom company conceal suspicious traffic.

It is believed that an individual closed another company known as PZ Telecom after the Federal Communications Commission sent them a cease-and-desist letter, after which the individual became the apparent CEO of One Eye.

Both One Eye and Avid Telecom are refusing to cooperate with the investigation. Now, the state of Indiana has moved to enforce Civil Investigation Demands on behalf of the task force.

Miyares offers the following tips to avoid spam calls and scams:

  • Be wary of callers who ask to pay by gift card, wire or with cryptocurrency
  • Look out for prerecorded messages from people claiming to be part of government agencies. The Social Security Administration does not typically reach out to people over the phone
  • If you suspect fraud, hang up immediately and do not give up any personal information
DC News Now

DC News Now

