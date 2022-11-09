Read full article on original website
Related
'Disappointed' Newcastle star out injured until after World Cup
Newcastle injury news as one star remains ruled out until after the World Cup.
England's World Cup squad: the big dilemmas facing Gareth Southgate | David Hytner
Before Thursday’s announcement of the 26 players England intend to take to Qatar, we examine the key decisions for the manager
Unai Emery reveals why he returned to Premier League after Arsenal struggles
Unai Emery reveals why he has returned to the Premier League with Aston Villa after previously struggling as Arsenal boss.
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gabriel sends Gunners top of the table
Match report and player ratings from Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Arsenal
Antony reacts emotionally to Brazil World Cup call-up
Manchester United winger Antony has posted an emotional video on social media reacting to news that he has been named in Brazil's 26-player squad for the 2022 World Cup.
Reece James learns World Cup fate as Gareth Southgate makes decision
Reece James has been told by Gareth Southgate that he won't be going to the World Cup with England.
Liverpool vs Derby - Carabao Cup: Team news, lineup & prediction
Team news, predictions and everything else you need to know ahead of Liverpool's Carabao Cup tie against Derby.
Sadio Mane learns World Cup fate after injury
Sadio Mane has learned his World Cup fate after suffering an injury for Bayern Munich.
Ben Chilwell expected to miss World Cup with hamstring injury
Ben Chilwell is set to miss the World Cup with England after Chelsea issued a statement on his hamstring injury.
Why Kalvin Phillips is 'very hopeful' he will make the England World Cup squad
Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is 'very hopeful' about making England's World Cup squad.
Newcastle receive work permit boost after Australia World Cup call-up
Newcastle's chances of securing a work permit for Garang Kuol could increase after his inclusion in Australia's World Cup squad.
Antonio Conte explains team selection for Tottenham - Liverpool clash
Antonio Conte has explained his team selection as Spurs lost 2-1 to Liverpool.
When is England's World Cup squad announcement?
A look at when England's official squad announcement for the 2022 World Cup is, and who Gareth Southgate might select
Twitter reacts to Champions League round of 16 draw
Twitter reacts to Champions League round of 16 draw.
Man City vs Chelsea - Carabao Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Team news, predicted lineups, and everything else you need to know ahead man City v Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.
USMNT's Chris Richards ruled out of the World Cup
U.S. men’s national team player Chris Richards has been officially ruled out of the World Cup.
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham - Carabao Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Team news, lineups & prediction ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.
90min
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0