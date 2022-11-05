Read full article on original website
U.S. Working on 'Neutralizing' Russia's Nuclear Weapons—Defense Officials
An article in the publication "Military Thought" said NATO and the U.S. are looking at "preemptive forceful actions" against Russia.
Russian Official Conscripted to Ukraine Front Line by Election Rival
His wife said his mobilization may be the revenge of the local "elites," according to local media sources.
Fear and propaganda: Russian tactics in captured lands
The first Ukrainian woman emerged from the evacuation bus shaking with sobs so violent she could barely speak. Both had just trundled past levelled villages and booming battlefields in a creaking bus.
Actor Sean Penn gives his Oscar to Zelenskyy to keep until Ukraine 'wins' war against Russia
Sean Penn, a Hollywood actor and director, gave Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy one of his Oscar awards on Tuesday. Penn has won two Oscars for Best Actor.
Cop27: World Bank president says he is not a ‘climate denier’; protests in Sharm el-Sheikh– live
After two days of speeches from world leaders, Wednesday’s discussions will focus on climate finance
Russia-Ukraine war live: Crimea Bridge not fully operational until September 2023, says UK defence ministry
UK Ministry of Defence says only one rail track is open, and repairs will depend heavily on weather during winter months
Seoul: N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward eastern sea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern sea on Wednesday, extending a recent barrage of weapons demonstrations including what it described as simulated attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets last week. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched from the western town of Sukchon, north of the capital, Pyongyang, and flew across the country toward waters off the North’s eastern coast. The South Korean and Japanese militaries assessed that the missile flew about 250 to 290 kilometers (155 to 180 miles) at a maximum altitude of 30 to 50 kilometers (18 to 30 miles). The relatively low trajectory seemed to align with the flight characteristics of some of North Korea’s newer short-range weapons designed to evade missile defenses. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the missile landed in waters outside of the country’s exclusive economic zone. He said North Korea’s intensifying testing activity was “significantly heightening” regional tensions and that Japan lodged a protest with the North through their embassies in Beijing.
