Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Clay County Elections 2022: Garrison wins District 11 Florida House seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Green Cove Springs council approves higher water, wastewater ratesJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Orange Park Mall welcomes Santa Claus, other holiday eventsZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Roughly a third of Florida ballots are in, and Republicans hold a slight lead
Registered Republicans were outpacing Democrats by about 320,000 ballots cast.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Election Results: Constitutional amendments
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's voters will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including two that would provide property-tax breaks. A summary of each amendment and the results from Tuesday's election...
News4Jax.com
🔒 Insider: Ask our election experts
Membership has its privileges. News4JAX values our most loyal fans and we want to give you inside access during our Vote 2022: Midterm Elections coverage. Tonight, you can ask any of our roundtable experts or reporters a question and we will work to get it answered -- maybe even during our discussions on TV. Simply leave a question for our team in the comments section at the bottom of this article.
News4Jax.com
DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation’s largest swing...
Republicans hold big ballot lead ahead of Election Day
After months of work, it all comes down to Tuesday — and it doesn't look good for Florida Democrats.
DeSantis vs Crist: Florida governor election results
NBC News has projected Governor Ron DeSantis to win the Florida governor race.
News4Jax.com
Watch Here: News4JAX 2022 Election Special
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX had a team of reporters on the scene throughout various counties in Florida and Georgia the night before Election Day covering the candidates hoping to win their races. Anchor’s Kent Justice, Mary Baer, and Tom Wills also sat down at a roundtable with other political experts to give insight on the midterm election.
News4Jax.com
Florida voters give thumbs down to constitutional amendments
– Florida voters late Tuesday appeared to have rejected three proposed constitutional amendments that would have provided property-tax breaks and eliminated the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. The proposals, put on the ballot by the Legislature, needed support from 60 percent of voters to pass. As of 10:45 p.m., all...
click orlando
Election Day in Florida: Here’s when the polls open, how to find your polling place, more
ORLANDO, Fla. – The polls open Tuesday for the midterm elections in Florida. It’s your last chance to cast a ballot for important seats such as Florida governor, U.S. senator and U.S. representative, as well as to make your voice heard on a variety of issues. Here’s everything...
News4Jax.com
GOP has big advantage in Florida ballots already cast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 4.8 million Floridians had already voted by Sunday night and statistics from the state’s Division of Elections show just over 321,000 more Republicans than Democrats have cast ballots prior to Election Day. But since election supervisors estimate that at least one-third of all voters...
News4Jax.com
Republican T.K. Waters will serve as Jacksonville’s next sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County voters on Tuesday chose Republican T.K. Waters to serve as the next sheriff of Jacksonville. The results were still tricking in at about 8 p.m., but the gap between the candidates was enough for Waters to clinch victory over his Democratic opponent, Lakesha Burton.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.30.22
The University of Florida gets its new President, but the darkness of antisemitism continues to be a blot on our state. When the dust clears from Tuesday’s Midterm Election, the most scrutinized numbers in Florida probably won’t center on the candidates. Polls suggest many of those races will be one-sided in favor of Republicans.
Newcomers To Florida May Have Listened To Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd
In 2021, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd offered a message to newcomers to Florida after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to curtail the kind of rioting that occurred in blue states in 2020. “Welcome to Florida,” said Judd, a Republican. “But don’t
fox13news.com
More than 15,000 mail ballots flagged in Florida – how to make sure yours is counted
TAMPA, Fla. - An advocacy group reports statewide more than 15,000 Vote-by-Mail ballots for the 2022 midterm election had been flagged as of the week before election day. Common Cause Florida said of the 15,714 flagged ballots:. 9,090 had returned envelopes flagged for mismatched signatures. 5,167 are missing signatures on...
Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race
MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
Last Polls Show DeSantis Crushing Crist with Only One Day Left
With only about 36 hours remaining until the polls in Florida officially close, incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis maintains a large lead over Charlie Crist. First, in keeping with our commitment to sharing only the most reliable source information, it’s important for us to explain that The Veracity Report only considers polls that have been conducted by reputable polling agencies nationwide.
Election Profile: Charlie Crist's chances of unseating Ron DeSantis from the Florida governor chair
With elections under way in the next 24 hours, I figured we should all tap into Democratic Candidate for Governor of Florida, Charlie Crist, who is working hard in the hopes of unseating Governor Ron DeSantis.
News4Jax.com
Voting rights group hopes storm does not deter voters from showing up at polls Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With early voting wrapping up this weekend, Duval County Elections officials said they saw good numbers and are hoping that the momentum remains the same on Tuesday for the general election. Across Florida, more than 4.5 million votes were cast through mail-in ballots and early voting....
News4Jax.com
Duval County poll workers, supervisor of elections prepare for Election Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 30% of the people registered to vote in Duval county have cast their ballots as of Monday. It’s expected about the same number of people will do so Tuesday. Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan is still calling for about a 60 to...
Republicans Take Lead in Early Voting in Miami
For decades, Miami has been traditional stronghold of Democratic Party voter support, but 2022 may change the long-established pattern. Election supervisors report that more registered Republicans had cast votes in early voting across Miami-Dade County and the entire state. As of Saturday evening, Republicans expanded their early vote by approximately 31,600 across the state, including a lead of approximately 7,000 more early ballots cast in Miami-Dade.
