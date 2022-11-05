ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida Election Results: Constitutional amendments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's voters will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including two that would provide property-tax breaks. A summary of each amendment and the results from Tuesday's election...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

🔒 Insider: Ask our election experts

Membership has its privileges. News4JAX values our most loyal fans and we want to give you inside access during our Vote 2022: Midterm Elections coverage. Tonight, you can ask any of our roundtable experts or reporters a question and we will work to get it answered -- maybe even during our discussions on TV. Simply leave a question for our team in the comments section at the bottom of this article.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation’s largest swing...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Watch Here: News4JAX 2022 Election Special

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX had a team of reporters on the scene throughout various counties in Florida and Georgia the night before Election Day covering the candidates hoping to win their races. Anchor’s Kent Justice, Mary Baer, and Tom Wills also sat down at a roundtable with other political experts to give insight on the midterm election.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Florida voters give thumbs down to constitutional amendments

– Florida voters late Tuesday appeared to have rejected three proposed constitutional amendments that would have provided property-tax breaks and eliminated the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. The proposals, put on the ballot by the Legislature, needed support from 60 percent of voters to pass. As of 10:45 p.m., all...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

GOP has big advantage in Florida ballots already cast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 4.8 million Floridians had already voted by Sunday night and statistics from the state’s Division of Elections show just over 321,000 more Republicans than Democrats have cast ballots prior to Election Day. But since election supervisors estimate that at least one-third of all voters...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Republican T.K. Waters will serve as Jacksonville’s next sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County voters on Tuesday chose Republican T.K. Waters to serve as the next sheriff of Jacksonville. The results were still tricking in at about 8 p.m., but the gap between the candidates was enough for Waters to clinch victory over his Democratic opponent, Lakesha Burton.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.30.22

The University of Florida gets its new President, but the darkness of antisemitism continues to be a blot on our state. When the dust clears from Tuesday’s Midterm Election, the most scrutinized numbers in Florida probably won’t center on the candidates. Polls suggest many of those races will be one-sided in favor of Republicans.
FLORIDA STATE
13WMAZ

Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race

MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
GEORGIA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Last Polls Show DeSantis Crushing Crist with Only One Day Left

With only about 36 hours remaining until the polls in Florida officially close, incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis maintains a large lead over Charlie Crist. First, in keeping with our commitment to sharing only the most reliable source information, it’s important for us to explain that The Veracity Report only considers polls that have been conducted by reputable polling agencies nationwide.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Republicans Take Lead in Early Voting in Miami

For decades, Miami has been traditional stronghold of Democratic Party voter support, but 2022 may change the long-established pattern. Election supervisors report that more registered Republicans had cast votes in early voting across Miami-Dade County and the entire state. As of Saturday evening, Republicans expanded their early vote by approximately 31,600 across the state, including a lead of approximately 7,000 more early ballots cast in Miami-Dade.
MIAMI, FL

