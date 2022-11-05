Read full article on original website
Ultra-processed foods associated with premature deaths
In many countries, ultra-processed foods (UPFs) – ready-to-eat-or-heat industrial formulations made with ingredients extracted from foods or synthesized in laboratories, including prepackaged soups, sauces, frozen pizza, hot dogs, sausages, sodas, ice cream, and store-bought cookies, cakes, candies, and doughnuts – have gradually been replacing traditional foods made from fresh or minimally processed ingredients. However, extensive consumption of such foods is highly dangerous, and can lead to illness or even death. According to a recent study led by the University of São Paulo in Brazil, increased consumption of UPFs was associated with over 10 percent of all-cause premature deaths in Brazil in 2019.
How do lianas impact forests around the world?
Lianas are long-stemmed, woody vines that have their roots in the ground but use the trunks and branches of trees to climb their way up towards the canopy in order to reach sunlight. The term “liana” applies more to this type of lifestyle than to any specific family of plants, as lianas come from a variety of different taxonomic groups. They are found in tropical forests all over the world.
Coastal lagoons have high loads of microplastics
Coastal lagoons are transitional environments between inland and marine aquatic systems. They are of great ecological and economic importance, and provide valuable ecosystem services, such as generating food for humans and other animals. However, they are fragile environments and are subject to pressure from several different human activities, including pollution.
Ominous blood moon set to rise on Tuesday
On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, stargazers around the world can experience a breathtaking total lunar eclipse which will begin shortly before the polls open on U.S. Election Day and will peak at 5:50am ET. This will be the last total lunar eclipse until 2025 and will be completely visible over the Pacific Ocean and most of North America. While in Australia, Asia, and northeastern Europe it will be seen over the rising moon, in South America and Eastern North America it will be seen over the setting moon.
