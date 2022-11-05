On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, stargazers around the world can experience a breathtaking total lunar eclipse which will begin shortly before the polls open on U.S. Election Day and will peak at 5:50am ET. This will be the last total lunar eclipse until 2025 and will be completely visible over the Pacific Ocean and most of North America. While in Australia, Asia, and northeastern Europe it will be seen over the rising moon, in South America and Eastern North America it will be seen over the setting moon.

