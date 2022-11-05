Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13 WHAM
Man arrested on gun charge after shooting of 4-year-old relative
Rochester, N.Y. — A man faces a weapons charge after a 4-year-old girl was shot on the city's northwest side Saturday night, though the suspected shooter remains at large. Officers responded to Selye Terrace just before midnight and found evidence of a shooting, though the victim had already been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
13 WHAM
Krauseneck receives maximum sentence for 1982 Brighton ax murder
Rochester, N.Y. — James Krauseneck, the man found guilty of murdering his wife, Cathleen, with an ax at their home in Brighton 40 years ago, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Monday. A jury convicted Krauseneck in September of killing his wife Feb. 19, 1982 while...
13 WHAM
Neighbors, police, community leaders call for change after shooting of 4-year-old girl
Rochester, N.Y. — A family was heading home from a gathering with relatives when shots rang out on the city's northwest side Saturday night. "I heard 'bang, bang, bang,' said neighbor Edith McKlveen. "Basically I counted 12 shots, but I later learned it was 26." McKlveen heard the gunshots...
13 WHAM
Family: 87-year-old woman attacked by employee at Rochester nursing home
Rochester, N.Y. — A woman claims a nursing home staffer threw her 87-year-old mother to the ground and tried to rape her, leaving her hospitalized with several bruises, a broken rib and a fractured arm. Family members said they were told by the nursing home Oct. 31 that the...
13 WHAM
4-year-old recovering after being shot on Selye Terrace
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to the area of Selye Terrace for the report of shots heard just after midnight. Upon arrival, police located evidence that shots were fired, but no victim was found at the scene. While canvassing the area, police learned that a vehicle may have fled...
13 WHAM
Bishop addresses clergy abuse settlement during Penfield mass
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Catholic Diocese reached a $55 million settlement with over 400 survivors of sexual abuse earlier this week. Bishop Salvatore Matano addressed the settlement during Sunday mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Penfield, the first weekend since the proposed settlement was announced. In...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: A cafe of opportunity
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a cup of coffee and a purpose. The ribbon cut this morning on a new location for Canandaigua's North Star Cafe. "It was very anxious - it was a big experience," cafe attendant, Aaron Manzer said. Aaron enjoys pouring cups of...
13 WHAM
Late week 'wash-out' possible
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's been a while since the region has experienced a soaking rain. This year has been much drier than normal in Rochester. Through today we are experiencing the 25th driest year on record with dry weather expected through at least early Friday morning. It looks like this trend could end this Friday as the tropical remains of Nicole move up the east coast from Florida.
13 WHAM
Child Awaiting Parents hosts 50th Anniversary Gala at Hyatt Regency
Rochester, N.Y. — Local non-profit foster care and adoption organization, Child Awaiting Parents hosted its 50th Anniversary Gala at the Hyatt Regency on Saturday. Child Awaiting Parents celebrated 50 years in the Rochester region, providing foster care children the opportunity to meet welcoming families through explorative interactions in an effort of finding a loving, forever home.
13 WHAM
Walgreens closure highlights issues facing pharmacies
Irondequoit, N.Y. — The closure of a Walgreens in Rochester's 19th Ward has created a pharmacy desert for neighbors, and customers of other pharmacies across the state could face similar challenges. Walgreens said the Thurston Road location wasn't making enough money. Pharmacist Dave Seelman once worked there — filling...
13 WHAM
RIT shines light on voting rights and equality through 'Big Shot' project
Rochester, N.Y. — Honoring the woman who made Rochester her home, and pioneered the women's right movement. Sunday, the community gathered at the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House for the annual RIT Big Shot project. This year's event is shining a light on voting rights and equality in...
13 WHAM
Polls now closed on Election Day: Here are the key local races
Rochester, N.Y. — The polls have now closed on Election Day , with races across the country set to determine the balance of power in Congress. Republicans have keyed on the issues of the economy, inflation and crime — while Democrats have focused on abortion and climate change, among others.
13 WHAM
Election Day 2022: Local Results
Rochester, N.Y. — 13WHAM will provide updates local races as they come in throughout the night. Results from Monroe County are coming in. Here is a statement from the Board of Elections:. "The Board of Elections is experiencing delays with uploading election returns to the election night reporting system....
13 WHAM
Total lunar eclipse over WNY early Tuesday morning
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A total lunar eclipse will be visible over Western New York early Tuesday morning. The eclipse will start around 3:55 a.m., with peak totality arriving around 5:59 a.m. During this period, the normally bright white full Moon will turn a brownish red color. This color change...
13 WHAM
Singletary, Morelle make final pitches to voters on Good Day Rochester
The two candidates for New York's 25th Congressional District seat made their final pitches to voters Tuesday morning on Good Day Rochester. Republican challenger La'Ron Singletary, former chief of the Rochester Police Department, is running for office for the first time. Incumbent Rep. Joe Morelle (D) is seeking his third...
13 WHAM
Urgent need for blood donors, Red Cross encouraging people to donate
Rochester, N.Y. — The Red Cross says there's a dire need for blood donations as cases of the flu and other illnesses prevent some people from giving blood. The number of healthy blood donors tends to dwindle as seasonal illnesses take hold. The Red Cross is offering different incentives...
13 WHAM
Local voters feeling gravity of midterm elections
Rochester, N.Y. — Polls are open on this Election Day, with voters here and across the country deciding who will control Congress. In New York, voters are also deciding who will serve as governor. Many voters are pointing to issues like gun rights and women's reproductive rights as their...
13 WHAM
Voters talk political extremism ahead of midterm elections
Rochester, N.Y. — The divisiveness between the Democratic and Republican parties is on the minds of voters on the eve of Election Day. "It feels like the two sides are more divided than ever and you have to pick the lesser of two evils now more than ever," said Marcus D'Alfonso.
13 WHAM
East high's trick play earns high school play of the week
In their playoff win over Brockport, the East High Eagles turned to a trick play to get to the endzone. Ervin Wiggins took the snap, threw the behind the line pass to Antony Ramon Diaz who then made the prefect throw to Kelvin Sheppard for the score. We give East High the UR Medicine Sports Medicine play of the week.
Comments / 0