Eagles capture first win as D-I program Monday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball started the 2022-23 season and the first as an NCAA Division I program with an 87-39 win over Oakland City University Monday night at Screaming Eagles Arena. Graduate Ashlynn Brown (Perrysburg, Ohio) scored the first basket of the NCAA...
USI’s late rallies fall short at Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball exploded for 60 second half points, but it was not enough in falling to the University of Missouri, 97-91, Monday evening in Columbia, Missouri. The Screaming Eagles, who were playing in their very first NCAA Division I game, starts the year 0-1, while Missouri begins 2022-23, 1-0. The Eagles got off to a rocky start by spotting the Tigers a 9-0 lead before sophomore guard Isaiah Swope (Newburgh, Indiana) scored USI’s first NCAA Division I basket on a drive to the bucket with 16:39 on the clock. USI shrank the margin to 9-5 on a three by Swope and again at 11-7 on jumper in the paint by sophomore guard Jeremiah Hernandez (Chicago, Illinois).
Trailblazers close out first week of the season with wire-to-wire win over Columbia State
VINCENNES, Ind. – The Vincennes University Trailblazer men’s basketball team picked up their third win of the season Saturday night leading the entire way over Columbia State Community College 76-51 in the final game of the Kiwanis Classic. The Trailblazers wasted little time grabbing the early momentum Saturday...
This Week at USI
6 p.m. Friday, November 11, and 3 p.m. Sunday, November 13. For home opening weekend Division I games, those who purchase a ticket to one of the USI Basketball games will receive a second ticket to the other game for FREE! That’s a ticket to the Women’s Basketball home opener at 6 p.m. November 11 and a ticket to the Men’s Basketball home opener at 3 p.m. November 13 for only $10.
Lady Blazers stave off late comeback attempt to win over Danville Area
MOBERLY, Mo. – The Vincennes University Lady Trailblazers held on Saturday afternoon to pick up their second win of the season, fighting off a late comeback attempt to win 82-77 over Danville Area Community College on the final day of the Orschlen Classic at Moberly Area. Vincennes fell behind...
Mizzou opens up season with win over Southern Indiana
The Missouri Tigers opened up their season with a win over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.
Eagles Fall in Season Finale, 4-0
TULSA, Okla. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer ended their 2022 season with a loss to Oral Roberts University on Saturday, 4-0. The Screaming Eagles finish their season 2-12-3, 2-5-1 Summit League, while the Golden Eagles finish the regular season 11-3-2, 7-1-0 Summit League, and earned the Summit League regular season crown and the number one seed in the conference tournament.
Cardona records career-high 25 kills against Salukis
CARBONDALE, Ill. – Sophomore Giulia Cardona registered a career-high 25 kills as the University of Evansville volleyball team fell to Southern Illinois by a 3-1 final on Saturday night. Cardona added six digs and an ace in the contest. Alondra Vazquez picked up 21 kills. Blakeley Freeman and Kora...
Southern Indiana Is Home to a Virtual Racing and Drifting Experience You Don’t Want to Miss
Southern Indiana is home to a virtual racing and driving experience and if you're a car person like I am, you don't want to miss it!. It's no secret that I grew up in the garage with my dad, and I have a love for fast cars. Dad's nickname for me was Hot Rod and for good reason - I may or may not have had a habit of sticking my foot into the accelerator and an affinity for doing burnouts at every opportunity.
EXPLORE EVANSVILLE INDIANA FOR THE HOLIDAYS
It’s our first Friday night home game of the season! Anyone with a paid Thunderbolts ticket receives a free ticket to Swonder Ice Arena. Downtown Evansville will be decorated for the holidays and our shops will be ready to help you find the perfect gifts. Or, get your home ready with beautiful décor and accessories from our Downtown shops and select vendors.
UE Theatre Presents “Cabaret” November 11-20
EVANSVILLE, IN The University of Evansville (UE) Theatre, announces the second installment of the 2022-2023 season with Cabaret, inspired by the play by John Van Druten, stories by Christopher Isherwood, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The show opens at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 11, in Shanklin Theatre. Additional performances are at 7:30 p.m. on November 12, 17, 18, and 19; and at 2:00 p.m. on November 20.
Sunday marks 17-year anniversary of Nov. 6 deadly tornado
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On this day 17 years ago, a tornado moved through four Tri-State counties, killing 25 people. That tornado touched down just before 2 a.m. in a Henderson County field, making its way through Ellis Park before destroying much of the Eastbrook Mobile Home Park. 20 of the people killed that day all lived in the Eastbrook mobile homes, where 100 homes were destroyed.
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
Evansville Native Don Mattingly on The Ballot for Possible Baseball Hall of Fame Induction
Is this the year Evansville's own, "Donnie Baseball," makes it to Cooperstown, home of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame?. Don Mattingly Named on Contemporary Baseball Era Committee Hall of Fame Ballot. On Monday, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum revealed the eight players named to the...
Decision 2022: Sherri Heichelbech wins Spencer Co. Sheriff race
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County has a new sheriff in town. Sherri Heichelbech has beat incumbent Kelli Reinke. The race is the only sheriff race in the Tri-State where both candidates are women. Reinke was the first woman elected as sheriff in Spencer County. Now that she’s won,...
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
Washington man injured in logging accident
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A Washington man was flown to a Kentucky hospital after getting struck in the head in a logging accident on Friday. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch received a call around 10:45 on Friday, requesting for an ambulance at 1587 W 400 S in Washington. When […]
Indiana unemployment rates impacting Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Unemployment rates across the country rose 0.2% in the month of October. the national unemployment rate now sits at 3.7% overall. Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
“IS IT TRUE” NOVEMBER 7, 2022
We hope that today’s “IS IT TRUE” will provoke honest and open dialogue concerning issues that we, as responsible citizens of this community, need to address in a rational and responsible way. City-County Observer Comment Policy. Be kind to people. No personal attacks or harassment will be...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accidents in Evansville cause delays
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Crews in Evansville have responded to two accidents this morning, both of which happened within 45 minutes of each other. One is located at the intersection of Bedford and Adams Avenues and another one on S. Boeke Road under the Lloyd Expressway. Drivers should expect delays if they are heading toward […]
