Maine State

102.9 WBLM

The Next Governor of Maine Should Be Cool, So Vote for This WBLM DJ

Let's be honest, there's a lot of uncertainty out there about the future of this state and country. I understand that politics can be a bit of a hot button topic, and perhaps even a bit polarizing. I get it. There's very important policy issues that are being campaigned for, some that are crucial to the very existence of humanity. Now, I'm not really sure what any of them are, but I figured I would write that because it sounded good.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine candidates cast their votes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It is Election Day in Maine and it’s highlighted by three top of the ticket races including two U.S. House races and the battle for the Blaine House. Gov. Janet Mills began the day voting in her hometown of Farmington then traveled to several other communities including Waterville.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine Gubernatorial Race Results: November 2022

PORTLAND, Maine — One of the many races on Tuesday's ballots in Maine saw Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul LePage face off in a race for the Blaine House. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results |...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Miss Maine hopes to help Maine Veterans with heating costs

BANGOR– Miss Maine is looking to help military veterans with their high heating costs. Elizabeth Kervin’s reign is coming to an end soon but she is doing her best to make sure veterans in Maine can stay warm all winter long. Kervin is partnering with Kendra Scott Jewelry...
MAINE STATE
maineinsights.com

$25 million Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan program to offer paid work experiences to Maine students

Career Exploration program to connect 6,000 young people with paid opportunities at Maine employers to strengthen Maine’s workforce. The Maine Career Exploration program is a new $25 million, two-year initiative of her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to connect 6,000 young people in Maine to future career opportunities by funding paid work experiences with employers across the state.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Mills and LePage Make Final Push in Maine Governor's Race

There's only one day left before two of Maine’s political titans find out who voters will choose as the state’s next governor. Competing against independent candidate Sam Hunkler are the state’s former governor, Paul LePage, a Republican, and the state’s current governor, Janet Mills, a Democrat.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine Congressional District 1: Pingree to return for 8th term

Maine's Congressional District 1 race sees incumbent and seven-term House Representative Chellie Pingree take on political newcomer and veteran, Ed Thelander. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results | Don't have our app? Download for iPhone | Download for Android.
MAINE STATE
travelawaits.com

From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine

“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Over 50% Of People Don’t Know The Longest Rivers In Maine

The State of Maine is filled with natural wonders. Within the state's 35,000 square miles we have thick forests, rolling fields, rocky mountains, and rugged coastline. We even have a desert!. And, yes, we have dozens of rivers snaking their way through the state. The Longest Rivers In Maine. Just...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine's ranked-choice voting system explained

For the third straight federal election cycle, Maine voters will utilize ranked-choice voting to determine their elected representatives to Congress if a candidate fails to reach the 50% vote threshold in the initial round of vote counting. The method will be used in races for Maine's 1st and 2nd congressional...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

10 things to know about Maine gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage

Nov. 6, 2022 — Republican challenger Paul LePage and incumbent Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills are both 74-year-old native Mainers who have differing views onclimate change, education reform, affordable housing, abortion rights and inflation. Here are 10 LePage campaign highlights previously reported by Maine’s Total Coverage:. LePage wants...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine Voter's Guide for 2022 Election

Mainers will vote for a governor, their congressional representatives and pick a new Legislature on Nov. 8. Polls will open on Tuesday between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. depending on where you live. All polls across the state close at 8 p.m. Registering to vote. Mainers 18 and older are...
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

How ranked-choice voting will work in Maine’s Tuesday election

While a holiday will interrupt the process, a ranked-choice voting count in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District is expected to take just over a week to finish if no candidate emerges with a majority of first-place votes in Tuesday’s election. The race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, Republican...
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Mills Eases Air Quality Rules for Kerosene, Hedges on Heating Oil

Maine Gov. Janet Mills, in response to increasing home heating prices and dropping temperatures, has eased air pollution rules concerning the importation of non-low sulfur kerosene. However, Mills is hedging her bets on whether she’ll also bend the rules for the import of non-low sulfur No. 2 heating oil.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine Cancer Foundation welcomes new executive director

FALMOUTH, Maine — The Maine Cancer Foundation officially announced on Monday that Ray Ruby has taken over as executive director. Ruby made the announcement live during Maine's Total Coverage at Noon. Ruby said he is excited about his new role and looks forward to continuing the work of the...
FALMOUTH, ME
WMTW

Maine's election integrity to be tested again on Election Day

Maine's reputation for clean elections will be tested once again on Election Day. Already, more than a quarter of active Maine voters have requested absentee ballots, surpassing the total in the last midterm and gubernatorial election in 2018. Over 500 municipalities conduct elections, but since 2007, there's been one central...
MAINE STATE

