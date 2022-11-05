Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Maine candidates cast their votes
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It is Election Day in Maine and it’s highlighted by three top of the ticket races including two U.S. House races and the battle for the Blaine House. Gov. Janet Mills began the day voting in her hometown of Farmington then traveled to several other communities including Waterville.
WMTW
Maine Gubernatorial Race Results: November 2022
PORTLAND, Maine — One of the many races on Tuesday's ballots in Maine saw Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul LePage face off in a race for the Blaine House. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results |...
WMTW
Maine Election Results 2022: Governor, Congressional District 2, Referendums
People across Maine voted for who they want to represent them. Tuesday's ballots saw Democratic incumbent Gov. Janet Mills take on former Gov. Paul LePage, as well as numerous local State House and State Senate races. Polls in Maine began opening at 6 a.m. and continued to open throughout the...
foxbangor.com
Miss Maine hopes to help Maine Veterans with heating costs
BANGOR– Miss Maine is looking to help military veterans with their high heating costs. Elizabeth Kervin’s reign is coming to an end soon but she is doing her best to make sure veterans in Maine can stay warm all winter long. Kervin is partnering with Kendra Scott Jewelry...
maineinsights.com
$25 million Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan program to offer paid work experiences to Maine students
Career Exploration program to connect 6,000 young people with paid opportunities at Maine employers to strengthen Maine’s workforce. The Maine Career Exploration program is a new $25 million, two-year initiative of her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to connect 6,000 young people in Maine to future career opportunities by funding paid work experiences with employers across the state.
NECN
Mills and LePage Make Final Push in Maine Governor's Race
There's only one day left before two of Maine’s political titans find out who voters will choose as the state’s next governor. Competing against independent candidate Sam Hunkler are the state’s former governor, Paul LePage, a Republican, and the state’s current governor, Janet Mills, a Democrat.
WMTW
Maine Congressional District 1: Pingree to return for 8th term
Maine's Congressional District 1 race sees incumbent and seven-term House Representative Chellie Pingree take on political newcomer and veteran, Ed Thelander. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results | Don't have our app? Download for iPhone | Download for Android.
travelawaits.com
From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine
“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
What you need to know about new wind and transmission line proposals for Northern Maine
Mars Hill Wind, south of Presque Isle, is one of only a handful of large renewable energy projects in Northern Maine, where the cost of exporting power is high. Photo courtesy Reed & Reed. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor,...
Over 50% Of People Don’t Know The Longest Rivers In Maine
The State of Maine is filled with natural wonders. Within the state's 35,000 square miles we have thick forests, rolling fields, rocky mountains, and rugged coastline. We even have a desert!. And, yes, we have dozens of rivers snaking their way through the state. The Longest Rivers In Maine. Just...
WMTW
Maine's ranked-choice voting system explained
For the third straight federal election cycle, Maine voters will utilize ranked-choice voting to determine their elected representatives to Congress if a candidate fails to reach the 50% vote threshold in the initial round of vote counting. The method will be used in races for Maine's 1st and 2nd congressional...
WMTW
10 things to know about Maine gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage
Nov. 6, 2022 — Republican challenger Paul LePage and incumbent Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills are both 74-year-old native Mainers who have differing views onclimate change, education reform, affordable housing, abortion rights and inflation. Here are 10 LePage campaign highlights previously reported by Maine’s Total Coverage:. LePage wants...
WMTW
Comparing Janet Mills and Paul LePage on expanding affordable housing in Maine
Oct. 12, 2022 — One way incumbent Democratic Governor Janet Mills wants to increase Maine's affordable housing supply is to require municipalities to amend their zoning rules. Two housing units must now be permitted on any lot previously zoned for a single-family home. In more populous towns and cities,...
WPFO
Maine Voter's Guide for 2022 Election
Mainers will vote for a governor, their congressional representatives and pick a new Legislature on Nov. 8. Polls will open on Tuesday between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. depending on where you live. All polls across the state close at 8 p.m. Registering to vote. Mainers 18 and older are...
Here’s How Many Snowstorms Major Places in Maine Get Each Winter
There's an inevitable truth to every winter in Maine: there will be snow. But how often it snows and how much snow there will be is an always-evolving answer. There have been plenty of warm winters in Maine and several bad winters with a seemingly endless amount of storms. As...
observer-me.com
How ranked-choice voting will work in Maine’s Tuesday election
While a holiday will interrupt the process, a ranked-choice voting count in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District is expected to take just over a week to finish if no candidate emerges with a majority of first-place votes in Tuesday’s election. The race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, Republican...
themainewire.com
Mills Eases Air Quality Rules for Kerosene, Hedges on Heating Oil
Maine Gov. Janet Mills, in response to increasing home heating prices and dropping temperatures, has eased air pollution rules concerning the importation of non-low sulfur kerosene. However, Mills is hedging her bets on whether she’ll also bend the rules for the import of non-low sulfur No. 2 heating oil.
WMTW
Maine Cancer Foundation welcomes new executive director
FALMOUTH, Maine — The Maine Cancer Foundation officially announced on Monday that Ray Ruby has taken over as executive director. Ruby made the announcement live during Maine's Total Coverage at Noon. Ruby said he is excited about his new role and looks forward to continuing the work of the...
WMTW
Maine's election integrity to be tested again on Election Day
Maine's reputation for clean elections will be tested once again on Election Day. Already, more than a quarter of active Maine voters have requested absentee ballots, surpassing the total in the last midterm and gubernatorial election in 2018. Over 500 municipalities conduct elections, but since 2007, there's been one central...
