ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sunday’s RB Injury Report Week 9: D’Andre Swift, Gus Edwards, Damien Harris, James Conner, and More

By Ben Rolfe
profootballnetwork.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
profootballnetwork.com

The Indianapolis Colts Have Waved the White Flag

The Indianapolis Colts made a surprise move and hired Jeff Saturday as their head coach. Given how Indy’s season has turned out so far, they seem to be looking ahead to April and the NFL Draft. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
profootballnetwork.com

What Time Is the NFL Munich Game Today? TV Schedule, Live Stream for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10

What time is the NFL Munich game today? The NFL International Series makes its first trip to Germany in Week 10 after shutting down NFL Europa in 2007. While Munich is one hour ahead of London, the game will still kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET. Who plays in the first regular-season NFL Munich game, and what does the rest of the Week 10 schedule look like?
TAMPA, FL
profootballnetwork.com

Is Chuba Hubbard Playing Today vs. Atlanta? Fantasy Outlook for Panthers RB

After an ankle injury forced Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard to miss multiple games, fantasy football managers might be able to insert the former Oklahoma State standout back into their lineups. With a Week 10 NFL matchup against the Atlanta Falcons coming up, what is the latest information on Hubbard, and what is his fantasy outlook if he plays against Atlanta?
ATLANTA, GA
profootballnetwork.com

Where Will Sean Payton Coach in 2023? 6 Teams That Make the Most Sense

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton stepped away from the sidelines this season, but there’s a chance he’ll come back to the NFL as soon as 2023. If he decides to make a return next year, Payton will have a long list of suitors and should be able to have his pick of the litter. Where are the best landing spots for Payton next season, and what will he be looking for as he searches for a new team?
ALABAMA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

One Question Facing Every NFL Team in the Second Half of the 2022 Season

Every NFL team has questions. Contending clubs are worried about health issues, roster weaknesses, and upcoming opponents, while rebuilding squads are focused on developing young players or looking ahead to potential offseason problems. Let’s run through the league and assess the most significant question facing each NFL team. We’ll start...
ARIZONA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

32 Unsung NFL Team MVP Awards Halfway Through the 2022 NFL Season

While it’s nice to know who has been the most critical piece in an NFL franchise, it’s so often the quarterback that making a top 32 list would include about 20 of them and be largely dull. So why not look at some of the most significant team contributors outside the stars? Who is the unsung NFL team MVP for your favorite team a little over halfway through the 2022 season?
TENNESSEE STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Top FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football: Bench Cordarrelle Patterson in Panthers vs. Falcons Rematch?

If you’re making Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football in Week 10, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
ATLANTA, GA
profootballnetwork.com

Dameon Pierce Injury Update Week 10: Star Has Been Limited in Practice

The worst things that any fantasy football manager can see is a surprise addition to the injury report. The latest star playmaker to suffer a setback and land on the injury report is Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce. He was apparently dinged up in Week 9 despite having his best rushing output of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
profootballnetwork.com

Keenan Allen Injury Update: Will the Chargers WR Play in Week 10?

We are now entering the tenth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. We last saw Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen in Week 7, where Allen played sparingly before the team had its Week 8 bye. He came out of the bye worse and missed Week 9.
profootballnetwork.com

Thursday Night Football Prediction Week 10: Can the Falcons Fly?

Somehow, this Thursday Night Football prediction features a team that, if they win, will be in first place ten weeks into the season and NOT be above .500. The other team, if they win, will still be alive in the division while being four games under .500. Such is life in this year’s NFC south, and more specifically, in this Falcons vs. Panthers matchup.
ATLANTA, GA
profootballnetwork.com

RB Red-Zone Attempts Entering Week 10: Cordarrelle Patterson and Kenneth Walker III Have Intriguing Usage

The importance of RB red-zone attempts cannot be underestimated when it comes to fantasy football scoring. The most crucial red-zone carries and targets for the fantasy value of RBs actually come inside the 5-yard line. Therefore, in this article, we are going to look at how things are trending in terms of RB goal-line attempts and what it means for fantasy managers.
ARIZONA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Week 9 NFL Turning Point: Miami Dolphins Offense Using Its 2 Hypercars to Perfection

To say that the Miami Dolphins offense has improved from a season ago would be a slap in the face. They’ve embarked on an offensive revolution, only slowed down by Tua Tagovailoa missing time with a concussion. The marriage between quarterback and head coach has rejuvenated a gunshy passer, and the addition of Tyreek Hill has been nothing short of extraordinary.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy