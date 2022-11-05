ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

Rematch of Malliotakis, Rose among races to watch on Election Day

Election Day will feature a rematch between incumbent Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Democratic challenger Max Rose for control of New York’s 11th Congressional District, the Staten Island and Brooklyn territory seen as a toss-up. Rematch of Malliotakis, Rose among races to watch …. Election Day will feature a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Start a side hustle

A side hustle could help you make some extra cash, or even become your new full time job. Terry Rice has tips on where to begin. A side hustle could help you make some extra cash, or even become your new full time job. Terry Rice has tips on where to begin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

How to help friends in a tough relationship

Dr. Neeta Bhushan offers tips to help navigate the tricky conversation with a friend who is involved with a toxic partner. Dr. Neeta Bhushan offers tips to help navigate the tricky conversation with a friend who is involved with a toxic partner. NYC forecast: autumn chill returns, remnants of Nicole...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens street: NYPD

An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities. Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens …. An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities. NYC forecast: autumn chill returns, remnants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Warm, humid day on tap in NY, NJ

The temps will be unseasonably high when they hit the 70s and 80s in some areas. The temps will be unseasonably high when they hit the 70s and 80s in some areas. Biden slams GOP, Trump warns of ‘tyranny’ ahead of …. President Joe Biden pilloried Republicans up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Your Thanksgiving turkey will cost more this year

The turkey at Thanksgiving is front and center on dinner tables during the holiday, but this year it may be harder to have the main bird as part of the meal. The turkey at Thanksgiving is front and center on dinner tables during the holiday, but this year it may be harder to have the main bird as part of the meal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Is New York A Best State To Live In? The Answer May Shock You

There are pros and cons to living anywhere, but apparently, there are a lot more pros than we realize when it comes to living in the Empire State. I think pretty much everywhere I have lived over the years, at some point I imagined the grass being greener elsewhere. It is human nature - we sometimes get hung up on what bothers us the most about our living situations. And full disclosure - our gripes are usually legitimate. You know, like the high cost of living here in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

DOC commissioner talks Rikers Island crisis

Several detainees have died and many correction officers have been injured at Rikers Island. Several detainees have died and many correction officers have been injured at Rikers Island. Expert explains Powerball odds as jackpot rises. A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC brunch spot celebrates Mediterranean flavors

Turkish, Greek and Lebanese food are all the rage at Zaytinya in Manhattan. Turkish, Greek and Lebanese food are all the rage at Zaytinya in Manhattan. Jets hit bye at 6-3 with playoffs a realistic expectation. Six wins is just about what many people expected for the New York Jets....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Strategists weigh in on close New York election races

As Election Day nears, Republican and Democratic strategists talk about the New York governor race. Strategists weigh in on close New York election races. As Election Day nears, Republican and Democratic strategists talk about the New York governor race. NYC Forecast: More warm November weather. NYC Forecast: More warm November...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC becomes battleground as Hochul works to toughen Blue Wall: ‘It’s all turnout’

As the Manhattan skyline twinkled through the windows behind her and a jazz band played “Forgot About Dre,” Gov. Hochul sized up a room in Brooklyn filled with power brokers and offered a swaggering forecast. Hochul, a former upstate congresswoman whose modest lead in polls of the governor’s race has caused extensive Democratic handwringing, said she was used to getting knocked down. But come ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC probes battery-linked fire that injured over 3 dozen

Authorities on Sunday were investigating a New York City high-rise fire that injured over three dozen people and was traced to a faulty lithium-ion battery, the latest in a fast-growing series of battery blazes that have fire officials concerned. NYC probes battery-linked fire that injured over …. Authorities on Sunday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Zeldin Supporter Choked by Man at Hochul Rally, Tussles with BK Council Member

A female protester at a Gov. Kathy Hochul rally in Manhattan was choked by a man during a skirmish Saturday evening that also involved a New York City lawmaker, footage shows. The melee occurred near the landmark Stonewall Inn, where the Democratic candidate Hochul was appearing with Bravo host Andy […] Click here to view original web page at nypost.com.
MANHATTAN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fight to keep NY blue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul, who took over last year after former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, is now running for the position in her own right. At a rally posted today on her Facebook page, she asked supporters to stand with her this election. “Would you stand with me to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC

Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Push to the polls ahead of Election Day

In the final push before Election Day, the contenders for New York governor crisscrossed the state. The gap has narrowed in recent weeks, with Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin closing in on incumbent Kathy Hochul. Campaign efforts continued on Monday. Push to the polls ahead of Election Day. In the...
101.5 WPDH

Powerball Tickets Worth $6 Million Sold Across New York State

Nearly 1 million Powerball tickets sold in New York State for Saturday's drawing are winners. The Powerball jackpot just keeps getting bigger. A record jackpot is up for grabs Monday night. The jackpot for Monday's Powerball is at least $1.9 billion, which would be the highest prize claimed in the...

