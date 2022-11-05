Explosive plays provide Parkview a boost in an upset of Grayson

LOGANVILLE, GA – The Parkview Panthers needed something positive in the worst way.

After dropping a heart-breaker last week to rival Brookwood that saw their hopes of winning a Region 4-AAAAAAA championship go up in smoke and drop them all the way down to the fourth and final playoff spot, the Panthers could only hope to use their regular-season finale against Grayson as a momentum builder.

Behind several explosive plays, the Panthers did just that after handing Grayson only its second loss of the season, 28-21 and got their much-needed momentum boost heading into the first round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs that start next Saturday.

“We needed the momentum after dropping two that we shouldn’t have,” Parkview head coach Eric Godfree said after the win. “Our kids prepared phenomenally this week. They came to work every day and held themselves accountable on the field and off the field. It paid off.”

The Panthers won its first two Region 4 games before dropping back-to-back home region games to Newton and Brookwood. A win in either game would have made Friday’s game against Grayson decide the region champion.

Disappointed to enter the final week of the regular season without that opportunity, Godfree’s Panthers didn’t let that show in their play on the road against the Rams.

The Panthers wasted little time intercepting Grayson quarterback Jeff Davis and turning that into a touchdown by their offense. Senior quarterback Collin Houck hooked up with Carson Wilson for a 25-yard touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead with 6:59 left in the first quarter.

On their first drive of the second quarter, Khyair Spain made it 14-0 in favor of the Panthers when he burst through the Rams defense on his way to a 78-yard touchdown run.

Grayson finally got on the board on its next offensive possession when Joseph Taylor pounded his way into the end zone for a 4-yard score. It as all set up thanks to a 55-yard kickoff return by Caden High.

Just 14 seconds later, Parkview went back up by 14 points when Houck found Bryce Coulson for an 85-yard catch-and-run score. That gave the Panthers a 21-7 lead heading into halftime.

Starting with the ball in the third quarter, Parkview scored again. Houck passed long to Mike Matthews, who hauled in a 64-yard touchdown pass to extend their lead to 28-7.

The Rams did their best to fight back. They scored their second touchdown of the game late in the third quarter on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Davis to John Cineas and scored again with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late.

Spain finished his night with 222 yards on 27 carries while Houck passed for 252 yards on 14 of 23.

The Panthers will now enter the state playoffs as one of the biggest threats to pull an upset as a No. 4 seed. Grayson, however, clinched the region championship after Parkview’s loss to Brookwood last week and will play host to a No. 4 seed in the first round.