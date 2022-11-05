Read full article on original website
Half-cent sales tax for St. Joseph Police, Scott Nelson win big, Schmitt wins Senate race
A half-cent sales tax designed to increase the starting salary for St. Joseph Police officers will pass in Buchanan County. With 100 percent of precincts reporting in Buchanan County, 13,203 people, or 79.33 percent of voters, voted in favor of the half-cent sales tax increase, compared to 4,156 no votes, or 29.11 percent.
NW Missouri Representative leaving House appointed to state job
A northwest Missouri state representative leaving the House. due to term limits has landed a state job. Governor Mike Parson has appointed Representative Allen. Andrews, a Republican from Grant City, as the Security Director of the Missouri. Division of Employment. The division is part of the Missouri Department of. Labor...
Missouri News Headlines Monday, November 7th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri judge has blocked parts of a new sweeping elections law. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP requested to have those parts of the law blocked. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
Missouri election guide: The big questions voters will face on today’s ballot
(Missouri Independent) – Voters around the state have been taking advantage of Missouri’s first-ever no-excuse early voting period for the last two weeks. The early voting period ends at 5 p.m. Monday, and polls will be open for everyone else from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Missouri voters to decide on four possible amendments
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri voters have the ability to vote on four possible amendments to the Missouri Constitution. The polls will close at 7 p.m. Vote counting was still going on a little before 11 p.m. Amendment 1, with 55 percent of no votes leading 45 percent of yes votes. Amendment 3, with 53 percent The post Missouri voters to decide on four possible amendments appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri’s Governor Signs Executive Order Closing State Offices November 25th
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s Governor signs an executive order closing state offices the day after Thanksgiving. Anthony Morabith reports…
Where to find Missouri election results
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Election day is here and Missourians will be deciding who will represent them in the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and Jefferson City. Voters will also decide on Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older. Some cities and counties in the Ozarks will decide whether to approve taxes […]
Race to watch in Missouri: Recreational Marijuana
MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri residents could be able to carry marijuana on the streets, in cars, anywhere, if the voters approve it on Election Day Tuesday. A proposed constitutional amendment will give voters the option to end the prohibition of marijuana in the state. The new measure would allow the personal use of weed for anyone over 21 years old.
Voters make their voices heard now
A lot will be decided in this General Election. Many state lawmakers are running unopposed. St. Joseph state. representatives Brenda Shields and Bill Falkner are unopposed as is Rep. Dean. Van Schoiack of Savannah. State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville does face an. opponent. Democrat Sarah Shorter is challenging Luetkemeyer...
Marijuana is on the ballot today in Missouri
Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational. marijuana today, but opponents to the measure contend supporters are going. Deputy Treasurer John Payne with Legal Missouri 2022 claims. approving the Amendment Three will ease the burden on law enforcement. “The 20,000 or so arrests that happen every year for marijuana.
Some Missouri players win big in Monday’s record Powerball jackpot
Due to a technical issue, the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night and performed Tuesday morning. Some tickets sold in Missouri won big.
Brief overview of the various measures Missouri voters need to consider
Voters will soon have four constitutional amendments to consider, as well as a question on whether the state should convene a constitutional convention that could draft a new constitution for the state. Below is a brief overview of the various measures Missourians will consider when they cast their votes on...
Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring
A Missouri election official says he won’t allow the U.S. Department of Justice entry to polling locations in his county as it investigates complaints involving accessible voting machines. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer received a letter on Oct. 27 from Teresa Moore, the U.S. attorney for Missouri’s western district, saying her office had received complaints […] The post Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Rural Missouri Schools to Get $22M for Electric Buses
(TNS) — Twenty-seven rural Missouri school districts won nearly $22 million in funding this year through the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus rebate program to replace fuel-powered school buses with electric ones. Another district, East Prairie R-II, in Missouri's Bootheel region, will be able to acquire a propane-powered bus.
Police pay is on the ballot in St. Joseph
St. Joseph voters decide a half-cent sales tax issue today,. put on the ballot by the city council to pay for police officer pay hikes. Co-chair J. L. Robertson with the Citizens for Our Police, Our. City Committee says the $5.5 million the tax is expected to raise annually will.
Missouri cannabis company grows into flower, buying massive Kansas City grow facility
A Springfield-based cannabis company is acquiring a massive growing and manufacturing facility in Kansas City, positioning Show-Me Organics as a vertical player in the budding Missouri marijuana market. The deal to purchase the local 80,000-square-foot cannabis operation from Holistic Industries — one of the nation’s largest, private multi-state operators in...
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
What you need to know before heading to Missouri polls
MISSOURI (KSN/KODE) — Polls open tomorrow at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website. The website also mentions that if you are in line when polls close, you have a right to cast your ballot. You can double-check that you...
Project officially underway to bring Children's Discovery Center to St. Joseph
A celebration in downtown St. Joseph was held to celebrate the launch of a project that will bring a Children’s Discovery Center to St. Joe. Officials from several entities associated with the project gathered in front of the Plymouth Building, where in two short years the top-of-the-line museum will be.
Judge Halts Provisions Of New Missouri Voting Law
(AP) — A judge has granted an injunction halting parts of a new Missouri law that put limits on what can be done to help register voters and reach out to absentee voters. The new law bans paid solicitation of voter registration applications. It requires registration with the state...
