Missouri State

NW Missouri Representative leaving House appointed to state job

A northwest Missouri state representative leaving the House. due to term limits has landed a state job. Governor Mike Parson has appointed Representative Allen. Andrews, a Republican from Grant City, as the Security Director of the Missouri. Division of Employment. The division is part of the Missouri Department of. Labor...
Missouri News Headlines Monday, November 7th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri judge has blocked parts of a new sweeping elections law. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP requested to have those parts of the law blocked. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri voters to decide on four possible amendments

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri voters have the ability to vote on four possible amendments to the Missouri Constitution. The polls will close at 7 p.m. Vote counting was still going on a little before 11 p.m. Amendment 1, with 55 percent of no votes leading 45 percent of yes votes. Amendment 3, with 53 percent The post Missouri voters to decide on four possible amendments appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOLR10 News

Where to find Missouri election results

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.  — Election day is here and Missourians will be deciding who will represent them in the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and Jefferson City. Voters will also decide on Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older. Some cities and counties in the Ozarks will decide whether to approve taxes […]
KCTV 5

Race to watch in Missouri: Recreational Marijuana

MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri residents could be able to carry marijuana on the streets, in cars, anywhere, if the voters approve it on Election Day Tuesday. A proposed constitutional amendment will give voters the option to end the prohibition of marijuana in the state. The new measure would allow the personal use of weed for anyone over 21 years old.
Voters make their voices heard now

A lot will be decided in this General Election. Many state lawmakers are running unopposed. St. Joseph state. representatives Brenda Shields and Bill Falkner are unopposed as is Rep. Dean. Van Schoiack of Savannah. State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville does face an. opponent. Democrat Sarah Shorter is challenging Luetkemeyer...
Marijuana is on the ballot today in Missouri

Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational. marijuana today, but opponents to the measure contend supporters are going. Deputy Treasurer John Payne with Legal Missouri 2022 claims. approving the Amendment Three will ease the burden on law enforcement. “The 20,000 or so arrests that happen every year for marijuana.
Brief overview of the various measures Missouri voters need to consider

Voters will soon have four constitutional amendments to consider, as well as a question on whether the state should convene a constitutional convention that could draft a new constitution for the state. Below is a brief overview of the various measures Missourians will consider when they cast their votes on...
Missouri Independent

Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring

A Missouri election official says he won’t allow the U.S. Department of Justice entry to polling locations in his county as it investigates complaints involving accessible voting machines. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer received a letter on Oct. 27 from Teresa Moore, the U.S. attorney for Missouri’s western district, saying her office had received complaints […] The post Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Government Technology

Rural Missouri Schools to Get $22M for Electric Buses

(TNS) — Twenty-seven rural Missouri school districts won nearly $22 million in funding this year through the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus rebate program to replace fuel-powered school buses with electric ones. Another district, East Prairie R-II, in Missouri's Bootheel region, will be able to acquire a propane-powered bus.
Police pay is on the ballot in St. Joseph

St. Joseph voters decide a half-cent sales tax issue today,. put on the ballot by the city council to pay for police officer pay hikes. Co-chair J. L. Robertson with the Citizens for Our Police, Our. City Committee says the $5.5 million the tax is expected to raise annually will.
Missouri cannabis company grows into flower, buying massive Kansas City grow facility

A Springfield-based cannabis company is acquiring a massive growing and manufacturing facility in Kansas City, positioning Show-Me Organics as a vertical player in the budding Missouri marijuana market. The deal to purchase the local 80,000-square-foot cannabis operation from Holistic Industries — one of the nation’s largest, private multi-state operators in...
ksgf.com

Judge Halts Provisions Of New Missouri Voting Law

(AP) — A judge has granted an injunction halting parts of a new Missouri law that put limits on what can be done to help register voters and reach out to absentee voters. The new law bans paid solicitation of voter registration applications. It requires registration with the state...
